Daily Horoscope: 03 February 2021

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today is a good day to have fun with friends and do your favorite work. The workload will be less and today you will also get extra time for yourself. Retail businessmen today can benefit well. On the other hand, the people doing business related to oil are also likely to have tremendous economic benefits. Talking about money, today's day is going to be very expensive for you. You are advised to spend thoughtfully. Avoid spending too much to impress others. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. Today some changes can be seen in the life of your spouse. In such a situation, you must try to know their mind through conversation. Talking about romantic life, if you are single and looking for a partner then you can meet a special person today. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 8:40 am to 3:45 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May If you are going for a long journey today, you are advised to avoid it. The day is not good for traveling. There may be some curiosity in your nature. You may have a tiff with friends. You better control yourself. Talking about your work, the employed people will have to try to improve coordination with your seniors in the office. Today, you must try to fulfill even the smallest responsibility given by him with all hard work and transparency. Today, businessmen can get small economic benefits. You need to work harder for bigger benefits. There may be differences with your spouse, but everything will be normal between you by the evening. Talking about love, you will not get time to meet your partner today due to busy routine. When it comes to health, avoid working continuously. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 7:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today is not very profitable in terms of money, so you are advised to keep an eye on your pocket. Avoid spending excessively. Talking about work, today will be a mixed result for you. There may be many obstacles in your works today. You may feel a lot of stress and pressure. If you do a job, you may have increased responsibilities. Conditions will be favorable in your personal life. Your relationship with parents will be stronger. You can get a beautiful gift from your spouse. Talking about romantic life, your love will increase and you will get full support of your partner. As far as your health is concerned, today you will not feel good due to stress. Lucky Colour: Dark pink Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 2:30 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Do not be a little careless about health, if you continue to ignore your health in the same way, then you may be in a lot of trouble. Try to keep good behavior with everyone in your house. Respect the elders and treat the younger ones with love. If your spouse has been angry with you for some time, today is a good day to celebrate them. Talking about romantic life, today you can decide to pursue your relationship. It is possible that you will get full support of your partner. Money will be in good condition. Today you can also do some important shopping for yourself. Competition with your colleagues in the office may increase. You are advised to work hard on your behalf. Businessmen can get a good chance to earn profit. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 38 Lucky Time: 7:55 am to 12:30 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today will not be a good day for you on your work front. If you do a job, avoid repeating the same mistake again and again, today your seniors can take some strict steps. If you trade and are thinking about new stock then you must plan new stock keeping in mind your customers' choice. Your financial condition will be good. Even if you do not want to, you may have to spend a lot. Your relationship with your spouse will be good. You will get full support of your sweetheart in difficult situations. On the other hand, if you are unmarried and want to have a love marriage, then today is a favorable day to talk about your relationship with family. Parental approval may be obtained. Talking about health, you are advised to avoid anger and stress. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 4:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today you will be full of enthusiasm and energy. If you do a job, then all your work in the office will be completed on schedule without any hindrance. You will get the help of the boss and they will increase your enthusiasm. If you are unemployed and are looking for a job then today you can get a good chance. Businessmen will get mixed results today. If you work in real estate, then take your decisions very carefully. Conditions will be favorable in your personal life. Parents will be in good health and you will get their blessings. The pleasures of married life will also increase. Financial benefit from your spouse is possible. Talking about romantic life, your date is going to be very special. Health matters will be good. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 1:20 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today is expected to be very lucky for people in the fashion industry. You can have some great success. On the other hand, small businessmen are advised to stay away from contentious issues. Avoid getting into unnecessary hassles otherwise you may suffer financial loss. If you have not been able to do any important work for a long time, then this day with the help of your father, this problem will be solved. Distances may come in a relationship with your spouse. Avoid lying to your beloved. Your financial condition is possible to improve. If you keep making your financial decisions in this same way, then soon you will get rid of all your financial problems. Talking about love, if you are planning to make a love proposal then today is a good day for it. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 29 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 12:30 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November In view of this global epidemic, you are advised to be more vigilant. A little carelessness can put you in big trouble. Avoid bad blood and bad luck with your spouse. There are signs of any change in your house. In the case of love love, today will not be a good day. A small matter can be discussed with your partner. Senior officials in the office can entrust you with some difficult tasks today. However, you will work hard on your behalf and you will also get the support of high officials.People engaged in pharmaceutical business can benefit financially. Some guests may come home suddenly in the evening. Lucky Colour: Light Pink Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December If you are a student, then make good use of your time and try to study diligently so that you can fulfill your dream of a bright future. Today, while talking, you are advised to use your words very thoughtfully. Your previous tongue can increase bitterness in your relationship. Today is going to be a great day with your spouse. Your loved ones can make a surprise plan for you. Talking about romantic life, the day is good to give a special gift to your partner. All your work in the office will be completed smoothly. Coordination with colleagues will also be good. At the same time, businessmen are advised to be careful in economic matters. You will be in good health. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 24 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January If you do not have much to do today, read a good book. This will exercise your mind as well as strengthen your ideology. Major improvement in the situation of money is possible. Sudden wealth can be achieved. Love will increase with your spouse. You may also make an important decision with your beloved. You will feel very well today because of the anxiety related to the education of children. On the other hand, you may have to spend a lot today for the education of children. Today is going to be an average day for you onyour work front. There is no major problem, whether job or business. If you are unmarried and want to have a love marriage, it is possible to have tension at home about your decision. Talking about health, if you have migraine, you are advised to take more care of yourself. Lucky Colour: Dark Green Lucky Number: 3 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Start the day with worship of Mahadev. You will get success in every endeavor. Talking about your work, your performance in the office will be commendable. Your seniors will be satisfied with your work. Today they may also entrust you with some important responsibility. You must work hard on your behalf because your boss will keep an eye on you. People working in the stock market may get mixed results. On the other hand, people working with food grains are very likely to get results as expected. Your personal life will be happy. Today any religious program can be organized at home. Life-partner's mood will be very good and you will spend a lot of romantic time with your sweetheart, in the case of love love, today is going to be something special for you. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 8:45 am