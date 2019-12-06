Daily Horoscope 06 December 2019

Aries: 21 March - 19 April The day will be wonderful for you. You will get good results in personal life. All the bitterness in the relationships will end today and you will be very happy to join your relatives again. You will spend a very happy day with your family. At the workplace, your positive thinking can give you a big win. If you do business, today you will be able to dominate your opponents. On the economic front, there are chances of getting benefit with the help of friends. In romantic life, make your decisions very thoughtfully because it may change your life. Take extra precautions while travelling today. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 34 Lucky Time: 9:20 am to 1:30 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May The situation will be favourable in the workplace. You will work diligently and be able to complete pending tasks in the office. You may get enough time for yourself so that you can pay more attention to yourself. You will also try your best to enhance your personality. Talking about personal life, you may participate in any social event today with the whole family. Financial condition will be good. Today you may get something precious. Use your words thoughtfully to avoid any arguments in marital life as they may hurt your spouse's feelings. With good health, you will remain mentally strong. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 1:05 pm to 5:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Family life will remain happy and relationship with your loved ones will be intensified. You may get some good news which will make the atmosphere of the house even better. Love and attachment with your spouse will increase. You will get relief from the worries related to children. They will respect you and will also give importance to your words. At the workplace, you will remain on top with your great performance. High officials will be very happy with you. If you do business, you are likely to get more than the expected benefits. Enjoy the day. In terms of health, you will feel good both mentally and physically. Lucky Colour: Dark Red Lucky Number: 27 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July The day is not good on the work front. Employees need to be very careful today as your seniors may get unhappy with you due to your poor performance. You may solve all their complaints by showing your work efficiency. The day will be normal for traders. You are advised to avoid taking any major and important decision. If you are thinking of any change, time is not favourable. There will be happiness in family life. If you are unmarried or eligible for marriage, some good proposal is likely to come today. Health of parents will be good. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 12:50 pm to 10:30 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Due to some mental stress, you may feel physically weak today. It is better that you take more care of yourself. At the workplace, you may have to work very hard to complete an important task. Your hard work will soon give you fruitful results. The day is beneficial for traders. If your work is related to cosmetics, you may get good profits today. There will be ups and downs in the family. A big controversy may occur due to deteriorating mutual coordination between the family members. You need to be fair and make your decisions. Try to give more time to your spouse. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 5:20 pm to 8:20 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Financial situation will not be good today. Also, due to mental stress, you will not be focussed on your work. Today many of your tasks may remain incomplete. If you keep working in the same lazy way, soon you will be stuck in some big trouble and may lose your job. Today, you may get into a dispute with your closed ones. It is advised not to waste your precious time by getting into such a dispute. Whatever you will say may become a big issue today. Good results in romantic life are expected. Your partner will support you in difficult times. Today you can share your happiness and sorrow with them. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 3:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today you will focus more on your social life. Your connection will increase and you may meet some prominent people of the society as well. It would be better to behave properly in front of them. The day will be special in the case of love. You may take an important decision to strengthen your relationship. Life partner will be lovable and supportive today and you both may spend a romantic day together. From the financial front, the day will be expensive. Avoid spending too much. At the workplace, you may have to work very hard. Try to complete your tasks on time. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 3 Lucky Time: 6:45 pm to 11:05 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November The day is great to give full shape to your plans. It is also auspicious on the work front. If you are employed, you may get some good news related to your promotion or transfer. Traders can also get a good chance to earn profit today. You will remain financially strong and may get benefit related to ancestral property. If you are planning to buy a new vehicle, the day is favourable to visit the showroom. Family life will be happy and relationship with family members will be good. Your day will become happier with the improvement in the relationship with your spouse. The day will be good on the health front. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 4:15 am to 12:20 am

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today, it would be better to stay away from any arguments. Try to complete your important tasks otherwise, the loss will be yours. You need to avoid arguing with your neighbours today. At the workplace, your colleagues will help you to solve any problem. Don't forget to thank them. The day is not good on the economic front. You will be mentally disturbed due to increased expenses. The situation will be favourable in married life. Relationship with spouse will be good. Advice from your beloved will prove to be very beneficial for you. In romantic life, you are advised to control your anger. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 31 Lucky Time: 9:15 am to 3:50 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Avoid any kind of haste today as you may hurt yourself unknowingly. The atmosphere of the house will be peaceful. Your family will spend the day in funfilled activities. You may also experience positivity due to the affection and blessings from parents. Spouse's mood will not be right today. Avoid unnecessary fights between you both by staying calm. The day is very romantic for loving couples. With your partner, you may go to your favourite restaurant for lunch or dinner. Financial situations will be satisfactory. The day will be normal on the work front. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 12:45 pm to 5:20 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February If you want to succeed in the workplace, you need to take your tasks more seriously. Any negligence may get you into some big trouble. Try to complete your assigned task soon with your hard work and honesty. If you want to start a new business, you are likely to get financial support from your closed ones. Marital life will be happy. Relationship with spouse will become stronger. Today you may have some ideological differences with your brother or sister which will leave you stressed. It would be better to solve the issue by talking. A decline in health is possible. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 7:15 am to 2:05 pm