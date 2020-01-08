Daily Horoscope: 08 January 2019

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today you need to treat everyone with respect and great care. Avoid any kind of argument with your high officials and colleagues in the office today else your mistakes may harm you. If you remain calm, you can avoid any big trouble. Marital life will be happy. Your spouse will understand your feelings and both of you will have a close relationship. You were not able to pay attention to your romantic life properly for some time, but today you will get a chance to spend enough time with your partner. Talking about money, if you have borrowed from someone, today you will be able to repay it. Health matters will be fine today. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 11:05 am to 12:25 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Talking about work, you can get good results today. If you are working hard to get a new project, today your hard work can bring fruitful results. It is possible that your seniors have only chosen you for this job. However, you should also keep an eye on the activities happening around you at this time as some of your jealous coworkers may obstruct your actions. If you are a businessman, then you will receive success today. If there is any problem in your family life then this problem can be ended today. There is a strong possibility of improving relations with your loved ones. Money related matters will be satisfactory today. You must be careful while taking any major financial decision. Your health will be good as well. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 6:30 pm to 10:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Stay relaxed today for most of your work will be completed without any interruptions. If you are planning to start a new work, then you can go ahead with it. Today is a good day for the businessmen. If your work is related to cosmetics, printing press, import-export etc. then you can make a profit today. People who are employed will get full support from their seniors. Money related matters will improve, so avoid worrying too much. Just proceed wisely. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. Relationships with your family members will remain good. Talking about health, you need to check your weight. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 11:30 am to 3:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Talking about love, do not pressurize your partner for anything or have high expectations from them, otherwise today the distance between you both may increase a bit. You also have to take care of your partner's likes and dislikes. If you are married, do not get into unnecessary arguments with your spouse, otherwise, you will lose your mental peace. Your personal problems can also dominate your work today. You better keep your mind cool. If you do a business partnership, then you need to be careful today. Do not blindly trust your partner, especially with money else it may cost you a fortune. Family responsibilities may increase, making it difficult for you to handle everything today. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 5:20 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August There will be issues in your personal life today. Due to lack of control over your speech, you may have a problem with a member of the house today. You may also have to face criticism today for your fierce nature. You will not get the support of your spouse today, due to which the mind will be very depressed. It is better to keep your behaviour and speech balanced so that you can avoid such problems. Talking about love, you can meet a special person today. It is possible that you are also attracted to them, but you should not be serious about this relationship because it may not last long. The day will be normal at the work front. Today you are advised to spend thoughtfully in terms of money. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 5:20 am to 12:20 am

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September If you are a businessman then you will get good profits today. If you continue to work in the same manner as planned, then soon you can get some great success. Today, you are expected to get benefits from female members. There will be happiness in your family life. Today you will spend a beautiful day with your family members. You will find yourself full of zeal and enthusiasm, which will fetch you good results today. You will easily tackle any difficult task in the office today. Your seniors will be quite pleased and impressed as well. The day will be fine in terms of money, but do not make any big investment. Lucky Colour: Peach Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 4:30 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October If any kind of misunderstanding with your spouse has soured your relationship, then you should try to resolve the issue through effective communication. By remaining silent like this, there will be a distance between you both. Today you may suddenly face a situation that will be a little difficult for you to deal with. However, if you do things wisely then things can be easy for you. You just avoid getting furious. Talking about the work, you will try your best to give your best in the office today. Today, you will work hard on whatever work is assigned to you. For people in love, there will be something special for you. Today you may get a love proposal. Please be serious before taking this forward. Lucky Colour: Light Red Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 7:20 am to 3:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today will be a good day for you at the work front, especially the working people will get relief today. Your seniors were unhappy with your work for the last few days, but today you will get their support and therefore, you will complete all your work with full confidence. Not only this but today your pending work will be also completed. It is going to be a very auspicious day for you in some cases. If you live in a rented house and you dream of owning a house then some good news may come your way. Your personal life will be blissful. You will get the blessings of your parents. Relationship with your spouse will be normal. Today both of you will spend a quiet day full of love. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 2:15 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December There may be some problems in your romantic life today. Suddenly your meeting may get postponed. Even after many attempts, you will not be able to make contacts between the two, this can make you a bit depressed. Today will be good for you in terms of money. Profit may come your way. Also, if you want to buy a new property or invest in it, then an obstacle may come and you will be able to remove it. After a long time, you will get a chance to spend time with friends today. You can take full advantage of this opportunity and have lots of fun. The day is favourable to them in terms of health and you will feel quite good about it. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 2:30 pm to 6:40 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January In terms of money, today you will get full support of luck and you will be able to earn a lot of money. You are likely to get more than expected due to the completion of small work. If you use this money properly then you can get proper results in the future. In romantic life, today you will not hesitate to express your love. You will openly share your feelings with someone. You will win the hearts of your seniors with your great performance in the office. They will also help you in furthering your career in the coming time. The atmosphere of the house will not be right today. Parents will be angry today because of something related to you. Do not be careless about health. If you are someone with high blood pressure then avoid taking too much stress. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 34 Lucky Time: 11:50 am to 2:25 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today your nature will be fierce as a result of which your differences with your loved ones are possible today. You may have a big dispute with your spouse today. You better keep your behaviour right. Talking about work, today you can make some important plans keeping in mind the future. Today is going to be a very important day for the traders. Today will be a normal day in terms of money. Don't expect too much profit now. If you are a student and you do not feel like studying, then you need to keep your mind calm. Do not waste time by thinking about unnecessary things. Meditation will be beneficial for you. Lucky Colour: Dark Green Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 2:20 pm to 4:30 pm