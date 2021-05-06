Just In
- 12 hrs ago Mother’s Day 2021: Top 5 Saree-Gift Ideas Depending On The Kind Of Saree Your Mother Likes
- 12 hrs ago Mother’s Day Special: Healthy Food For Moms After Second Pregnancy
- 12 hrs ago Urvashi Dholakia Rocks Sharp Cat Eyeliner But Her Neon Nail Enamel Seems To Be The Perfect Colour For Summer
- 13 hrs ago Mother’s Day 2021: Ways To Make Your Mother Feel Special
Don't Miss
- Finance Steel Stocks Gave Gains Of Over 450% In Last One Year: Should You Invest In Them Even Now?
- Technology Mother's Day Gift Ideas: Best Smart Bands Gift Your Mother
- News Third wave of COVID 'inevitable', can't predict its timing, scale: Govt
- Movies Suriya's 'Lawyer' Look For TJ Gnanavel Directorial Goes Viral!
- Sports Wrestler dies after fight with colleagues in north Delhi; Sushil Kumar's role under scanner
- Automobiles Hyundai AX1 Micro SUV Revealed: Design, Engine Specs & Other Details
- Education Board Game, A Tool To Teach MBA Course, Says IIM Professor Mrityunjay Tiwary
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Madhya Pradesh In May
Daily Horoscope: 06 May 2021
Today will be stressful for some zodiac signs and for others, there will be success. If you want to know more about your life and what lies ahead, then read your daily horoscope. Here you will get all the information. So let's see what the stars have in store for you.
Aries: 21 March - 19 April
In terms of money you are advised to be very careful. Put a check on your unnecessary expenses, otherwise you may face a big crisis. Apart from this, you are also advised to work very wisely in the matters of court office. Talking about the work, the office environment will be very hot today.Your boss's mood may not be right. In such a situation, it would be better if you do not be a little negligent towards work. Businessmen need to be careful in money transactions. Avoid lending transactions. Conditions will be normal in family life. Try to keep good rapport in the relationship with the elders of your family. As far as your health is concerned, today there may be a stomach problem.
Lucky Colour: Gray
Lucky Number: 9
Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 1:15 pm
Taurus: 20 April - 20 May
There can be a lot of workload in the office, but you do not have to be worried. Try to complete all your tasks by remaining calm. You will definitely get success. Apart from this, you will also have good rapport with your seniors. Small businessmen may be disappointed. Business decline is possible. There can be a big improvement in the situation of money. You will get success in your efforts and there is a strong possibility of money gains. Talking about your personal life, ideological differences are possible with elder brother. It would be better not to be angry but to work in peace. Avoid fights, otherwise the peace of your home may be disturbed. As far as your health is concerned, drink plenty of water and take care of cleanliness.
Lucky Colour: Pink
Lucky Number: 14
Lucky Time: 2:20 pm to 4:30 pm
Gemini: 21 May - 20 June
You are advised to be more cautious regarding health. Continue to do light exercise daily. Apart from this, you should also make a habit of eating on time. In the case of money, the heart will be expensive, but there will be no problem. However, the more you focus on saving this time, the better it will be for you. The days of employed people are expected to be somewhat challenging. You may feel insecure given the current situation. On the other hand, business people can get good results today. There is a strong possibility of a new deal being confirmed. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. The relationship with the members of your family will remain in harmony.
Lucky Colour: White
Lucky Number: 34
Lucky Time: 11:50 am to 2:25 pm
Cancer: 21 June - 22 July
If your home environment is not going well for some time, then you need to solve the complicated issues. It is better that you take the matter seriously otherwise it is not too late. Keep your dealings with colleagues in the office right. Avoid reacting to trivial matters. If you do business in a partnership, then there is a possibility of deteriorating with your partner. Your financial condition will be fine. You need to avoid debt or borrowing. Today you can get a big benefit from the advice of your spouse. As far as your health is concerned, you need to organize your routine. Also take special care of your food and drink.
Lucky Colour: Red
Lucky Number: 8
Lucky Time: 2:30 pm to 6:40 pm
Leo: 23 July - 22 August
The atmosphere of the house will be quite good today. You will spend a lot of fun time with family. Maybe today you can also buy their favorite gifts for your loved ones. There will be harmony in the relationship with the spouse. Businessmen today may face some major challenges. Some work is expected to go wrong. However, you do not have to worry too much. Soon your problem will end. The natives of government jobs can get good results. You can get a promotion or get the transfer you want. Your financial condition will be satisfactory. If you want to strengthen your financial position, then you have to make your economic decisions very carefully. As far as your health is concerned, it is advisable to avoid waking up late into the night.
