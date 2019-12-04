Daily Horoscope 04 December 2019

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Avoid eating street food as it may cause difficulties for you later. Working continuously will make you feel tired today. In such a situation, you need to take adequate rest. If any of your work gets interrupted in the office, you should talk to your higher officials as they will probably understand your side. There will be happiness and peace in the family and today, you will be able to pay more attention to their love and needs. Treat people around you properly otherwise you may get caught in a big controversy. Concern related to the education of children may increase. The economic situation will be normal. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 8:05 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May The situation will be favourable in the workplace and your hard work will be highly appreciated. The work will be more at the office but, you will be able to manage everything. On the other hand, businessmen may get a great opportunity today to expand their business. There will be happiness and peace in the family. Any big problem will be solved with the help of parents. Talking about your married life, there may be some differences with your spouse. In anger, they may say something which you have not expected. Be patient in such situations. The financial condition will be better than normal. In terms of health, you may be troubled by a seasonal disease. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 5:05 am to 6:15 am

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Mixed results are expected to come today. You may face some household problems or your family may get angry with you. In such a situation, you need to change your nature a bit and try to solve the matter by talking to them. From the work prospect, you need to work harder to get better results. Do any work carefully which is assigned to you in the office as a small mistake may cause trouble. In the second part of the day, you may get some opportunity to have fun which will make you feel very refreshed. Today, you may get opportunities which will prove to bring financially beneficial. You need to take more care of your health. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 5:20 pm to 11:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July The day will be very important for individuals of this sign. A big change in your married life may be seen today. You will try to solve all the misunderstanding wisely and your spouse will also understand your point of view. There may be a problem in the second part of the day. You will find yourself alone and confused to decide what is right and wrong. Think with a calm mind and then act wisely. You will surely get answers to all your questions. Despite a busy routine, you will spend some good moments with your love partner. Your efforts on the work front will be successful. You may also get honoured in the office today. In the evening, you may get some good news which will make the home environment peaceful. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 8:30 am to 7:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today you may come across many challenges. Your stress will increase due to a lack of success in your efforts. Work pressure will be more in the office which will leave you quite annoyed. Do not let negative thoughts dominate your mind or else it will affect you both physically and mentally. Instead of being nervous about problems, face it firmly. On the economic front, the day will give mixed results. You spend only after thinking. Marital life will remain happy. Today will be very romantic in the case of love. You may go to a beautiful place for a date with your partner. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 4:20 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today, you will be in a mood for some fun. You will have a great time with friends and family and will pay more attention to your social life. You can also participate in any social event. After a long time, meeting an old friend will make you happy. There will be harmony in the relationship with your spouse. You will enjoy your married life to the fullest. Financial situation will be fine and you will run according to your budget. The day is not good for financial transactions. At the workplace, you may have to face any adverse situation. It may be a little difficult for you to handle it. Minor problems related to health may arise. Focus on food and comfort. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 45 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 10:10 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October The day is auspicious in terms of money. You will be in a mood to spend freely. Today, the family will remain happy and you may also buy some gifts for them. You will get full love and support from your spouse and the relationship between you both will become stronger than before. Talking about love, you need to be careful today as misunderstandings may increase between you two. Avoid doubting your partner's honesty. At the workplace, you may be entrusted with a big responsibility which you will fulfil with your hard work. Your health will be good and mentally you will feel very strong. Today you may take a big and important decision. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 38 Lucky Time: 2:15 pm to 7:20 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today your mood will be relaxed and focused on the work. If you do business, then you can start any new work today. The compatibility will remain in married life and relationship with spouse will remain strong. Today, both of you will also try to resolve some household issues together. Take your financial decisions carefully as someone may take advantage of you. Also, be more careful while doing any financial transactions. You can make good use of your time and try to do something which will increase your income. Disputes are possible in the house today. It is better to solve the matter in time. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 6:30 am to 4:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today you will be full of enthusiasm. In the workplace, proper results are expected. Seeing your ability and hard work, your seniors can entrust you with some important work today. The day will be wonderful for married couples. Having a good mutual understanding with your spouse will simplify all the household issues. You will take important decisions today only after taking advice from your beloved. Meeting with friends or relatives is possible. Financial situations will be good. Today, you may spend a lot of money on fun and shopping. In terms of health, the day is good. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 32 Lucky Time: 3:30 pm to 8:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Family life will be happy. Your happiness will increase seeing the progress of your children. They will give full attention to education and may also get a major achievement. Your mother needs to take care of her health today. If they have complaints related to blood pressure, take special care of them. The day will be very favourable in married life. Both of you will respect each other's feelings and will also give full support and time to each other. In the workplace, major benefits are expected like a hike in salary. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 9:20 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February You will feel a lot of pressure today due to financial problems. Differences with siblings are possible. If they do not agree with you, avoid putting any pressure on them as it will increase the distance in the relationship. Talking about the work, today you will do a lot of hard work but not get the expected results. There may be some problem in romantic life. Misunderstandings can cause disputes between you two. The day is not favourable in terms of health. There will be a feeling of dissatisfaction in your mind and you will feel restless. Lucky Colour: Dark Green Lucky Number: 45 Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 8:20 pm