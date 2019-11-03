Daily Horoscope: 03 November 2019

Aries: March 20 to April 18 The day will be full of challenges on the work front. It is possible that in the office today, your boss may behave more strictly with you. You need to hold your patience at this situation and try to work hard and complete your work carefully. Due to your aggressive mood, you may face conflicts with family members. Try to control your anger. Your financial condition will be normal. Today is a good day to spend thoughtfully. Any big problem related to your child will be solved which will give you a sigh of relief. The day is great for the students. Health will also be good today. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 25 Lucky Time: 10:10 am to 9:45 pm

Taurus: 19 April - 20 May Today you will find yourself full of confidence. The day is good for making important decisions and there's also a strong chance of getting success in your efforts. Happiness will remain in family life. If a matter related to land property is going on in the court for a long time, today the decision will come in your favour and there will be a festive atmosphere at home. Today, your babbling nature may land you in trouble. An old issue between you and your friend may take the form of debate. A perfect day for love couples as they will enjoy the day with their partner. Today, you need to control your anger otherwise, you may get away from those who are close to your heart. Today you will be full of energy. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 12:05 pm to 8:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June You should take care of your health otherwise, your carelessness may cause problems in your life. To increase your energy level, relax as you may get mental stress. If you want to maintain peace in your home, give up your habit of dominance otherwise, you may face separation due to everyday conflicts. Today, your competitive nature will help you win. You may plan for a movie with your friends. Today's journey will give you fatigue and stress but will be financially beneficial. Marital life will be happy. Better understanding with life partner will bring happiness, peace and prosperity in life. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 3:15 pm to 10:45 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July You are likely to get big success in the workplace. Employees will get full support from their higher officials. You may be promoted, as well as there's a huge possibility of a hike in the salary. For a few days your personal life has been the center of your attention, but today you will also focus on social life. Today, you can help some needy people. Speaking of health, high blood pressure patients need to take special care of themselves. Happiness and peace will remain in married life. Your love and mutual bond with your spouse will increase. You will get good results in love matters. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August The atmosphere at your home will be unsettled today There can be a big controversy in the house and it may become difficult for you to handle the situation. You may stay away from home today due to work. A very good day on the economic front. If you are connected with your father's business, you may get tremendous benefits from his support or advice. Talking about love, today you may get attracted to someone. In such cases, do not hurry and take your steps carefully. Relationship with spouse will be good. You will support each other in fulfilling all the responsibilities. Today is a good day in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 17 Lucky Time: 11:45 am to 9:45 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September The day will bring mixed results in terms of family. You will get full support from your parents on difficult times. On the other hand, some ideological differences with siblings are possible. There will be some conflict with life partner too. They may misunderstand a few of your words so, it's better to talk to them openly and solve the matter. If you are unemployed, you are likely to get some good job offers today. Try to keep pace with your partner in romantic life, otherwise, the distance between you both may increase. Today you will not give much importance to the views of others and feel your words as superior. This may allow you to face a lot of criticisms. Avoid any carelessness regarding health. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today is a good day in terms of health. You will feel better both mentally and physically. There will be no hindrance in any of your work. Economically, the day will be normal. You have to avoid spending on unnecessary things. The lucky stars will bring happiness in your married life and all the differences with your spouse will end which will increase the mutual understanding between you both. Try to be stress-free today and take a rest. At the workplace, your work will speed up due to the support of superiors. Today you will be in full energy and your optimistic thoughts will make you successful. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 3:30 pm to 8:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November The compatibility will remain in married life. Emotional attachment with your spouse will increase and you will also have good coordination with them. Talking about love, today will be a very romantic day. Your partner can fulfil a promise which they have made. On the economic front, today you need to be careful. Your expenses may increase and you may have to take a loan today. Things seem to be trending in your favour. Any difficult task will be completed easily without any hindrance. In the second part of the day, tensions may arise suddenly in the house. Any dispute related to ancestral property can also occur. You better keep your mind calm in such situations. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Time: 5:10 am to 3:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December You need to pay more attention to married life. Try to spend more time with your spouse and if possible, buy a beautiful gift for them today or take them out. The day will be very beneficial for businessmen. The completion of some of your important work is expected to bring benefit financially. The hard work of the students will bring them success in the exam. Your health will be good, but avoid eating fried foods. Today, due to a long journey, you may get tired. Also, you can get some great achievements with the help of your father. The day will increase your happiness. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 10:10 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January The day is very good for you but in some cases, you need to be very careful. In your married life, you will be able to spend a calm and relaxed day with your spouse. Just be a little careful in terms of money and avoid going into a partnership business. It is possible that your partners may cheat on you and you will suffer a big loss. Today, along with sudden money loss, you may also face a lot of difficulties in earning money. At the workplace, you may lose your temper. The words said by your colleagues in a joke can hurt your feelings. You better learn to ignore such things and people. The day will be normal in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 8:10 am to 3 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February The day will be very difficult for the students as your poor health may hamper your studies. Do not get stressed and keep your mind calm. Good results are expected in the family. Any dispute related to ancestral property can be resolved today. Today will be a good day on the economic front. Any business or investment which you have recently started in the name of your spouse is going to make a good profit. Today will be an excellent day for loving couples. Misunderstanding with your partner can be resolved. There seems to be a big success in the workplace. You will be able to accomplish your goal with your strong will power. Also, you will face every challenge that comes your way with full confidence. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 33 Lucky Time: 4:30 am to 2:45 pm