Lucky Colour: Maroon
Lucky Number: 7
Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 10:00 pm
Virgo: 23 August - 22 September
You may be given additional responsibilities in your office. In such a situation, you may have to work very hard. You are advised to work in unison. The economic problem of the businessmen can be solved. Today you can also make some changes in your business plans. Conditions in your personal life are likely to remain stressful. The atmosphere of your house will not be good today. Parental health may deteriorate. In such a situation, you will be under a lot of stress. On the economic front, today's day is expected to be mixed. Do not make the mistake of spending more than you earn. Apart from this, you will also have to avoid blindly trusting others in the matter of money. As far as your health is concerned, if there is a small problem, then do not ignore it and immediately consult a doctor.
Lucky Colour: Light Red
Lucky Number: 15
Lucky Time: 7:20 am to 3:00 pm
Libra: 23 September - 22 October
If you have recently started a new business and you are not getting the results as expected then you do not have to be worried. This will solve your problem when the time comes. People who trade in partnership can get good financial benefit today. If you were working then try to complete your pending tasks in your office today. If you are negligent, in the coming days the pressure on you may increase significantly. Also, your image in front of your seniors can also be tarnished. There can be a big jump in the situation of money. You will get relief from receipt of stalled money. Conditions in your personal life are likely to be pleasant. You will get full support of the members of your family. As far as your health is concerned, avoid stress.
Lucky Colour: Peach
Lucky Number: 28
Lucky Time: 12:00 noon to 4:30 pm
Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November
Business people need to be a little cautious today, especially before signing any document to get it properly examined. Employees will have a normal day. You will have better rapport with colleagues and superiors. Today you can get good results in terms of money. Today you can earn good money on the strength of your hard work and intelligence. This will greatly strengthen your financial position. There will be happiness and peace in personal life. Love and unity will be seen among the members of your family. Today, your life-partner's mood will not be right. If possible, make some good plans for your sweetheart. Today is a day for you in terms of health.
Lucky Colour: Yellow
Lucky Number: 10
Lucky Time: 6:00 am to 12:20 pm
Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December
If you are a student, then your concern about studies may be a little deeper. However, you have to avoid unnecessary stress. It would be better to forget all the worries and focus on your studies. Today will not be a good day for you on the economic front. Negative things can cost you money. The boss will be found in the office. Today, you will get great relief by completing any important and difficult task on time. Businessmen can benefit financially. You have a strong chance of getting a stalled deal confirmed. The atmosphere of the house will be calm. You will get the blessings of your parents. You may get an opportunity to spend more time with your spouse. The day will be normal in terms of health.
Lucky Colour: Dark Blue
Lucky Number: 11
Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 5:20 pm
Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January
Businessmen are advised to avoid taking loans or borrowing. Do not be in a hurry in terms of money, otherwise your difficulties may increase. Today will not be a good day for retail traders. You may be at a loss. The day of employed people is going to be very busy. Suddenly there may be an important meeting. You are advised to work hard and work hard. The condition of the money will be satisfactory. If you spend according to your budget then there will be no problem. Talking about your personal life, if your father's health is not good for some time, then you need to avoid negligence. He needs good care at this time. As far as your health is concerned, fatigue and stress can increase due to the rush.
Lucky Colour: Purple
Lucky Number: 2
Lucky Time: 11:30 am to 3:00 pm
Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February
Avoid haste and panic today, otherwise you may get hurt. Apart from this, do not be in any hurry while driving. There is likely to be a big improvement in your financial condition. Your financial efforts can be successful. Apart from this, you can get positive results even in the matter related to property. Talking about the work, the day of employed people is going to be very important. In your office, you may get signs of your progress. It will be better that you keep working hard like this. People who eat and drink food are advised to take complete care of hygiene. A little carelessness can cause harm.
Lucky Colour: Cream
Lucky Number: 12
Lucky Time: 6:30 pm to 10:00 pm
Pisces: 19 February - 20 March
There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. Today you can spend a lot of fun time with family. You may also plan to move around. On the other hand, there will be fierceness in your life-partner's nature. You may get into a fight over a small matter. Stay away from the talk and chatter in the office more and more, rather try to complete your pending tasks. Today is a good day on the economic front. There can be a boom in your financial condition. Days are not good for traveling, especially avoid going on long journeys. This will make you feel tired and weak. Along with your work, your health is equally important for you.
Lucky Colour: White
Lucky Number: 16
Lucky Time: 11:00 am to 12:25 pm
Disclaimer: The views, opinions within this article are shared by an astrologer and don't necessarily reflect the views of Boldsky and its employees.