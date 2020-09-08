Daily Horoscope: 08 September 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April You will feel better today due to improvement in health. However, right now, you need to focus more on comfort. The enemy side will be active, so you are advised to be careful. If you do a job, high officials will be greatly affected by your performance in the office. Today, the business people are advised to do any work with peace and patience. You can meet some important people related to your area, which can benefit you in the future. Sweetness will remain in married life. Will get full support of your spouse. Today is going to be a good day in terms of money. You will be able to save more than expected. Lucky Colour: Dark Red Lucky Number: 30 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 6:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today is going to be very auspicious for you on the work front. You will be full of energy and will be able to complete all your work fast. The tasks which have been stuck for some reason for a long time, today you will also pay attention to them. The people associated with the field of art can get good success today. Talking of money, money is the sum of profit, but you are advised to keep control over your speech, otherwise your spoiled speech may lead to loss instead of profit. May there be happiness and peace in your personal life. You will have a good relationship with your family. Talking about your health, you are advised to eat on time. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 6:00 am to 2:30 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Your personal life will be happy. If you take an important decision today, you will get full support from your family members. There will be harmony in the relationship with your spouse. Talking about work, if you are doing work from home, then do your work with full alertness. Even your slightest mistake can get you in trouble. Businessmen have a favorable day. If you do electronics related business then today you can get good financial benefits. Talking about money, there is a strong possibility of getting stalled money. Talking about your health, do not be negligent in food. There is a possibility of having any stomach related disease. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 23 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July In good and bad circumstances you need to work with restraint. Do not do any such work in anger, which causes you to lose yourself. On the other hand, do not take any decision by getting very excited. If you do business and there is an obstacle in any of your important work, then it is very likely to go away today. Today is going to be a normal day for employed people. If you are thinking about any change in the functioning, then this time is not favorable for it. The situation will be normal in your personal life. Today will be a happy day with your family members. As far as your health is concerned, you are advised to control your anger, otherwise your uncontrolled anger can become the reason for your health deterioration. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 30 Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today your personal life will be your priority. You will try your best to fulfill your domestic responsibilities. Apart from this, if you are having trouble with a member of the house, then you will make every effort to finish the matter with your understanding. If you are married, you need to respect your spouse's feelings. If possible, try to spend more time with your beloved today. Today will be mixed results on the work front. The workload in the office will be high but you will be able to complete all your tasks on time. Today will be normal for businessmen. Talking about your health, there can be some problems related to your feet today. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 35 Lucky Time: 7:15 am to 2:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September You are advised to be more alert towards health. Avoid consuming rich food. Today the mind will be disturbed and some unknown fear may haunt you. You better keep your mind calm and stay away from negative thoughts. Talking about work, avoiding conflict with your colleagues in the office is the best thing to do. You need to work together. This will also strengthen your image. If you do lumber business then today is not good for you. You may have to bear financial loss. Apart from this, if you are a big bargain then it is advisable to avoid this bargain today. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. Relationship with your family will be seen in love and belonging. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 6:45 pm to 10:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Long lasting. You can get the proper results of your hard work. You will get the guidance of your boss. Apart from this, you can also get some good news in the office today. If you do business, then you understand your important business decisions yourself. Do not do any work by coming in the words of others, otherwise you may have to suffer loss. The atmosphere of the house will be fine. Your spouse will be very busy due to which both of you will not get a chance to spend enough time with each other. Anxiety related to your finances can be intense. As far as your health is concerned, today you will feel tired and eat due to a lot of rush. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 4:15 pm to 10:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November If you proceed with positive thoughts, then you will be able to face the biggest challenge easily. If you work, then you need to make some changes in the way you work. Apart from this, you also have to pay attention to your speed. Business related. Today, people are advised to refrain from doing any new work, apart from this, you must try to solve your complicated business matters peacefully. Debate can increase your difficulties. Stress seems to be increasing in your personal life. Deepening differences among members of the household may disrupt their unity. Today will be better than usual in terms of money. You may get an opportunity to earn extra money. The day will be good in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 5:10 pm to 9:50 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Talking about your work, you may have some increased responsibilities in the office. Today is going to be a very busy day for you. If there is any obstacle in any of your work, then you will get full support of higher officials. The business people do their work with full energy. You will definitely get success. Small businessmen today will not get any special profit. You will get full support of your spouse in fulfilling domestic responsibilities. You will feel how well your beloved understands you. Your financial situation will be normal. If you are in the mood to spend something big, then you have to avoid it. Talking about health, headaches can be a problem today due to high stress and runaway. Apart from this you will also feel a lot of weakness. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 26 Lucky Time: 8:55 am to 12 noon

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January If you do business and recently you have made a change in your business, then today you can get good results from this change. If you work and want to do some new training, then this time is favorable for it. Today will be a mixed result for you on the economic front. You may have money, but you will spend it to pay some pending bills. The atmosphere of the house will be normal. You will have the perfect bonding with your family. If you are feeling dull in your married life, then try to make some good plans for your beloved today. This will allow you to spend time with each other. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 8:55 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February If you are a student and feeling stressed about your studies, then you have to avoid putting too much pressure on your studies. Keep your mind calm and pay attention to entertainment activities too. Your personal life will be happy. You will get parents' affection and blessings. If you get into any trouble today, then your friends and your family members will come forward to help you. Your finances will be in good condition. Today there is no problem of any kind. Talking about the work, then try to be more aware of your work in the office. Do not chat too much with your colleagues, otherwise your boss may get angry at you. Businessmen will not be able to get any special profit today. Talking about your health, if you have any problem related to breath, then avoid negligence. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 2:00 pm