Daily Horoscope: 09 February 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Taking stress on small things will not remove your problem, rather it will increase your problem further. Also, your health will decline. It is better that you move forward with positive attitude and make some changes in your nature. If confusion arises in the mind, talk to your close ones. This is the right time to complete the pending tasks, otherwise, you will feel a lot of burden on yourself in the coming time. Talking about your romantic life, your less trust in your partner will increase the distance between both of you. Any attempt to improve your financial situation can be successful today. You can also get any big benefit. Don't be careless about your health. Lucky Colour: Light Green Lucky number: 19 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 10:30 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May There will be compatibility in your married life. Your life partner will get full support during difficult times. On the economic front, the day is not well. With the increase in expenses, financial loss is also possible. You must be careful today in terms of money. There may be a big obstacle in your work today in the office. In such a situation, you must seek help from your seniors. Do not put too much pressure on yourself. The people of your house will be very angry with you today. There may be negative feedback from your parents. Your family responsibilities may increase today but you must try your best. Today, you will be more inclined towards worship and you can take part in some religious work. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 12:55 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today on the economic front, take your decisions carefully. If you are going to make a big investment, then it will be beneficial for you to move ahead only with proper advice. If you are a businessman then complete your important tasks carefully, carelessness can increase your difficulties. The environment of your office will be good and you will do your work with full honesty and enthusiasm. You will feel mental pressure due to the troubles of married life. Your tough attitude towards your spouse can lead to a big dispute between the two of you today. Today will be a busy day, but your hard work will not go in vain. Things will be seen in your favour. Due to disagreement with a close one, there can be debate. Today is auspicious for the students and they can achieve any major success. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 3:30 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July On the family front, this day will be wonderful. Today will be spent peacefully with the loved ones away from fights. If you have been having problems in your married life for a long time, then today you will feel better. Today you will see a big change in your spouse's behaviour. Both of you will remove all your old complaints. On the economic front, the day is great. There is a strong possibility of an increase in income. Those dealing with property dealing or import-export can have a big financial benefit. The enemy side will be active today. Someone with bad intent can create a major obstacle in your path. In the evening, you can get a chance to hang out with your family members. Lucky Colour: Dark Red Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 12:50 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August You need to pay attention to your personal life. Spend some time with your family members too so that they do not feel neglected. Your spouse will love and support you. You need to make changes in your plans to avoid stress of functioning. Today will be a wonderful day in terms of romance. Your partners can openly speak their heart to you today. Your ongoing concern about finances will soon go away. Your fortunate stars are pointing out that any of your financial efforts can be successful. Today there will be some improvement in your health but now you have to focus on rest. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 9:05 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September On the economic front, some reforms are possible today. You can get some economic benefit in the second part of the day. You need to keep a balance between your expenses and income. The day will be beneficial for the businessmen. Your boss's mood in the office will be warm today. It is better that you concentrate on your work and also say any kind of argument, otherwise you can get into trouble. Today any important work will be interrupted, so it is better that you postpone it now. Domestic matters need immediate attention, negligence can prove costly. Today, suddenly you will be happy to get some good news. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky number: 29 Lucky Time: 9:20 am to 2:05 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October On the work front, the day is going to be positive. You will be able to concentrate on your work. You will be able to complete them with honesty and hard work. Today you are going to be in a very romantic mood and can make some good plans with your partner. Your bonding with your partner will increase and there will be love in the air. Talking about your financial situation, today is going to be a profitable day. Although there will be an increase in your expenses, the recent increase in income will handle everything. Today is going to be a great day for the businessmen. Today you can get benefits as expected. All this is the result of your hard work. Your health will improve. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 10:10 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November In office, your seniors will be very angry and dissatisfied with you. They may have complaints from you if your work is not completed on time. Accept your mistake and avoid doing so in the future, otherwise they may point fingers at your efficiency. If you want to sell an old property, then wait a bit for it. Do this work only when the appropriate time comes so that the results can be achieved as expected. Right now it can be a deficit deal. Today suddenly a difficult problem may arise in front of you. If you work with intelligence, then this problem of yours can be overcome easily. Do not take any decision under the influence of others. Love will remain the love in romantic life. Today you can go for a picnic with your partner at your favorite place. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 8:20 am to 3:40 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today will not be good for you. Today you have to walk very thoughtfully. Do share your secrets in front of others, keep outsiders as far away from your personal matters as possible. Today will be an important day on the work front. If you want to achieve a higher position, you have to work hard. Businessmen must be thoroughly examined before starting anything new. Proceed only after getting all the information related to your work. Your financial situation will be normal today. Time is not favourable for any major expenditure. In your romantic life, you may have a little disappointment today. Your partner will not be able to meet you due to some health problems. If you are married then you need to pay more attention to your spouse. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 5:05 am to 2:45 am

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Increasing workload today can increase your stress. You will feel quite tired and weak. To increase your energy level, you need to get enough rest with work. At this time you are advised to be more careful towards your health. The decisions taken in haste often prove to be wrong, so do not make any decisions without thinking. You will feel your love life is changing because of your partner's nature. For the last few days you were very busy due to which you were not able to pay attention to them properly. Maybe today they will be angry with you about this. The day is not good for married couples. Today some of your loss is possible due to the negligence of your spouse. In such a situation, you need to work in a calm manner and not get angry at them. Your financial matters will be in good condition. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 17 Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today will be a good day for you. You will be able to find solutions to your problems because of your perseverance and patience. Everyone will appreciate your positive attitude. If you talk about your romantic life, then the tension that was in the relationship with your partner will end today and both of you will feel that your love is true. At the same time, married couples will be happy. Today there will be mixed results in terms of money. You will not be able to save much. Your office environment will be good so there will be no issues. Continue your hard work and efforts to move forward, but take care not to put more workload on yourself. This can cause a decline in your health. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky number: 20 Lucky Time: 6:30 pm to 10:00 pm