Just In
- 13 hrs ago ‘Lip Wings’ Are The New Makeup Trend That’s Going Viral And Here’s How You Can Nail It!
- 14 hrs ago Broken But Beautiful 3: Sidharth Shukla And Sonia Rathee’s Fashion; Amaal Mallik Loves The Teaser!
- 14 hrs ago COVID-19: Types Of Coronavirus Variants In India
- 15 hrs ago Mushroom Do Pyaza Recipe: How To Prepare It At Home
Don't Miss
- News Biden considering naming Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti as next US Ambassador to India: Report
- Finance 6 Global And Domestic Reasons As To Why You Should Buy Gold Currently
- Technology Up To 30% Off On Laptops: Amazon Discount Offer On Dell, Lenovo Apple, Asus And More Laptops
- Movies Karan Patel Comments On Kangana Ranaut’s Tweet On Oxygen Plants, Calls Her A Hilarious Stand-Up Comedian
- Sports Hosting IPL-14 in India was the right call, situation deteriorated quickly: Ness Wadia
- Automobiles Bike Sales Report For April 2021 In India: TVS Records Over 2,38,000 Units Sales
- Education ICSI CS Exams Postponed For June 2021 Session
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In West Bengal In May
Daily Horoscope: 05 May 2021
Today will be stressful for some zodiac signs and for others, there will be success. If you want to know more about your life and what lies ahead, then read your daily horoscope. Here you will get all the information. So let's see what the stars have in store for you.
Aries: 21 March - 19 April
Today will not be a good day in terms of money. You may have to spend more than the income, due to which you may also face financial crisis. Spend according to your budget and focus on savings. The relationship with your spouse will remain in harmony. Your morale will increase after getting along with your beloved. On the work front, today you can get a pleasant result. Your hard work can be successful. Today, you should take every step very thoughtfully, otherwise you may get into some trouble, especially do not do any illegal work. You will be in good health.
Lucky Colour: Purple
Lucky Number: 29
Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 6:20 pm
Taurus: 20 April - 20 May
Today, the mood of the spouse will not be right. Annoyance will be seen in their nature and there is a possibility of a dispute between you. You must be patient and stay away from fights. You will get relief from the workload being lighter. At this time, along with work, you have to take care of your health as well. Today is not a good day for business people. Avoid starting any new work. If you talk about your financial situation then the day is likely to be mixed. It is possible to meet an old friend suddenly in the evening.
Lucky Colour: Yellow
Lucky Number: 12
Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 3:15 pm
Gemini: 21 May - 20 June
Today you will feel mental peace. The domestic problem will end and the home environment will improve. There may be an urgent discussion with the parents. Advice of elders will prove to be very beneficial for you. Talking about the work, the working people can get any best chance to move ahead and prove their ability. Take full advantage of this golden opportunity. Merchants' day will be normal. Today will be a good day on the economic front. Suddenly you will benefit financially. Today will be a very special day with your spouse. Your health will be good.
Lucky Colour: blue
Lucky Number: 7
Lucky Time: 2 pm to 9 pm
Cancer: 21 June - 22 July
Business people may face challenging situations today. Your opponents will be active. In such a situation, it would be better for you to work with understanding. Those who do the job may have to work very hard to handle the unfinished work. Also, the pressure of your seniors will be more today. Talking about your finances, you will be able to focus on savings by putting a check on unnecessary expenses. To strengthen your financial situation, keep a record of your expenses properly. Will keep married life happy. Today you will get to see a different form of your spouse. Talking about your health, if you are already ill, then take more care.
Lucky Colour: Green
Lucky Number: 11
Lucky Time: 4:40 pm to 10:05 pm
Leo: 23 July - 22 August
Economic conditions may decline. Failing your financial effort may disappoint you. You may have deep concern about money. Worries about the future will also haunt you. Do not destroy your today thinking about the future to come. Work patiently and work hard so that your dream of a beautiful future can be fulfilled. Today will be normal on the work front. If you want to get the praise and support of your high officials, then for this you have to live up to their expectations. Conditions will be favorable in your personal life. When it comes to health, stay away from negative thoughts. If you think well, then your health will also be good.
