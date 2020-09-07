Daily Horoscope: 07 September 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April If you are unemployed, you need to work harder to get a job. On the other hand, the employed people are advised to avoid laziness in the office. If you want to achieve a higher position, then you have to do everything seriously. Also try to keep good rapport with colleagues and your seniors. Today will be normal for business people. May you continue your efforts, you may get success. your personal life can be stressful. Ideological differences with father are possible. It is better that you keep your mind calm otherwise the talk may increase a lot. The day is not good in terms of health. Excess stress can cause your blood pressure to deteriorate. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 11:20 am to 3:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May On the economic front you can get some relief today. If any of your work is stopped due to money, then with the help of a close friend, this work can be completed today. You will try your best to strengthen your financial position. your personal life will be happy. Relationships with siblings will be better than before. Today will be a good day with your spouse. If your mother's health is not going well then today her health can be improved. However, they need good care at this time, so do not be careless. Talking about your work, today will be normal for the working people. At the same time, businessmen can benefit financially. Lucky Colour: blue Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 5 pm to 9 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today suddenly the workload may increase on you. May have to travel for work today. On the other hand, if you are thinking of changing jobs, then it will be better if you do not take such decisions in a hurry. Given the current situation, you are advised to avoid such a change. You will get a good opportunity when the time comes. Talking about your personal life, the atmosphere of your house will be fine. Today, the elders of your household can take an important decision. If you want to have a love marriage then there may be some obstacles in your path. If you smoke then you are advised to be more vigilant otherwise you can get some serious lung disease. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 3 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 6:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July If you work then today will be a good day for you. You'll get lucky and your performance will improve. It is possible that today you finish all your work before time. Your seniors will be very impressed with you. There is a strong possibility of big economic benefits for the business people. You can get rid of any old debt. Today you will be able to concentrate on your business without any stress. Talking about personal life, the atmosphere will be very good due to the dispute going on in your house. You may get some important advice from your parents. If you walk according to their advice, then you will get good benefits. If your spouse does a job then he can get some great success today. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Light yellow Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 3:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today you will be surrounded by many kinds of concerns. There will be a feeling of dissatisfaction in your mind and you will feel very cumbersome. In such a situation, you will not feel like doing any work. If you work and are dissatisfied with your salary, then you must talk to your boss about this. Being upset like this will gain nothing. Today is a day of hard work for the business people. If you want to start working on a new plan, then the problems in it can be overcome. The atmosphere of your house will be normal. Children may demand more time from you. It is better that you take time out of your busy routine for your children too. As far as your health is concerned, you have to take care of your food and drink. Also, you must take adequate rest. Do not make the mistake of ignoring your health between your personal and professional life. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 5:25 pm to 9:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today you need to take special care of your behavior, especially avoid any irresponsible action at the workplace. If you are working hard to complete an important work in the office, then with the help of your seniors, this work will be completed on time today. If you are not satisfied with your professional life, then you can also consider changing your career. The pleasures of your personal life will increase. Your relationships with siblings will be better than before. If you are facing any problem, then you will get full support of your family members to overcome this problem. If you are married, then think carefully before making any promise to your spouse. Lucky Colour: Dark Red Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 4:00 am to 2:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Do not work to please others. This will increase your burden and stress. If you do a job, then your small mistakes may be overshadowed by you. If you keep repeating your mistakes in the same way, then there is a danger of leaving your job. Do not be a little careless towards work. Businessmen today can benefit financially. If you trade iron then you are likely to get tremendous profits. The atmosphere of your house will be good. Today will be a blissful day with children. If any member of your household is not in good health, then you need to take extra care of them. Talking about money, you may be disappointed due to not getting the money stuck. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 36 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today is going to be auspicious for you on the work front. If you work, your position and position will increase. Your image will remain strong among colleagues. If you are trying to start your own small business, then soon you can get success. It will be better if you take such decisions yourself. Avoid making your important decisions as others say. You may suddenly have a big fight with your spouse. If you act with anger then the differences between you can be deep. To make your married life happy, try to understand each other and avoid accusations. Money will be in good condition. Today you will spend according to your budget. Talking about your health, if you continue to do light exercise everyday, then you can enjoy good health. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December The behavior of the members of your house will not be right towards you. In such a situation, you will feel emotionally weak. If there is any misunderstanding, then try to remove it from your side. Avoid talking too much here and there in the office. This can distract your attention from work. If you do business and have been struggling with financial problems for some time, then today your problem can be solved. However, whatever work you do, do it only within the scope of rules and law, otherwise you may get into trouble. The stubborn nature of your children can cause your problems. As far as your health is concerned, avoid eating too cold and sour food items or else there may be a problem related to the throat. Lucky Colour: Peach Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 7:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Mentally you will be very strong and you will be successful in finding solutions to your problems even in difficult situations. Competition with colleagues can increase greatly if you work, but you will work hard on your behalf. If you walk according to the advice of your boss and seniors, then you will definitely get good benefits. The situation of trade fluctuations will remain. You will not get success after a lot of effort. Money will be better than normal. Today you can do any major economic transaction. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. You will get parents' affection and blessings. If you are married, then the day is good to give a nice surprise to your spouse. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 6:45 pm to 10:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Due to increase in expenses, your budget may go wrong. You better keep an eye on your pocket. If you spend it without thinking, then you may face a financial crisis. Speaking of work, the days of employed people will be normal. Today all your tasks will be completed without any hindrance. At the same time, business people can get good success. If you are thinking of doing some big work and are planning to take a loan from the bank for it, then your plan can go ahead. There may be good benefits for working people connected with transport. your personal life will be happy. Your relations with your family will be good. Talking about your health, today you will be troubled by the problem of headaches. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 35 Lucky Time: 7:15 am to 2:00 pm