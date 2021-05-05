Daily Horoscope: 05 May 2021

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today will not be a good day in terms of money. You may have to spend more than the income, due to which you may also face financial crisis. Spend according to your budget and focus on savings. The relationship with your spouse will remain in harmony. Your morale will increase after getting along with your beloved. On the work front, today you can get a pleasant result. Your hard work can be successful. Today, you should take every step very thoughtfully, otherwise you may get into some trouble, especially do not do any illegal work. You will be in good health. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 29 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 6:20 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today, the mood of the spouse will not be right. Annoyance will be seen in their nature and there is a possibility of a dispute between you. You must be patient and stay away from fights. You will get relief from the workload being lighter. At this time, along with work, you have to take care of your health as well. Today is not a good day for business people. Avoid starting any new work. If you talk about your financial situation then the day is likely to be mixed. It is possible to meet an old friend suddenly in the evening. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 3:15 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today you will feel mental peace. The domestic problem will end and the home environment will improve. There may be an urgent discussion with the parents. Advice of elders will prove to be very beneficial for you. Talking about the work, the working people can get any best chance to move ahead and prove their ability. Take full advantage of this golden opportunity. Merchants' day will be normal. Today will be a good day on the economic front. Suddenly you will benefit financially. Today will be a very special day with your spouse. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: blue Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 2 pm to 9 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Business people may face challenging situations today. Your opponents will be active. In such a situation, it would be better for you to work with understanding. Those who do the job may have to work very hard to handle the unfinished work. Also, the pressure of your seniors will be more today. Talking about your finances, you will be able to focus on savings by putting a check on unnecessary expenses. To strengthen your financial situation, keep a record of your expenses properly. Will keep married life happy. Today you will get to see a different form of your spouse. Talking about your health, if you are already ill, then take more care. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 4:40 pm to 10:05 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Economic conditions may decline. Failing your financial effort may disappoint you. You may have deep concern about money. Worries about the future will also haunt you. Do not destroy your today thinking about the future to come. Work patiently and work hard so that your dream of a beautiful future can be fulfilled. Today will be normal on the work front. If you want to get the praise and support of your high officials, then for this you have to live up to their expectations. Conditions will be favorable in your personal life. When it comes to health, stay away from negative thoughts. If you think well, then your health will also be good. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 13 Lucky Time: 6:00 am to 12:45 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today will be very beneficial for traders. You are likely to get some big economic profits. There will be full support of high officials in the office. Everyone will be impressed by seeing your positivity. If you talk about your family life, today you will be able to solve any old issue related to your family. Love will increase with your spouse and you will get support from them. Talking about love, you can start a new relationship today. The condition of your finances will be satisfactory. Today you can receive money. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 44 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Marriage will remain sweet in married life. Mutual attachment with life partner will also increase. You will get support from your spouse. A deteriorated relationship with a friend can improve. Any money related work will be completed without any hindrance and your financial problem will also be solved. You will be very satisfied with your work in the office. If you continue to work at the same pace and hard work, then soon you can progress. Merchants may suffer financial losses. Your health will be good. Today you will be full of enthusiasm. Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow Lucky Number: 31 Lucky Time: 8:15 am to 6:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today will be a better day for you. Today, you are expected to get the results as expected. You will be very lucky today in terms of money. You are expected to get big financial benefit. If you want to invest, then invest your money thoughtfully. Avoid making your financial decisions by getting influenced by others or coming to their notice. There will be happiness and peace in married life. There will be harmony in the relationship with your spouse. Employed natives may have to travel for work. At the same time, businessmen can benefit quite well. Today the matter of health will be very good. Lucky Colour: pink Lucky Number: 35 Lucky Time: 2:30 pm to 6:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December The economic situation will improve and today you can spend some money on things of comfort. If you do a job then try to complete the unfinished work otherwise your boss may adopt a tough attitude. Businessmen need to keep good rapport with their customers. A slight difference can cause damage. Happiness and peace will remain in your married life. You will spend more time with your spouse. There will be stability in your love life. Love and trust will grow between you. Your health will be fine today. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 37 Lucky Time: 6:25 am to 2:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today will be a day full of ups and downs for you. While taking your important decisions, control your emotions or else your wrong decisions will have a bad effect on your entire family. There will be happiness in married life. Your spouse's mood will be very romantic. You can also get a special gift from your beloved. On the economic front, the day will be good. Today you can earn more money with less effort. If you are working on a big project in the office, then today your work will be completed on time. Businessmen can get a chance to make a profit. You can get a chance to roam around in the evening. be in good shape. Negligence can be costly. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Time: 12:00 noon to 7:00 pm