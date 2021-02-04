Daily Horoscope: 04 February 2021

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today, you will be very happy to receive some good news in the morning. You may face adversity in the office, probably with a senior officer. In such a situation, put your side wisely as it will be good for you. Avoid getting furious. Those working in transport are advised to follow the legal rules. If you are married, then today will be very romantic for you. Your spouse will make you feel special. At the same time, the day will be very romantic for lovers too. Financially, things will be satisfactory. The day will be favorable in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 12 pm to 6:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Marriage problems will end today. Today can be one of the most romantic days of your married life. You may get a very emotional and lovely gift from your spouse, which you will feel happy about. If you are single, then you can get a love proposal today. On the job, the day will be lucky. Income growth is possible with promotion. All this is the result of your hard work. If you do business then you will have to work harder today, but you will also get proper results. The atmosphere of the house will be normal. Parental support will come and you will experience mental peace. To stay healthy, make your daily routine and stick to it. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 8:30 am to 3:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June You will get a big relief today due to the completion of a work that has been stuck for a long time. The obstacle that was coming in your way today can be overcomed. You will enjoy your married life to the fullest. You will get a chance to spend extra time with your spouse today. At the same time, some stress is possible in romantic life. You may feel a big change in your beloved's nature. There will be happiness and peace in personal life. You will get full support of the elders of the house. Money is likely to cost more than income. It is better that you be careful in financial matters. In this way, spending money without thinking can increase your problems in the coming days. The day will be normal in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 1:30 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July When it comes to health, you are advised to control your increasing weight, otherwise in the coming days you may face some serious health issues. The day will be fine in terms of money. Wealth is being acquired. Today your budget will also be balanced. If you do a job, then with the help of high officials, some of your important work will be completed. Apart from this, you will also have good rapport with colleagues. Businessmen shall refrain from doing any new work today as loss may occur. Family life will be happy. Today you will have a good time with family. You will get the affection and blessings of parents. Love partner or life partner will show sweetness in your relationship. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 2:15 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August On this day you are advised to be careful. Your opponents may obstruct some of your important work. However, keep working hard on your behalf and keep an eye on the activities happening around you. If you do business, then today you will be very upset due to financial problems. Before taking any important business decision, make sure to consider your financial situation. At this time, haste can prove to be harmful for you. The atmosphere of the house will not be fine. Your spouse will be unhappy with you about something. It is better to convince your beloved ones first. There will be stability in romantic life. Talking about health, if you have breathing problems, then you have to take extra care of yourself. Lucky Colour: Gray Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Control unnecessary expenses otherwise you may face a huge financial crisis. EMployees need to work hard as this can soon lead to some big progress. Traders can get great relief today. Any stuck government work can be successfully completed. Family life will remain fluctuating. Discontinuance between household members can lead to discord. It is possible that some members of the house may not agree with your opinions. You need to keep your behavior balanced. Do not do any work in anger, which will adversely affect your relationship. You will not get a chance to spend much time with your spouse today. Conditions will be normal in romantic life. Today your stress can increase significantly. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 12:55 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Work will be more in the office today, which will make you very upset. However, you should not hold back from working hard. You may soon get the good results of your hard work. You have to avoid laziness. Professional or personal life, today is going to be a busy day for you. You will be under pressure to fulfill many responsibilities, due to which you will not get time for yourself. On the economic front, the day will be very good. Today you can shop for new clothes and jewelry. It is possible to help someone financially. You will feel better by sharing your thoughts with your spouse. This will keep your mind quite calm and satisfied. In an important matter, the opinion of your beloved will prove to be very beneficial for you. Talking about love life, interference of a third person can increase the distance between you. Do not worry too much about health. Today you will enjoy your favorite dishes to the fullest. Lucky Colour: Light Pink Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 6:30 am to 4:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November On the work front, the day is auspicious. Be it business or job, suddenly you may have a big advantage. Your hard work will be successful and you will be very excited. In terms of money, you will get luck. Your financial efforts can be successful. Business people will get a chance to make big economic transactions. Today you can get a chance to hang out with family. After a long time, you will be very happy to spend such time with your family members. You will have a good relationship with your spouse. You will consider yourself lucky by getting the love and support of your beloved. On the other hand, there will be some turmoil in romantic life. Conflicts with your boyfriend / girlfriend can turn into big fights. It is better that you keep your point with a clear heart and do not lie to them. The day is good in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 31 Lucky Time: 10:30 am to 4:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December You can get good success today on the work front. If you do target based work, then today you will be able to meet your target easily. The people working in finance will get good success. To remain financially strong, you need to use your hard-earned money properly. Take your financial decisions thoughtfully. Today will be a good day for married couples. Love and sweetness will grow in a relationship. On the other hand, you need to pay more attention to children. They can say a big lie to you. As far as your health is concerned, it is possible to have some decline in your health today. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 38 Lucky Time: 2:15 pm to 7:20 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January The day can test your patience. If you work in peace and sense, you can avoid many problems. There will be discord in family life. The deterioration of mutual coordination may cause estrangement among members of the household. The atmosphere of the house will not be right. If you are a working professional, avoid sharing important information related to your work with colleagues as you may get into trouble. Traders will not get huge profits today. Apart from this, if you want to start a business in partnership, then you can plan ahead. The day will be normal in terms of money. Your health will be good and you will be able to handle many tasks simultaneously. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 29 Lucky Time: 7:25 am to 6:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February A good day to give a gift to someone close to you. However, if you spend according to your budget, then it will be good for you. Talking about the work, you need to pay more attention to your official tasks as many of your work may remain incomplete today. Businessmen may have to take a short journey today. Your journey will be very auspicious. However, you are advised to take complete care while traveling. Stay alert to this global pandemic. There will be happiness and peace in family life. Your relationship with siblings will be strong and you will get their full support. Spouses may face health related problems. You are advised to take special care of them. Conditions will be favorable in romantic life. Your love will increase. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Time: 9:20 am to 3:00 pm