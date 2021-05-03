Daily Horoscope: 03 May 2021

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today will be a better day for you on the work front. If you work and have been working on a project for a long time, then there is a strong possibility of its successful completion today. Bosses and senior officers will be quite satisfied with your performance. Business people can get a chance to make a big deal. Your financial condition is possible to improve. However you are advised to spend it thoughtfully. Avoid borrowing and giving without thinking. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. You will have a good relationship with the elders of the house. There may be some changes in the behavior of your spouse. You will feel that your beloved is ignoring you. As far as your health is concerned, today you will get enough time to rest. Auspicious Color: Purple Lucky Number: 44 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today you will be in a very good mood and spend a lot of fun time with your family members, especially with siblings. Today will be a fun day. You will get emotional support of your spouse and your love will increase. At the same time, today will be a special day in the case of love love. You can get a great gift from your partner. They may also propose you for marriage too. Money will be in good condition. Today you can shop fiercely. However you are advised to avoid going far beyond your budget. Today will be normal on the work front. Be it a job or business, all your work will be completed without any hindrance. As far as your health is concerned, avoid sitting and working continuously, otherwise you may get upset due to back or back pain. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 13 Lucky Time: 6:00 am to 12:45 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today will be a day of good results for employed people. You will work hard to complete any important task. However, do not hurry too much, otherwise small mistakes can happen to you. A profit situation is being created in the business. If you have recently started a new business, today you can get good financial benefits. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. Today, with the help of elder brother, any of your problems can be solved. Your parents will be in good health and will be supported by them. If you are married then today is going to be a very romantic day for you. You will have a better old memory. Today will be better than usual on the economic front. Focus on health. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 4:40 pm to 10:05 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July You have to be very serious in the office. Instead of focusing on the things here and there, you should focus on your important tasks. If any of your work remains incomplete today, you may be in a lot of trouble. Businessmen may have to make short trips. Your journey will be very beneficial. The business people in partnership need to make their business decisions very carefully. Your financial condition is possible to improve. Your income may increase. There will be a fluctuating situation in your personal life. Keep your dealings with your spouse right. If you have anything in mind, openly share it with your sweetheart. Misunderstandings may increase between you. Respect your parents and avoid doing anything against them. The day is likely to be mixed in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 12:00 noon to 8:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Talking about your work, the natives who do business online can get good financial benefit today. Your business will grow. Jobless natives may face adversity in the office today. You may get upset with a colleague. In such a situation, you need to work peacefully, not with anger. If you do not control yourself, both your work and image can be affected. On the economic front, today may bring some good opportunities for you. Today you can earn more finances with less effort. The atmosphere of your house will remain calm. Today you will spend more time with family. Parents will be in good health and today you will get their full support. If you are having a stomach problem for a few days, then do not be negligent, seek advice from a good doctor immediately. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Time: 5:30 pm to 9:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today is going to be a very important day for the people associated with fashion, art, media, etc. You may get a great chance to move forward. If you want to start a new business, then you will get luck. You can start working on your plan. There can be a big improvement in the situation of money. Your financial efforts are very likely to succeed. Apart from this, you can also get the money stuck today. There will be some turmoil in personal life. Ideological differences are possible with an elder brother or sister. Your mother's health will also be somewhat weak. He needs good care at this time. As far as your health is concerned, you are advised to avoid stress. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 5:20 pm to 9:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today you will get a little bit of luck and your work may suddenly deteriorate. In such a situation, you will be very disappointed. If you work then it is possible to have a confrontation with your seniors in the office. You better work with a cool head. Avoid talking furiously. The economic problems of the business people can be deep. Avoid making shortcut avenues for big profits, otherwise there may be loss in place of profit. Also you are advised to be cautious in legal matters as well. Conditions in your personal life will be stressful. Today, you may have a dispute with your spouse regarding money. As far as your health is concerned, today you will not feel well. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 11:00 am to 2:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November If you have any problem related to liver, you are advised not to be negligent. Take special care of your food, otherwise your problem may increase. There will be full support of senior officials in the office. You will be able to complete all your work with a lot of heart. There may be an increase in the income of the natives working in a foreign company. To succeed in business matters, you have to make your decisions carefully. If you are thinking of taking a loan to further your business, then take your step forward keeping in mind the current situation. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. Love and unity will remain among the members of the household. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 26 Lucky Time: 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December In the case of love, the day is going to be very romantic for you. If your partner has been angry with you for some time, then today you will be able to overcome their displeasure. Not only this, after a long time you will also be able to give enough time to each other. Relationship with your spouse will increase sweetness. You will get full support of your sweetheart in fulfilling domestic responsibilities. Today is going to be a very busy and stressful day for businessmen. Even after the runaway, today you will not get the stuck profits. Employed people are advised to avoid excessive work pressure. This will cause your performance to decline, as well as your health. Today is going to be a normal day on the economic front. As far as your health is concerned, you are advised to keep social distance. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 41 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 5:45 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today is giving some good signs on the economic front. Today you can get a great chance to earn money. This will strengthen your financial position. If you are thinking of starting a new business, then after examining from all angles, take your final decision. Small businessmen may face some difficulties today. You will impress your superiors with your creativity and efficiency in the office. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. The old serious issue is expected to be resolved. In the second part of the day, we will now spend a lot of fun time with your children. Talking about your health, there is no major problem. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 45 Lucky Time: 9:00 am to noon 2:15 pm