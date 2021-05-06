Daily Horoscope: 06 May 2021

Aries: 21 March - 19 April In terms of money you are advised to be very careful. Put a check on your unnecessary expenses, otherwise you may face a big crisis. Apart from this, you are also advised to work very wisely in the matters of court office. Talking about the work, the office environment will be very hot today.Your boss's mood may not be right. In such a situation, it would be better if you do not be a little negligent towards work. Businessmen need to be careful in money transactions. Avoid lending transactions. Conditions will be normal in family life. Try to keep good rapport in the relationship with the elders of your family. As far as your health is concerned, today there may be a stomach problem. Lucky Colour: Gray Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 1:15 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May There can be a lot of workload in the office, but you do not have to be worried. Try to complete all your tasks by remaining calm. You will definitely get success. Apart from this, you will also have good rapport with your seniors. Small businessmen may be disappointed. Business decline is possible. There can be a big improvement in the situation of money. You will get success in your efforts and there is a strong possibility of money gains. Talking about your personal life, ideological differences are possible with elder brother. It would be better not to be angry but to work in peace. Avoid fights, otherwise the peace of your home may be disturbed. As far as your health is concerned, drink plenty of water and take care of cleanliness. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 2:20 pm to 4:30 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June You are advised to be more cautious regarding health. Continue to do light exercise daily. Apart from this, you should also make a habit of eating on time. In the case of money, the heart will be expensive, but there will be no problem. However, the more you focus on saving this time, the better it will be for you. The days of employed people are expected to be somewhat challenging. You may feel insecure given the current situation. On the other hand, business people can get good results today. There is a strong possibility of a new deal being confirmed. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. The relationship with the members of your family will remain in harmony. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 34 Lucky Time: 11:50 am to 2:25 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July If your home environment is not going well for some time, then you need to solve the complicated issues. It is better that you take the matter seriously otherwise it is not too late. Keep your dealings with colleagues in the office right. Avoid reacting to trivial matters. If you do business in a partnership, then there is a possibility of deteriorating with your partner. Your financial condition will be fine. You need to avoid debt or borrowing. Today you can get a big benefit from the advice of your spouse. As far as your health is concerned, you need to organize your routine. Also take special care of your food and drink. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 2:30 pm to 6:40 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August The atmosphere of the house will be quite good today. You will spend a lot of fun time with family. Maybe today you can also buy their favorite gifts for your loved ones. There will be harmony in the relationship with the spouse. Businessmen today may face some major challenges. Some work is expected to go wrong. However, you do not have to worry too much. Soon your problem will end. The natives of government jobs can get good results. You can get a promotion or get the transfer you want. Your financial condition will be satisfactory. If you want to strengthen your financial position, then you have to make your economic decisions very carefully. As far as your health is concerned, it is advisable to avoid waking up late into the night. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 10:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September You may be given additional responsibilities in your office. In such a situation, you may have to work very hard. You are advised to work in unison. The economic problem of the businessmen can be solved. Today you can also make some changes in your business plans. Conditions in your personal life are likely to remain stressful. The atmosphere of your house will not be good today. Parental health may deteriorate. In such a situation, you will be under a lot of stress. On the economic front, today's day is expected to be mixed. Do not make the mistake of spending more than you earn. Apart from this, you will also have to avoid blindly trusting others in the matter of money. As far as your health is concerned, if there is a small problem, then do not ignore it and immediately consult a doctor. Lucky Colour: Light Red Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 7:20 am to 3:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October If you have recently started a new business and you are not getting the results as expected then you do not have to be worried. This will solve your problem when the time comes. People who trade in partnership can get good financial benefit today. If you were working then try to complete your pending tasks in your office today. If you are negligent, in the coming days the pressure on you may increase significantly. Also, your image in front of your seniors can also be tarnished. There can be a big jump in the situation of money. You will get relief from receipt of stalled money. Conditions in your personal life are likely to be pleasant. You will get full support of the members of your family. As far as your health is concerned, avoid stress. Lucky Colour: Peach Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Time: 12:00 noon to 4:30 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Business people need to be a little cautious today, especially before signing any document to get it properly examined. Employees will have a normal day. You will have better rapport with colleagues and superiors. Today you can get good results in terms of money. Today you can earn good money on the strength of your hard work and intelligence. This will greatly strengthen your financial position. There will be happiness and peace in personal life. Love and unity will be seen among the members of your family. Today, your life-partner's mood will not be right. If possible, make some good plans for your sweetheart. Today is a day for you in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 6:00 am to 12:20 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December If you are a student, then your concern about studies may be a little deeper. However, you have to avoid unnecessary stress. It would be better to forget all the worries and focus on your studies. Today will not be a good day for you on the economic front. Negative things can cost you money. The boss will be found in the office. Today, you will get great relief by completing any important and difficult task on time. Businessmen can benefit financially. You have a strong chance of getting a stalled deal confirmed. The atmosphere of the house will be calm. You will get the blessings of your parents. You may get an opportunity to spend more time with your spouse. The day will be normal in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 5:20 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Businessmen are advised to avoid taking loans or borrowing. Do not be in a hurry in terms of money, otherwise your difficulties may increase. Today will not be a good day for retail traders. You may be at a loss. The day of employed people is going to be very busy. Suddenly there may be an important meeting. You are advised to work hard and work hard. The condition of the money will be satisfactory. If you spend according to your budget then there will be no problem. Talking about your personal life, if your father's health is not good for some time, then you need to avoid negligence. He needs good care at this time. As far as your health is concerned, fatigue and stress can increase due to the rush. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 11:30 am to 3:00 pm