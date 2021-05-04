Daily Horoscope: 04 May 2021

Aries: 21 March - 19 April You may expect help and assistance today and commitment from people around you. You will conquer this day with confidence. At the office, you will be asked to work on new projects and also this is a good time to take your parents into confidence regarding your new projects and plans. Some people may get promotions as well. Elderly people may meet their friends today and this day will be best to spend lovely time with your spouse. Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Colour: Blue

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Interacting with younger people may boost your self-esteem. Don't blow your problems out of proportion as it may upset you and your family at the end of the day. Keep anger under control and work on your thoughts and actions for positive outcomes. Financially you will be stable but you need to control your expenses. Your relatives will support you and your family too. Fulfill your promises today. Give time to your partner. Be discreet when problems arise at your workplace, solve them wisely. Take care of your health. Lucky Number: 1 Lucky Colour: Lotus Pink

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Enrich yourself with new ideas for development. You will be meeting new people today. Be polite to your guests. Focus on your physical health and enjoy sporting activity. Your spouse may send you a beautiful message or delight you with their presence. Finish your work on time and go home early. Your family will be happy and you will spend lovely time with them. Behave wisely else it may create a void in your family. You will be able to finish all your pending tasks today. Lucky Number: 3 Lucky Colour: Yellow

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Pay attention to your beautiful relationships. There will be tensions at home, but you will be able to resolve it nicely. Physical activity is essential today, therefore take care of your health. People who are engaged to be married, it will turn out to be a beautiful day for them. Work hard because it will yield good results. You may go out shopping today but be extra careful because of the pandemic. You will feel blissful with your partner. Save your money and it will be useful to you in the future. Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Colour: White

Leo: 23 July - 22 August There will be too much workload today and therefore, you may feel emotionally unstable. It may be difficult for you to communicate with people around you but with patience you will be able to solve all your problems. People who are in love, they will share a beautiful moment today. You and your spouse will have a better understanding and therefore peace will prevail in your life. You are kind and therefore you will help people in need and make them feel comfortable. You may have a problem with a stranger, but you will take care of it well. Lucky Number: 1 Lucky Colour: Orange

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September It is an auspicious day to travel and explore but it is advisable to stay at home and take care of your health. You may have conversations with new people around you. You love fashion and therefore you can surprise yourself with something new. You may earn through unexpected sources. You work hard and it will fetch amazing results. It will be a great day to spend with your partner. You will be discreet when it comes to show love to your partner. You will feel relaxed today. Lucky Number: 3 Lucky Colour: Green

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Don't be afraid to buy a gift for your loved ones, they will love it. Boundless energy and enthusiasm will surround you and therefore, you need to make the most of it. There may be arguments with your family members. Confront with your realities. Your life partner may babble today and that may irritate you but be calm and handle the situation. This is a great day for implementing new plans and ventures. Your partner will support you. You will work hard today and will get results very soon. Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Colour: Orange

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November You have to be realistic while achieving your goals. Seek proper advice when it comes to investment. You will get little rest today because you have to finish your pending tasks today. You may find it difficult to find time today but it is essential to take care of your emotional and physical health. There can be an arrival of a new member in your family, so you can make plans to celebrate it responsibly amid this pandemic. Take care of your health and engage as much as possible in physical activities. Lucky Number: 3 Lucky Colour: Yellow

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today you will come across new opportunities and therefore, don't miss this chance. Recharge your mind spiritually and that will help you to relax throughout the day. Your pleasant behaviour will enlighten everyone around you. You will possess a considerable amount of money today and therefore, you need to spend it wisely and save the most of it. You have a sincere smile so very few people are able to resist you. You are like a fragrant flower and you will continue to create magic wherever you go. You need to be alert at all times and take care of your health. Your honesty and love will make your partner fall in love with you again. Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January There can be a conflict at the office but with patience you can handle it wisely. People who have high blood pressure, kindly take care of your health. Avoid travelling in a crowded bus or going to crowded places. You may receive a considerable amount of wealth which will ease your financial problems. Love will blossom in your life and new romance can be possible. You may leave early from your office and find time for your family which will make them happy. Think before you speak and this will solve most of your problems today. Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Colour: White