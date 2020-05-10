Daily Horoscope: 10 May 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April If you want to maintain your social image then try to stay in touch with everyone. Some things may not be in your favor today, but all this is temporary, so do not let such things dominate you, otherwise your mental peace may be disturbed. Talking about money, today your money will be spent only on essential things. If someone is ill at home, their health will be improved. Your work will keep you busy. Workload may increase. The day will be spent with your family in bliss. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 8:30 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today you will pay more attention to your personal life. If you are having a quarrel with a member of the house, then try to start a conversation with them again, keeping silent increases misunderstandings. Talking about money, if you have lent someone, then today you can get it. Those who do the job need to keep good rapport with their boss. If you are working from home, keep in touch with your boss through phone or internet. Talking about health, there can be problems related to teeth today. You better take care of cleanliness. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 5:15 pm to 10:10 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today will be a very exciting day for you. You will get to learn something new. This knowledge can be associated with anyone like reading, writing, dancing, singing, cooking etc. This will be a great experience for you. There may be some tension with your spouse but everything will be normal by the evening. You should only laugh and laugh in moderation. This habit of yours can hurt the feelings of others. Money will be in good condition. However, it will be better if you do not spend too much by getting excited. The merchant class can get good success today. To strengthen your immunity, you should also consume fresh fruits along with green vegetables daily. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 8:35 am to 2:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Many kinds of thoughts can come to mind today. Given the current situation, you will be under a lot of stress. You will be very worried about the stalled work. At this time you have to take less patience. Gradually, the situation itself will see improvement. You just keep working. Your personal life will be happy. Love and support from your family members will strengthen you. If you are a businessman and are thinking of doing something big, then wait for the right time. Also start making your plans for money now. Health matters will be normal today. However, due to mental turmoil you may feel a little lethargic. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 5:05 am to 12 noon

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today you will not have anything special to do. You can be more active on social media. Keep in mind that you use this platform properly. Do not post or share any such post which may cause any dispute. This will make it difficult for yourself. Situations will be stressful in your marital life. You need to pay more attention to your married life. If you will work with love and peace, then bad things can happen. On the economic front, the day will be normal. Today you will spend only after keeping your budget in mind. As far as your health is concerned, you may have an infection, take care of yourself. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 36 Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September The mind will be happy and you will be in the mood for fun. Today the day will be spent with your family. If the younger brother or sister is facing any problem in writing, then you will help them fully on your behalf. If you were worried about something for a long time, today your anxiety will end and you will feel much lighter. You will remain positive and will also pay full attention to your work. Today your interest in literature may increase. You will be eager to learn something new. Talking about money, your budget will be balanced. You will spend it thoughtfully. You will feel mentally and physically as stress reduces. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue Lucky Number: 29 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 8:45 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October The day is good for resuming an old stuck plan. Today you will be full of new ideas and you will get full benefit from it. If you are a businessman then your important business relationships can be of great use to you today. Your work is likely to progress a bit. At the same time, the employed people will get their boss's respect. They will guide you. You will be very excited. On the economic front you will not get good results. Lack of money can increase your anxiety. Health matters will not be right today. There may be abdominal discomfort. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 30 Lucky Time: 4:55 am to 11:00 am

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November If you do the job, then your goal should be to complete the pending tasks otherwise you may get in trouble. At the same time, businessmen will have to avoid making a important decision today. Today, you will think a lot about the stuck work. By the way, taking more stress will not achieve anything. You better keep your mind calm. Students should take full advantage of this time. Do not be lazy at all but concentrate more on studies. Your financial condition will be fine. Talking about health, today will be a mixed day for you. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 39 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 2:25 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December You should take enough rest to keep yourself fresh. You will get better sleep today. This will remove all your tiredness. If you are working from home, stay connected with your boss and colleagues over the phone. If you do any negligence today, your boss may get angry. You can get some good news related to money. Your financial efforts are likely to be successful. There will be tension in your family. Mutual estrangement between the family members may increase. You have to solve the case wisely. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today will be very special for you. The mind will remain calm and you will experience happiness. Today you will pay more attention to your married life. You will take care of this to make your spouse happy. Students will get a big relief today. If you are studying online then all your doubts will be cleared today. With this you will be able to study diligently. Those who do the job can get some good news today. Your progress is being made. Talking about your health, you need to be more vigilant about this global epidemic. Lucky Colour: Light Red Lucky Number: 45 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 3:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today you will be immersed in worry about money. All your financial efforts, one after the other, may disappoint you. However, when the right time comes, things will go well on their own, so don't worry too much. Talking about personal life, today the life of your spouse will be very good. You will get a chance to spend more time with each other. You may also discuss some important issues. Today there will be more runoff regarding the work. You are advised to leave the house only when there is a lot of need. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 26 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 6:00 pm