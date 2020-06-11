Daily Horoscope: 11 June 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today will be auspicious in terms of money. You are most likely to get financial benefits. However, you need to take your financial decisions carefully because you know very well that you have got this benefit only after very hard work. Speaking of work, today you will not have much work pressure and you will settle all your tasks in peace. You will be full of new ideas and you may have some important discussions with your seniors. your personal life will be happy. The life partner will be very good and you will like to spend more time with each other. To be healthy, you have to make some changes in your eating and drinking habits. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 27 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Avoid stressing about small things otherwise your mental peace may be disturbed. At this time you need to focus on your important tasks. Do not waste your precious time by thinking unnecessarily. Speaking of work, your angry nature can become a cause of trouble for you today. There may be an argument with the boss in the office. It will be better if you take care of your words or else your hands will only feel remorse. Money will be fine. There is a strong possibility of increasing its deposit capital. To maintain happiness and peace in your married life, you have to respect your spouse. You also need to be gentle with them. Talking about health, today there can be discomfort associated with the feet. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 8:45 am to 2:20 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today will be mixed results on the work front. If you work then today there may be some interruptions in your work. However, you do not have to worry because all this is temporary, soon your troubles will go away. Today some tension is possible even with colleagues. If you do business then today after a lot of difficulties, there is a strong possibility of finally getting a big deal. Today you will be able to focus on domestic issues as well. You can also take some important decisions to end any dispute going on at home. Your worries will be removed by improving the health of your spouse. However, you must also take full care of your health. If you are facing a minor problem, do not make the mistake of ignoring it. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 40 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Even after a lot of efforts, if any of your work is not being done then today can prove to be a relief for you. Today your work will be completed with the help of someone. Working people are advised to avoid whispering in the office. It will be better if you focus on your own work instead of removing the flaws of others. On the economic front, the day will be expensive. Despite not wanting, it will cost you a lot of money today. Conditions will be favorable in your personal life. Your brother or sister can get some great success, which will make you very happy. The day will be favorable in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 4:45 pm to 8:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August If there is tension in your marital life, then your relationship can improve with mutual communication. It will be better if you talk openly to your beloved today and try to clear all misconceptions. You both need to have a little more trust in each other. Today will be normal on the work front. If you work, then you will complete your work ahead of time, so you will get some time for yourself as well. Money may bounce back. Any economic effort that has been going on for a long time is highly likely. Today you can also pay some pending bills. Talking about health, you will feel mental peace and physically you will be very agile. Lucky Colour: Light Yellow Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 8:45 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today will be very important on the work front, especially if you are thinking of a change, then the day is good to talk to your boss. On the other hand, if you do business and you are facing many challenges one after the other, then at this time you need to work courageously. The situation will improve soon and your business will pick up once again. There will be some upheaval in your personal life today. Due to your careless attitude you may have to face criticism from family members, especially today your parents will not be happy with you. Talking about money, your habit of spending it without thinking can put you in some big trouble today. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 25 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 4:20 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Stress can increase in marital life. Your life partner will not do anything right towards you. It is better that you keep yourself calm otherwise you will sit your mental peace. Talking about work, job or business today will be very busy for you. If you do a job, do not put excessive pressure on yourself, otherwise it can affect not only your work but also your personal life. Money situation will be normal. You need to pay more attention to savings so that you can get rid of debts as soon as possible. There will be something wrong with the matter of health today. There may be a sore throat. Lucky Colour: Dark Green Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 3:30 pm to 7:55 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today your confidence may weaken slightly. It may be that even after a lot of efforts, you will be disappointed due to not getting the expected results. If you work, then you need to make some changes in the pattern of work. Business-bound people must take their important business decisions only after taking appropriate advice so that there is no scope for loss. The situation will be normal in your personal life. Your parents will support and bless you. Love will remain in relationship with your spouse. Your loved ones will stand by you in odd circumstances. If you get a chance to spend more time with others, do not let them go by hand. Talking about health, today will be full of ups and downs. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 3:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December If you are worried about your health, then your health is likely to improve today. However, right now you need to get enough rest, so don't be careless at all. Businessmen are advised to avoid violating the rules of the government, otherwise today you can get into some big trouble and you may have to suffer financial loss. Employed people will have to refrain from criticizing their co-workers. Do not make the mistake of dominating others. Today will be an expensive day in terms of money. You can spend too much money to make friends happy. By doing this you are creating trouble for yourself. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 2:45 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January The atmosphere of your house will be very good. After a long time you will be able to spend a quiet and relaxed day with family. If your spouse is angry with you about something, then it is a good day to celebrate them. It will be better for you to make a nice surprise plan for your beloved today. On the economic front, the day will be good. Wealth is being acquired. If you are planning to invest then today you may have some good options. If you do business and want big financial gain then you have to be patient. At this time, haste can prove to be harmful for you. Today will be a mixed day for the working people. Work will be more, but you will be able to complete your work on time with full confidence and honesty. Your health will be good and today you will feel very energetic. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 7:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today will be a good day for those who do jobs. You will also get full support of colleagues with your bosses. In addition to completing your work on time, you will also be able to focus on pending tasks. At the same time, there is a strong possibility for the business class to get benefits today. Money will be fine. Today you will spend thoughtfully and your budget will also be balanced. On the other hand, today you are advised to avoid lending otherwise your money may get stuck for a long time. Minor differences may occur with your spouse. If you work in peace then everything will be normal by evening. You need to be cautious in terms of health. If you have a cervical problem, today your problem may increase. Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm