Daily Horoscope: 06 September 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today is going to be very important for you on the work front. If you are planning to start a new business then you can get the right advice or suggestions at the right time. If you do a job, you are advised to avoid laziness. If your boss has given you any important responsibility, then try to fulfill it on time. Talking about your finances, today you can get an opportunity to earn extra money, but for this you will have to fight very hard. The relationship with your spouse will remain in harmony and you will get their full support. Talking about your health, due to busy routine, you will not be able to get enough time for yourself, due to which your health will be weak. Lucky Colour: Light Pink Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 6:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Your boss will be very happy with you. Apart from this, you will also get full support of colleagues. If you are thinking of changing jobs then you are very likely to get success. Businessmen can also get financial benefits. Those who trade wholesale can get expected results after much hard work. Talking about your personal life, you need to be gentle with younger members of the family. Excessive anger and bitterness in speech can increase bitterness in your relationship. On the economic front, the day will be good. Your financial situation is likely to improve. Talking about your health, you will feel better today. Lucky Colour:White Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 10:45 am to 12:25 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June If there was a fluctuating situation in your life for some time, today will be a relief for you. First thing is to talk about your work, then the boss will be found in the office. Today you can also get some good advice from your boss. If you work diligently and with hard work, you can soon get a big progress. If you do business, then you can make a new plan for investment. To keep your relationship with your spouse strong, you need to build trust in each other. Do not make an opinion about your beloved by coming in the words of a third person. Money situation will be satisfactory. Talking about your health, you will be very agile physically. You will also feel good mentally. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 33 Lucky Time: 7:30 am to 12 noon

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today will be very expensive in terms of money. Suddenly some guests may come, due to which your expenses may increase. You will be very worried today because your budget is unbalanced. If you trade then you may face some problems. Your opponents will remain active and may try to obstruct your actions. Today a deal can come out of your hands. Working people are advised to be careful. Don't get excited and do the work of someone that you have to regret. The atmosphere of your house will be good. Talking about your health, if you are already ill then you need good care. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 47 Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today is going to be a very good day for you in terms of money. If your money has been stuck somewhere for a long time, then it is very likely to be received today. Some changes are possible on the work front. If you do a job then you may have increased responsibilities but your hard work will not go in vain. You will get good results in business. In personal life, today you are advised to be careful. You may be dragged into an unnecessary case. It is better that you act wisely. Today you are advised to avoid haste otherwise you may get hurt. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 9:35 am to 5:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Any problem related to functioning can end today. If you work, you will be satisfied with your work and feel that your career is moving in the right direction. At the same time, there is a strong possibility of businessmen getting success in any legal matter. Your personal life will be happy. If you live away from home and you have not met your family members for a long time, then you may get this opportunity soon. Your finances will be in good condition. Benefit from your mother is possible. If you are married, you will get a chance to spend more time with your spouse today. Your health will be good. You will be very happy today. Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 1:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October You will get good results in terms of money. Sudden financial benefit will improve your financial side. There will also be happiness in your personal life. Today will be a good day with your family. Things seem to be trending in your favor. Some of your important work will be completed on time. The day will be beneficial for businessmen. You can strike a big deal. Today you will feel quite good after spending some fun time with friends. Some people who try to harass you by spreading false things about you. You better be careful with such people. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 27 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 10:20 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Businessmen may face some difficulties. Your business will be somewhat complicated. Even after many attempts, your confidence today may be weakened due to lack of success. You must be patient, do not be hasty. Employed people will get the support of their boss. You may have a special discussion on an important project. You can have a great time with your family members. Some old and good memories will be refreshed today. There will be happiness in your married life. The emotional support of your spouse will increase your love. Time is favorable in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 13 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 12:15 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December If you are planning to give a gift to someone close to you, today will be a good day for this. However, you may worry a bit about money. It will be good if you spend according to your budget. Talking about functioning, there may be some differences with colleagues in the office. If you have any problem then this is the right time to talk to the higher officials. Businessmen may have to travel today. Your journey will be very auspicious. There will be peace in your personal life. You will enjoy a good relationship with family members. Your health is likely to improve. You have to focus on your comfort. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 9:20 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Avoid taking any wrong route to earn money, especially stay away from lottery and betting. There may be some problems in the second part of the day which will make you feel stressed. You have to avoid worrying too much. If you work with patience, then all your problems will be removed. Your senior in the office will be unhappy with your work. If you want to progress, then you have to do your work seriously. You also have to pay attention to your speed. You have to avoid unnecessary arguments with your spouse. If you are estranged, then you must handle the matter calmly. Talking about your health, consider taking medicines carefully. You may have an allergy. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 1:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today will be a positive result for you. To get rid of the troubles going on in personal life, you need to change your nature a little bit. If you want to keep your relationship with your loved ones strong, then keep your behavior balanced. If you are worried about something then today with the help of your spouse, this problem can be solved. The performance of the employed people will be good and today even your seniors will notice your hard work. You can get good benefits soon. The hard work of the traders seems to be successful. Your work will progress faster due to financial problems. The day is favorable in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 10:20 am to 3:00 pm