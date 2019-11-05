Just In
Daily Horoscope: 05 November 2019
Daily horoscope gets you all the information related to your financial situation, business, job, health etc. of the day. Let's find out what is in your fortune today.
Aries (March 20 to April 18):
Today, you will face no problem in financial matters and will be worry-free due to stable financial condition. If you are planning to buy a new home or vehicle on loan, then this is the favourable time to apply for it. Today will be a great day on the work front. Employees are expected to get a bonus in the office and your hard work will be highly appreciated. Also, you will receive an appreciation from your boss. At the same time, businessmen may get some new order. In love matters, you may face some difficulties today. Your family may not approve of your relationship, but do not worry and just wait for the right time. The day will be normal in terms of health.
Lucky Colour: Green
Lucky Number: 1
Lucky Time: 9:20 am to 6:00 pm
Taurus: 20 April - 20 May
Today, a big change in your life may arrive, but do not panic as this change will give a new direction to your life. Work hard to pursue your plans. Family life will remain happy. Love and mutual interaction with the family will increase. Relationship with the spouse will also remain in harmony. Both of you will support each other in fulfilling all the responsibilities. Happiness from the child is also expected. At the workplace, you will be focussed and work hard. From the financial front, you will get money but after a lot of difficulties. It is better that you use your hard-earned money properly so that it will prove to be beneficial in the future. Health will remain good.
Lucky Colour: Maroon
Lucky Number: 11
Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm
Gemini: 21 May - 20 June
The day will give good results in terms of money. If your money has been stuck somewhere for a long time, then there is a strong possibility of receiving it today. You may sell or buy a property today. On the work front, you need to be careful and use the words very thoughtfully. If your seniors pointed out a mistake in your work, then instead of arguing, concentrate on their words and learn from them. Also, openly admit your mistake. Do not do anything in overconfidence as you might have to regret it in the future. The situation will be favourable in the family and you will receive their full love and support. Minor differences are possible with your spouse, but everything will be normal by the evening. Talking about health, you may get a headache today.
Lucky Colour: Blue
Lucky Number: 27
Lucky Time: 7:45 am to 4:30 pm
Cancer: 21 June - 22 July
Today you need to keep a check on your anger and avoid arguing with the neighbours. You may get involved in some legal case for a long time. Your aggressive nature can also lead to a fight with your spouse. Keep your behaviour balanced today to avoid such situations. At the workplace, you will not be focussed on your work due to mental stress which will affect your work. This may make your seniors take a very tough stand regarding your work. Be calm in such situations and work with a peaceful mind. Financial conditions will not be good today. An increase in expenses will make your budget unbalanced. The day will be normal in love matters.
Lucky Colour: White
Lucky Number: 12
Lucky Time: 5:20 pm to 9:30 pm
Leo: 23 July - 22 August
In love matters, the situation will be favourable. If you are single, the search for your partner may get over today. Also, you can make up your mind to propose your partner for marriage. The day is good for married couples too. You will get full love and support from your spouse. The health of the parents will remain well. Your financial situation is likely to improve and you may get a huge benefit upon completion of a small task. The day is beneficial for traders. If any of your work has been stopped due to paperwork for a long time, then the obstacle will be overcome today. Time is favourable in terms of health.
Lucky Colour: Red
Lucky Number: 8
Lucky Time: 4:50 am to 12:05 pm
Virgo: 23 August - 22 September
Good results are expected on the work front. You will get full support from your seniors as well as high officials. They will pay attention to your words which will boost your confidence and will encourage you to give your best. Any problem related to the family may get end today and you will feel calm and satisfied. Relationship with your loved ones will improve. You will get full support from your siblings. Financial situations will remain fine today but avoid spending much as it may cause difficulties later. The day is not good for loving couples. Interference of a third person may cause misunderstandings between you two. Talking about health, you will be tired today. Pay more attention to comfort.
Lucky Colour: Cream
Lucky Number: 15
Lucky Time: 10:10 am to 3:15 pm
Libra: 23 September - 22 October
Health will be in bad condition today. Today, you will be troubled by some allergies so, it's better that you take care of yourself. Today, you are advised to avoid travelling as the journey may increase your fatigue and decline your health. The financial profit which you were about to get today, may get postponed leaving you disappointed. You may also have to take a loan to complete some of your important work. If you take your financial decisions carefully, then you can get good results in the coming days. The family will remain unstable today. Your differences with family members may get deepen. Be patient and honestly present your side to them. They may understand your point of view.
Lucky Colour: Sky Blue
Lucky Number: 26
Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm
Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November
Some big work-related problem can be solved today. Businessmen are expected to get good benefits while for employees, the day will be a normal day. Today all your work will be completed without any hindrance. The day will be very special day in love matters. If you are single then today you are likely to get a love proposal. The day is also auspicious for married couples. Your attachment with spouse will increase. Today, both of you can also make important decisions. A good day for the students is also on the cards. They may feel lazy but will be aware of the importance of time. The financial situation will be better than normal.
Lucky Colour: Yellow
Lucky Number: 20
Lucky Time: 11:30 am to 9 pm
Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December
Today, financial matters may stress you out. Unnecessary expenses will ruin your budget due to which you may face a lot of problems. Also, due to your expensive nature, you may face a conflict with your spouse today. If you take your financial decisions in a similar way without thinking, then your future plans may get hampered. There will be conflict among family members and this will directly affect the environment of your home. In such a situation, take special care of your words. At the workplace, avoid criticising your colleagues as it may affect your work and reputation. Before pointing out on others mistakes, learn from yours. Health may decline today. Take special care of your food and drinks.
Lucky Colour: Brown
Lucky Number: 3
Lucky Time: 6 pm to 11:05 pm
Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January
Today you will be in some dilemma and surrounded by thoughts. In such a situation, talk to someone close to you or seek advice as you may get the answers to your questions. If you are about to take any important decision regarding the work, consider an opinion from an experienced person. There will be peace in the family and relationship with family members will also improve. Blessings from your parents will keep you motivated. Conflict with your spouse will end and the relationship between your two will deepen. You both will spend a memorable day together. Happiness from the child's side is also expected. Financial conditions will remain good.
Lucky Colour: Yellow
Lucky Number: 18
Lucky Time: 7:30 am to 2:00 pm
Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February
There will be happiness in the family. At your home, a religious ritual can be organized which will make the ambience good. After a long time, you will be able to spend a quiet and blissful day with your family. The financial situation will strengthen. All your financial efforts will be successful today which will end your worries related to money. Mutual understanding with your spouse will increase and you both will enjoy your married life to the fullest. Full support from friends is also expected. They can come forward to help you when needed. The day is wonderful for love couples.
Lucky Colour: Maroon
Lucky Number: 35
Lucky Time: 5:05 am to 3:40 pm
Pisces: 19 February - 20 March
If you will remain negligent about your health today, you may have to regret in future. At this time, you are advised to avoid consuming alcohol, especially when you are about to use vehicles as there's a great possibility of an accident. The workload at the office will increase your stress. Keep your mind calm and try to handle all your tasks efficiently. Your high officials may get angry if the work is not completed on time. For businessmen, you may not get the expected results today. Just keep in mind that not every day is the same, today is bad, then tomorrow there must be something good. You just work hard and be optimistic. The day will be normal in terms of money.
Lucky Colour: Pink
Lucky Number: 5
Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm