Daily Horoscope: 08 May 2021

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today will be a mixed result for us on the work front. If you do a job, then you will be very busy today about the work of the office, especially the people who do work from home will have more workload. The people who trade grains are expected to get the results as expected today. Talking about your personal life, try to maintain a good relationship with all the members of your family. Avoid debate on small matters. Today will be a better day for you in terms of money. You may acquire finances. As far as your health is concerned, today you may complain of pain in hands and feet. Lucky Colour: Dark Pink Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 2:30 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May On the work front you can get good results. The job-seekers will get the full support of your seniors. After hard work, some important work of yours can be completed. Apart from this, you can also get some good advice from the boss today. Business people need to be patient. Soon your problems will end. If you do business in partnership and are thinking about some kind of change, then the day is not right for this. Conditions will be favorable in your personal life. The atmosphere of your house will remain cheerful. Today will be a happy day with your family. Better understanding with your life partner. On the economic front, today's day is expected to be expensive. You may have to repay an old loan. Health improvement is possible. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 38 Lucky Time: 5:55 pm to 10:30 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June There will be some turmoil in personal life. If a household member is not in good health, you are advised not to be negligent. Get advice from a good doctor immediately, otherwise your difficulties may increase. Talking about your work, unemployed people may face a challenging situation in the office. Due to increasing burden of pending work, you will be under lot of stress today Businessmen may suffer financial losses, especially for those working in hotels or restaurants, today is expected to be a very disappointing day. Today will be mixed day in terms of finances. As far as your health is concerned, if you have any disease related to heart, then avoid being negligent. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 32 Lucky Time: 11:15 am to 7:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July The beginning of the day will be very good. You will be full of enthusiasm. You will also find yourself surrounded by positive energy. Today you can get good success with less effort. In the office, you will be able to complete all your tasks on time. Apart from this, you will also have better coordination with your colleagues and seniors. If you do a government job, then a big change is possible today. Businessmen can get a chance to make a profit. If you have suffered any loss recently, it can be repaid today. Talking about your personal life, your life partner's mood will not be right. You may also get a little fat in your midst, but you will soon be able to celebrate your sweetheart with love. Your parents will be in good health. Lucky Colour: Light Pink Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today is going to be a very important day for employed people. You may have an important discussion with the boss in the office. It would be better if you keep your side with confidence. Traders are very likely to get results as expected, especially if you are a trader of medicines, you can get big financial benefit. Today will be normal in terms of finances. If you are trying to increase your income then you are advised to work harder. Conditions will be favorable in your personal life. You will get the affection and support of the members of your family. If your spouse's health is not good, it may improve. As far as your health is concerned, you have to avoid needlessly leaving the house. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 7:15 am to 3:30 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September If you do business then today you can take an important decision. Avoid making haste while making investment decisions. Today is going to be a very busy day for employed people. The burden of responsibilities may increase on you. May be the boss assigns you some important work. However, you will get full support of your seniors as well as help of colleagues if needed. Your financial condition is possible to improve. Benefit from elder brother is possible. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. It is better not to let any outsider interfere in your domestic affairs. Avoid unnecessary arguments with your spouse. Today is a day to be mixed in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 26 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October You are advised to strike a balance between your professional and personal life so that you can pay equal attention to both. You have to understand that along with work, your family is also important for you. People working in a foreign company can be promoted. On the other hand, if you are unemployed and trying for a job, then today you may feel disappointed. Today is expected to be normal for businessmen. Your financial condition will be good. If you spend thoughtfully then there will be no problem. As far as your health is concerned, women are advised to be more vigilant. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 13 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 1:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November If you do the job then you should try to complete your pending tasks with a good plan. This will save you from haste and panic. Also your pressure will be less. On the other hand, if you are thinking of starting an online business, then the day is good for this. You are very likely to succeed. Your financial condition will be fine. You need to avoid extravagance. Apart from this, it would be better if you do not do any transaction related to money today. Conditions in your personal life will be stressful. Your ideological differences with the elders of the house are possible. As far as your health is concerned, you may have problems like headache, fatigue and insomnia. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 6:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Pleasures in your married life will increase. Today will be very special for you. There is a possibility of getting surprise from spouse. Talking about your work, if you want to change the job, then today you can get a good offer. At the same time, today is also important for the people trying for government jobs. Businessmen are advised to take their financial decisions very carefully, especially if you are thinking of taking a loan to start a new job, then you should take the final decision only after taking appropriate advice. Your father may have health problems. As far as your health is concerned, be aware of this global epidemic. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 5:25 pm to 10:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Forget all the stress and try to focus on yourself. If you continue to stress like this, then your health can decline drastically. Talking about your work, today will be a normal day for employed people. If any of your work is interrupted then with the help of your seniors your problem will be solved. Businessmen can benefit financially. Do not forget to ignore small profits for big profits. Conditions will be good in your personal life. Love and unity will be seen among the members of your family. If you are having bad feelings with someone, then today is a good day to remove all the grievances. Your financial condition will be strong. You can also do some urgent shopping for yourself. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 1:30 pm