Lucky Colour: Pink
Lucky Number: 13
Lucky Time: 6:00 am to 12:45 pm
Virgo: 23 August - 22 September
Today will be very beneficial for traders. You are likely to get some big economic profits. There will be full support of high officials in the office. Everyone will be impressed by seeing your positivity. If you talk about your family life, today you will be able to solve any old issue related to your family. Love will increase with your spouse and you will get support from them. Talking about love, you can start a new relationship today. The condition of your finances will be satisfactory. Today you can receive money.
Lucky Colour: Purple
Lucky Number: 44
Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 11:00 pm
Libra: 23 September - 22 October
Marriage will remain sweet in married life. Mutual attachment with life partner will also increase. You will get support from your spouse. A deteriorated relationship with a friend can improve. Any money related work will be completed without any hindrance and your financial problem will also be solved. You will be very satisfied with your work in the office. If you continue to work at the same pace and hard work, then soon you can progress. Merchants may suffer financial losses. Your health will be good. Today you will be full of enthusiasm.
Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow
Lucky Number: 31
Lucky Time: 8:15 am to 6:00 pm
Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November
Today will be a better day for you. Today, you are expected to get the results as expected. You will be very lucky today in terms of money. You are expected to get big financial benefit. If you want to invest, then invest your money thoughtfully. Avoid making your financial decisions by getting influenced by others or coming to their notice. There will be happiness and peace in married life. There will be harmony in the relationship with your spouse. Employed natives may have to travel for work. At the same time, businessmen can benefit quite well. Today the matter of health will be very good.
Lucky Colour: pink
Lucky Number: 35
Lucky Time: 2:30 pm to 6:00 pm
Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December
The economic situation will improve and today you can spend some money on things of comfort. If you do a job then try to complete the unfinished work otherwise your boss may adopt a tough attitude. Businessmen need to keep good rapport with their customers. A slight difference can cause damage. Happiness and peace will remain in your married life. You will spend more time with your spouse. There will be stability in your love life. Love and trust will grow between you. Your health will be fine today.
Lucky Colour: Purple
Lucky Number: 37
Lucky Time: 6:25 am to 2:00 pm
Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January
Today will be a day full of ups and downs for you. While taking your important decisions, control your emotions or else your wrong decisions will have a bad effect on your entire family. There will be happiness in married life. Your spouse's mood will be very romantic. You can also get a special gift from your beloved. On the economic front, the day will be good. Today you can earn more money with less effort. If you are working on a big project in the office, then today your work will be completed on time. Businessmen can get a chance to make a profit. You can get a chance to roam around in the evening. be in good shape. Negligence can be costly.
Lucky Colour: White
Lucky Number: 18
Lucky Time: 12:00 noon to 7:00 pm
Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February
Today your health should be your priority. You have to avoid eating outside food, as well as you need adequate rest. There will be compatibility in the field. Your performance will be good and high officials will be satisfied with your work. If you do a government job and are expecting a transfer, you can get the transfer you want. You can get good results in personal life too. The relationship with your father will be stronger. Today you can take part in any social event. Love and enthusiasm will remain in your love life. Good day to give some beautiful surprise to your partner. In the case of money, the day will be expensive.
Lucky Colour: Green
Lucky Number: 31
Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm
Pisces: 19 February - 20 March
On the work front, you need to work extra hard, only then you can progress. Traders have to make their own decisions wisely. Do not do any work that causes trouble for yourself. There will be peace in family life. Love and cooperation of your loved ones, especially with siblings, today you will spend a lot of fun time. If there is any obstacle in any of your important work, then there is a strong possibility of it going away today. Your financial condition is good. If you are thinking of making a big purchase then the day is good. Talking about health, high blood pressure patients need to be more careful.
Lucky Colour: Sky Blue
Lucky Number: 11
Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 9:30 pm
Disclaimer: The views, opinions within this article are shared by an astrologer and don't necessarily reflect the views of Boldsky and its employees.