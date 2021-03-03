Daily Horoscope: 03 March 2021

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today is a good day for you. Some of your important work will be completed without any hindrance. There is a strong possibility of getting success in the education sector. If you are unemployed and are looking for a job, then today your search may be over. People who are running a food business can get good financial benefits today. On the other hand, people working in finance are also expected to get results as expected. The situation will be favourable in your personal life. The atmosphere of your house will remain cheerful. As far as your health is concerned, today you will be very strong mentally and physically. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 7 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today is going to bring you great relief. Your financial problem is likely to be resolved. Sudden wealth can be achieved. Retail traders can be of good economic benefit. On the other hand, the people working in real estate are also expected to benefit. Take good care of your valuables. Today they are feared to be lost and stolen. Conditions will be normal in your private life. Today you will get a chance to spend more time with your spouse. After a long time, you will feel better by spending a good time with each other. Talking about health, stay away from your bad habits like cigarettes and alcohol. Lucky Colour: Dark Pink Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 2:30 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today is going to be a very significant day on the work front; especially the business people can get good results. If you are thinking of taking a loan from the bank to further your business, then today is the best day to apply. Employees will have a very busy day. Today, you will be more full of work. However, you will be able to complete all your work on time with full hard work and honesty. Conditions in your personal life will be full of ups and downs You may have some feelings for your father. In such a situation, you are advised to use your words very wisely. Your financial condition will be good. Avoid spending anything big. Today is likely to be mixed in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 4:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Your worries regarding your career may increase today. In this type of situation, you need to get advice from an experienced person. Business people can get great relief. There is a strong possibility of getting stalled money. On the other hand, the working people will have to work hard to complete any important task today. However, you do not have to worry too much because you will get the full support of senior officials. On the economic front, the day is expected to be expensive. Domestic expenses seem to be increasing. The relationship with your spouse will remain in harmony. You will get the support of your sweetheart in adverse circumstances. Talking about health, today you may have problems like gas, acidity, indigestion etc. Take care of food and drink. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 32 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 4:30 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Due to the negative effects of the planets, any work you do today may suddenly deteriorate. In such a situation, you are advised to work very patiently. Do not do any such work in annoyance that you will have to regret in future. If you do business then today you can get a chance to make a big deal. However, if you do not take any commercial decision in a hurry, then it would be better. People are advised avoiding confrontation with their seniors. You need to walk as per their advice. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. If you talk about health, stress and fatigue can spoil your health. Lucky Colour: Light Pink Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today will be an auspicious day for the banking sector. You can have some great success. Your seniors will be very satisfied with your performance. If you do business and you have suffered a big loss recently, then you can get a good chance to make up for it today. Those working in the stock market can get the expected results. Your personal life will be happy. Love and unity will remain among the members of your household. You will feel better after spending time with your parents. Your financial condition will be good. Your deposit capital is likely to increase. As far as your health is concerned, you may have some problems related to the eyes. Avoid using laptops, computers or mobiles for long. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 7:15 am to 3:30 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October If you do business in partnership then today you can get good financial benefit. Apart from this, there is also a strong possibility of your stalled work being resumed. Employees will have a normal day. Today, with less workload, you will be able to get extra time for yourself. In the case of money, you are advised to be more careful. If you pay more attention to savings, then soon all your financial problems will be solved. Talking about personal life, there will be some changes in the mood of your spouse. Your sweetheart will treat you with more love. The day will be good from the point of view of health. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 26 Lucky Time: 4:25 am to 3:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today will be mixed results on the work front. If you do a job, then there may be a sudden meeting of an important meeting in the office. It is better that you prepare in advance. The business-bound person is advised to make some changes in his business plans for great benefits. Avoid conflict and conflict with your partner if you do business in partnership. The good synergy between you and your partner can bring big profits in business. The situation in Your personal life is likely to remain stressful. Suddenly there may be a dispute related to the property. Your worries will be overcome by improving the health of your life-partner. The condition of the money will be satisfactory. You spend thoughtfully. As far as the matter is with you, if there is a small problem today, do not ignore it. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 13 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 1:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today your worries about the health of your life partner may increase. If they are already running sick then you need to take more care of them. In the case of money, the day will be expensive. Suddenly you may have to spend some big cost. If you are a student and your exam is coming soon, then you need to avoid wasting your precious time unnecessarily. Focus on your studies so that your dream of a bright future can be fulfilled. On the work front, you will get good results. Whatever your job or business, today all your work will be completed without any hindrance. Lucky Colour: Dark Green Lucky Number: 3 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January If you have an elderly member in your house, then today you are advised to take care of their health. Due to the deteriorating relationship with your spouse, the environment of your house will remain turbulent. You need to control your anger and words. Talking about the work, your seniors in the office will be very happy with your performance. People related to the oil business can have good economic benefit today. On the economic front, today will be a good day. Sudden wealth can be achieved. Not only this but today you will also be able to repay any old loan. Your health will be good. Today there is no major problem. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 1:30 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February If there is tension in your marital life, then try to calm the matter by talking to your spouse. There is a strong possibility that everything will be normal between you today. Your financial condition will be good. Today there is no major problem. Iron traders today can have good economic benefits. Any major problem will also be solved for people associated with transport. It is going to be a very busy day for employed people. You will have more workload but you will be able to complete all your work on time with full hard work and honesty. You will also get the support of your seniors. Your relationship with your parents will be good. You will get their emotional support. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 9:20 pm