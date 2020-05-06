Daily Horoscope: 06 May 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today you need to be very careful on the work front. It is possible that you have something to share with your boss. In such a situation, you have to control your anger, otherwise you can get yourself in trouble. Any problem of personal life that you were worried about for a long time, today you can get rid of it. You will be quite satisfied with this. Maybe some advice from your elders may prove beneficial for you. Relations with your loved ones will be better, especially when you get full support from your siblings. Money will be fine today, but you have to avoid spending any big expenses today. Today is not good for loving couples. Misunderstandings may increase between you. Talking about health, you will be more tired today, you will be better if you pay attention to rest, otherwise your health may be weak. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 1 Lucky Time: 9:20 am to 6:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May If you are negligent with your health today, you may have to regret a lot in future. Especially at this time you have to avoid things like alcohol, cigarettes etc. Stay away from alcohol especially while using the vehicle. Talking about the work, if you want to talk to your superiors, especially if you have any demand today regarding the salary hike, then it is likely that you will feel disappointed. You better keep your mind calm and wait for some time. If you are a businessman then you can get some benefit. Although today, hard work and running time will also be more. As per expectation, you can get some benefit today. Today will be normal in terms of money. There may be some problems in your personal life. Debates can arise at home. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today will be very important for you. Any major work related problem can be solved today. Business people can get good results today. However, if you do business in partnership, then you have to avoid imposing any decision on your partner. Today will be a normal day for the working people. Today all your work will be completed without any hindrance. Talking about love, you will feel today that you can be together for a lifetime. If you are married, your attachment with your spouse will increase. Today, both of you can also make important decisions. Maybe your decision is related to your child. Today will be a little slow for students. You may feel lethargy and laziness but you have to understand the value of your time. The economic situation will remain strong. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky number: 20 Lucky Time: 11:30 am to 9:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today you will feel mental peace. Love and affection will remain with family. There will be happiness in your personal life. Today you will be absorbed in devotion to God. Your attention will be more in the worship lesson. Today, money related anxiety will end. You may get money for some important work. If you work hard, you can get good results. Understanding with the partner will be better and you will enjoy your household life to the fullest. You will get full support from friends. They can come forward to help you when needed. Talking about love, love, today will be a wonderful day. After a long time, your meeting today will be more romantic. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky number: 35 Lucky Time: 5:05 am to 3:40 am

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today you will be in some dilemma. Many types of thoughts can come to your mind, in which case you must talk to your close or seek advice. You may get answers to your questions. If you are about to take any important decision regarding the work, it is better that you think carefully. At this time, any kind of change will not be right. There will be peace in your personal life. The atmosphere of the house will be good. Relationships with your family members will remain in harmony. Parental blessings will provide you with positive energy. You may have a little quarrel with your spouse, but your love will not diminish. Talking about romantic life, the day is good for talking to family about this relationship. Your financial situation is good. You can get some good news today. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 4:50 am to 12:05 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Your day will be better financially. You will have money in your pocket due to which you will be worry free today. If you are planning to buy a new home vehicle on loan, then the time to apply is favorable. You are expected to have success. Employees will have a beneficial day. Today you are likely to get a bonus. Apart from this, your hard work will be appreciated and the boss will be happy with your work in a blink. If you are a businessman, you can get a new order today. However, you have to take special care of time, otherwise your reputation in the market may be tarnished. In the case of love, you may face some difficulties today. Avoid unduly doubting your partner. If there is anything in mind, say it openly. Talking about health, today will be normal. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 10:10 am to 3:15 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today will be a good day for money. If you are making some efforts for a long time, then your hard work can be successful. Apart from this, if you want to sell an old property, then you can get some good news today. Today you need to be careful on the work front. Avoid getting entangled with your colleagues about unnecessary things. If you have made a mistake, then instead of arguing, accept your mistake with an open heart. Do not do any work that you will have to repent in the future due to ego. Conditions will be favorable in your personal life. You will get the full support and love of your family. There will be harmony in the relationship with your spouse. Talking about health, you may have a headache today. It is better that you do not take too much stress and relax. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 27 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 4:30 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Your health will not be good today. You may have an allergy. Cleanliness is essential in your case. Today you are advised to avoid traveling. Talking about money, if you are going to do any financial transaction today, do it carefully otherwise you can be cheated. Businessmen are advised to do their jobs carefully. If you are going to do business with new people, then make . There will be disturbance in your personal life today. Your differences with family may deepen. Householders will not agree to any of your decisions. In such a situation, you need to be patient. When it comes to yourselves, you must act with love rather than anger. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 26 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Conditions will be favourable in the case of love. If you are single, today you may end up looking for your partner. Apart from this, if you have started your romantic life, then the day is good to give a beautiful surprise to your partner. Married people will enjoy a quiet day today, your heart will be satisfied after getting the love and support of your spouse. The health of the parents will be very good. The economic situation is likely to improve. Today, you are likely to get good benefits from the creation of some small work. Businessmen may get some relief. If any of your work was stopped due to paperwork for a long time, then this obstacle can be overcome today. Time is favorable in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Time: 7:30 am to 2:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today you need to control your anger, especially today, you must avoid any kind of argument with your neighbors otherwise the matter may catch on. Talking about court cases, you can get stuck for a long time. Your fiery nature will also cause your quarrel with your spouse today. It will be better that you keep your behavior happy today. Talking about work, today you will not feel much in office work. Your work will also be affected due to mental stress. Today your seniors may be angry about your unfinished tasks. This is not good for your career in any way. You better keep this in mind. Your financial situation will not be right. An increase in expenses will make your budget unbalanced. In such a situation it may be difficult for you to handle everything. Today will be normal in the case of love. Talk about health, do not stay hungry for long, otherwise a chronic stomach disease can recur. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 5: 20 pm to 9:30 pm