Daily Horoscope: 10 May 2021

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today is going to be a very important day for you on the family front. You may get a chance to improve your spoiled relationship. Try to clear all the misconceptions. If your spouse's health is not going well for some time, you should consult a good doctor. If you are unemployed and looking for a job, then you will feel disappointed. Business people are advised to be careful with their opponents. They may try to hinder some of your important work. Your financial condition will be satisfactory. The day is good for doing economic transactions. You will be in good health. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 31 Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May If you are a student, then there can be a big obstacle in your education today due to which you will be under a lot of stress. In such a situation, you are advised to work with patience. Soon your problem will be resolved. Health is expected to decline drastically. Take care of cleanliness and consume hot water. Talking about the work, today is going to be a very hush-hush for businessmen. It may be that you have a dispute with someone today about money. You have to work with consciousness, not with enthusiasm. Employees will have a normal day. Under adverse circumstances, you will get full support of your spouse and sweetness will increase in your relationship. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 6:45 am to 1:25 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Mentally you will be very strong today and will be able to face every challenge very easily. On the work front, things may turn in your favour. The growth of the people working in government jobs is becoming a possibility. You may get a high position. On the other hand, people doing private jobs are also very likely to get good results of their hard work. Merchants may receive a large order. Your business will grow. Talking about your personal life may be at odds with the spouse, but you will be able to finish the talk wisely. Your financial condition may improve. Think about your financial decisions carefully. Your health will be fine today. Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 4:05 pm to 9:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today is the day for you to be mixed. If you are a businessman then you are advised not to care about legal matters, otherwise you may get stuck in a long affair. On the other hand, the days of the working people will be normal. However you are advised not to leave any work incomplete. Your financial condition will be satisfactory. You may also make some changes in your financial plans today. Talk about personal life, avoid draining unnecessary anger on your spouse. Your tough attitude can hurt your sweetheart's heart. Talking about your health, today you can get upset due to ear pain etc. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 23 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August If you do business and are thinking of furthering your business then you need a better plan. You should proceed with the advice of your close ones and experienced people. If you are employed, do not ignore the advice of high officials in the office. There can be a big improvement in your financial condition. Today, there can be sudden receipt of money. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. You will have a great time with your parents today. Your confidence in your spouse will be strengthened. Talking about your health, you may have chest congestion. Do not be careless. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 5:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today is going to be a very busy day for you. Whether you are home or work, you may have increased responsibilities. It would be better to plan your day in advance. Today, the boss's mood will not be right in the office. There should not be negligence on your part. Businessmen may face financial constraints. Your concern may be increased due to non-receipt of stuck profits. Relationship with your family members will be good. You will get the blessings of parents. Your relationship with your siblings will also be strong. There may be some changes in the behavior of your spouse. They may be angry with you today. The day will be mixed in terms of health. If you are having problems like cold, etc. then you will have to take measures to get rid of it as soon as possible. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today you have to be careful. You are advised to be more vigilant regarding health and money. Along with work, you should also take care of your health. Apart from this, you are advised to avoid spending too much. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. You will get full support of your loved ones under adverse circumstances, especially with the blessings of the elders of the house, your morale will be increased. If you trade, you may make small profits. Avoid starting any new work. Employed people need to behave properly in front of your seniors. Keep your temper under control, otherwise your difficulties may increase. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 24 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November You are advised to avoid criticizing others otherwise you may face abusive situation. It would be better for you to focus on your work and not think too much about others. Today, the people working in the property can get big financial benefits. Some of your stuck deals may be final. Employed people will get the guidance of the boss in the office. On the economic front, the day will be normal. You have to avoid spending anything big. Your anxiety may increase due to a decline in the health of your mother. As far as your health is concerned, your head. There may be a problem of pain or fever. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 17 Lucky Time: 4:10 am to 2:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December You have to strictly follow the rules of the office. If there is negligence at all, then you can get into a lot of trouble. If you do business and you have incurred a big loss recently, then you do not have to worry too much. Soon you can get a good chance to make up for your loss. People doing business in partnership are advised to strengthen their trust in their partners. If there is an estrangement, try to remove it. It is possible to fall in the situation of money. Domestic expenses are likely to increase. Coordination with your spouse will be good. As far as your health is concerned, there may be some problems related to the feet. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 9:45 am to 3:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January If you are feeling mentally disturbed, share your mind with someone today. This will make you feel much better. Maybe your problem can be solved. If you are married then you need to pay more attention to your spouse. It would be better if you do not bring the stress outside. Talking about your work, you can be assigned some difficult and important work in the office. You do not have to worry too much because your work will be completed on time with the help of seniors. The economic problem of businessmen can be solved. To stay physically and mentally healthy, you should do yoga and meditation daily. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 4:15 pm to 10:00 pm