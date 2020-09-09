Daily Horoscope: 09 September 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Employees of this amount are advised to be careful today. It will be better for you to keep your own business in the office. Do not waste your precious time in false rumors or unnecessary talk. This may offend your superiors. Also, your rapport with co-workers can get worse. If you do business then you are advised to take care in your business matters too. Avoid using wrong words while interacting with your spouse, otherwise you may have a big fight. Today will be very expensive in terms of money. Talking about health, there can be a problem related to muscles today. Avoid lifting heavyweights. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 30 Lucky Time: 4:55 am to 11:00 am

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today is the day for you to be mixed. On the one hand, while you may face some challenges, on the other hand you can get success in some cases. First of all, talk about your work, if you do a job and want to leave your current job and join a new job, then you will have to take this decision carefully. Avoid making such decisions by coming in the words of others, otherwise you may suffer the wrong result. If you are a big businessman, then try to give salary to your employees on time, otherwise you may get into trouble with them for money. Talking about your personal life, there are some serious domestic issues that need immediate attention. Your relationship with your spouse will be good. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 39 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 2:25 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Many of your problems may end with a big improvement in your financial situation. Today there is a strong possibility of getting rid of any old debt. All this is the result of your right decisions. Today, you will show tremendous confidence and you will take your important decisions with full positivity. If you work, then you can get a chance to do some big work in the office. Today, the businessmen cannot benefit much. The atmosphere of the house will be good. Your relationship with family will be strong. In the second part of the day, there may be some confusion with the spouse about something. You better keep yourself calm. Health matters will be good. Today you will be very refreshed. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today you are advised to keep more control over your speech as you may get auspicious results on your good speaking force, otherwise your slipped tongue can cause damage. There are signs of any major change in the job. You may feel more stressed today regarding your work. Businessmen will avoid making large investments. Apart from this, if you do all your work within the ambit of law, it will be good. You will stand with yourself in adverse circumstances, but you will get the full support of your parents. Today it is possible to benefit from your spouse. Your financial situation will be normal. You will spend according to your fixed budget. Talking about your health, physical exhaustion can increase today. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 6:30 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August The mind will be entangled in many things and you will feel mental disturbance. If you are worried about something, then you must share your mind with your loved ones. Maybe with their help, your problem will be solved. Your temperament can spoil your spouse's mood today. It will be better to keep your behavior with your beloved. Your boss in the office can delegate some important responsibility to you. In this case, you need to take special care of time. Also, do your work very carefully so that you do not make mistakes. Businessmen can get any big order today. Your business will grow rapidly in the coming days. Talking about health, today there can be any problem related to the waist. Lucky Colour: Dark Red Lucky Number: 23 Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 9:15 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September On the work front, you can get good results today. If you work in a multinational company, then your growth is likely. You can get information related to this in your office today. On the other hand, businessmen may have to travel long work suddenly. Though this journey will be quite expensive and tiring, you will get pleasant results. Talking about your personal life, if you are unmarried, then today your marriage can be discussed at home. Health of your parents will be good and you will get their love and affection. Today will be a mixed day in terms of money. If you are thinking of making a big purchase, then time is not favorable for this. Talking about your health, if you are a patient of blood pressure then you are advised to take more care of yourself. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today will be the beginning of the day. You will feel very refreshed and energetic. Talking about work, job or business, you will get good results today. In the office, you will try to complete all your tasks on time. Your seniors will be very impressed by seeing your speed. If you trade then any of your stuck deals can be final today. Talking about personal life, avoid dealing with children more strictly. You need to handle them with love. You will not get the opportunity to spend more time with your spouse. They may have to go out of town for some work all of a sudden. Your financial situation will be fine if you spend money wisely. The day will be favorable in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Dark Green Lucky Number: 3 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 9:15 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November If you are single and looking for a partner for a long time, today you can find your partner surprisingly. You may meet suddenly. Today is going to be a very important day for married people. You can get some good news from your spouse. When it comes to functioning, you are advised to avoid confrontation or discontent with your colleagues or seniors in the office. If you do business in partnership, then together with your business partner, you can make an important decision today. You will definitely benefit from this decision in the future. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December You are advised to abandon laziness and concentrate on your important tasks. If you are feeling lethargic then you must include yoga and meditation in your routine. This will also relieve you from other health problems. Partner, you will also feel mental peace. Talking about the work, your seniors may not be satisfied with your performance. It is better that you do not give them a chance to complain otherwise you may get in big trouble. If you trade gold and silver then today is going to be a mixed day for you. Conditions will be favorable in your personal life. Today you can get a good gift from your father, which will make you feel very emotional. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January If you are a student, then there is something in your long-standing education, today it can be far away. If you are making any effort to get higher education, then you are very likely to get success. People who are already working may be assigned additional work in the office. It is better that you do not be reluctant to do any work because your today's or hard work can open the path of progress for you in the future. If you want to start your own business then this is not the right time for this. Your financial situation will be satisfactory. You may receive money in the second half of the day. You will feel better today due to improvement in health. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 4:00 am to 1:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Your morale will be strong and you will complete all your work with full confidence. Due to the end of the ongoing rift with family members, the atmosphere of the house will once again be cheerful. Seeing improvement in mother's health, you will reduce your anxiety. Today, your spouse can get some great success due to which you will feel very proud. Money will be good. Small expenses are possible. Talking about your work, today is a day for mixed residents to be mixed. You will try to complete your pending tasks. You will get full support of your superiors. On the other hand, businessmen will not get any special benefit. Your health will be good and today you will be able to enjoy your favorite dishes. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 36 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 2:00 pm