Daily Horoscope: 03 April 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April After seeing the ups and downs in business for a long time, today will prove to be beneficial for you. It is possible that today you may become spoiled and your stagnant business once again starts moving forward. If you do a job, you will experience mental peace by handling your unfinished work and your seniors will be happy with it. However, to avoid such pressure, you must complete your work on time. Some tension is possible on the family front. It is possible that members of the house must be against you today. It will be better to avoid imposing any decision on your family members. If you talk about your financial situation, then you need to rein in your expenses. In this way you are obstructing your future plans by spending thoughtlessly. Your romantic life will be normal. The love between you two will remain. Your health will be very good. Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 4:05 pm to 9:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May If you do business and you will struggle hard to complete any of your stuck work. Although there is a possibility that today you may feel hopeless, soon your problem will be resolved. If you work then today you will have to face opposition from some of your colleagues but eventually you will win. You are able to deal with such an odd situation and today you will also show your understanding. If you talk about your financial situation then you are advised to avoid spending more. Your spouse's good mood will make your day even more beautiful. Today is going to be something special in the case of love. Though you will not be able to meet today, you will have a magical feeling and you will be immersed in your partner's thoughts. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 9:20 am to 5:30 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June If you want to achieve more on the work front, then you need to work hard. Also you have to show your creativity so that you can get results as expected. Talking about money, today is the day to forget such worries and do something for yourself, so if possible, try to do something good for yourself today, focus on your reasons. If you are planning to invest then today is not favourable for it. You better wait for the appropriate time. For married life, today will be a great day. You will be mentally strong by getting emotional support from your spouse. To stay healthy, you have to pay special attention to your food and well being. You are ignoring your health by getting involved in work somewhere. Lucky Colour: Dark Red Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 12:30 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July There will be compatibility in your married life today. There will be love and belonging in the relationship with your spouse. Not only this, you will also spend a romantic day with your beloved. If you do a job, then you will show dedication and enthusiasm in your work which can give you good results. On the other hand, in some cases today, you are advised to be careful, especially avoid saying the wrong thing at the wrong time, otherwise you will have to face criticism. Your money situation will be fine. Today your expenses will not be high but you will not get the financial benefit you were expecting. If you are into business, this day will be normal. Talking about love, think carefully before making any promise to your partner today, otherwise your relationship may get cracked. In terms of health, you are advised to be careful and at this time you will also have to pay attention to rest. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today, old debts may bother you. Maybe creditors put a lot of pressure on you today. You will have to be patient this time. Apart from this, you have to make your economic decisions very thoughtfully. The root of problems in personal life is your irritable nature. You need to change your behavior a little bit. You will feel things turning in your favor. On the work front, the day will be fantastic. Jobly people will work hard and give their best. Today, you prove that you work well together, you know your seniors will be greatly affected by this. The atmosphere of your house will be calm. Today will be a good day with your family. Your health matters will be fine. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 38 Lucky Time: 4:30 pm to 8:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today you will feel more emotional and there will be negativity as well. You better control your emotions and do not disturb your mental peace by thinking. The obstacles that were coming in your way to strengthen your financial position are likely to be overcome today. It is possible that problems related to money can be solved today. The job will be auspicious for the natives. Your performance will be excellent and by the grace of your boss, there are signs of getting a big success soon. Businessmen will have a very busy day. Today you may have to work very hard to complete an important task. There will be love and peace in your married life. The sweetness of your relationship will increase and mutual understanding will also increase. This time do not be careless about your health. Lucky Colour: white Lucky Number: 34 Lucky Time: 1:45 pm to 3:15 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Day is good in terms of work. The day is good for businessmen. If you do business in partnership, then your partners will agree with you and today you can also plan to work on a new project. Though progress will be a little slow, if you keep working hard, you can get good success. If you do a job then today you will be very agile and will complete all your work with full responsibility. There will be an atmosphere of peace in the house and you will feel much better by spending time with your family members. Use your words wisely while interacting with your spouse as well as other people, otherwise your relationship may deteriorate. Your financial situation will be normal. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 2:05 pm to 10:10 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today will be a better day than usual for the students. The hurdle that was happening in your education for the last few days is very likely to be removed today. Trust yourself and keep working like this. Today stress will reduce your mind in almost everything and you will feel quite good. The day will be very good for employed people. Today your career can get a direction today. At the same time, businessmen are likely to get benefits. Your financial position will remain strong. Today you will be relaxed about the money. Maybe today you will get some advice from an experienced person who can soon give you a big financial benefit. There will be disturbance in your marital life. It is possible that your spouse is trying to hide something from you which can cause bitterness in your relationship. It is better to keep transparency in your relationship. Your health will remain good. Lucky Colour: orange Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December For some time, your financial situation has been continuously fluctuating, so today you will be more worried about money today. In such a situation, you need to make some fresh plans to strengthen your economic aspect. On the work front, the day will be a bit difficult. Work of office will be more and pressure to complete them on time will also remain on you. You will not be able to get much benefit even in business. If you want to take an important decision about your business, then take your step forward after thinking carefully. your personal life will be normal. However, today you will not get a chance to spend more time with family. Relationship with your spouse will be good. Today, your health will be somewhat soft. It is better that you also pay attention to yourself. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 9:30 am to 12 noon

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January There will be love and peace in your married life. Today, your spouse's behavior will be different today. You will be very happy to see his style today. Happiness will come from your child's side. Your children can bring you some great news. Today will be lucky for you in terms of money because you can get a big chance of earning money. It is possible that today you will get a special gift from a member of the house. If you talk about your work, then you will focus more on fun and fun by keeping the work separate. In this, your happiness will be doubled with the support of your family members, but you also have to take care that you do not postpone your unfinished tasks for long. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 3:25 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today you will get less with luck, therefore it is good for you to do every work very wisely. Keep your mind calm and avoid taking any kind of risk. If you are going to make a big financial transaction, be careful, otherwise you may be cheated. If you get any opportunity to earn extra money today, do not take a decision immediately. Today you will be very busy with work. If you do a job, today will be the day to complete a masterful task, although you also need to take care of time. You may face some difficult matters related to your personal life. In such cases it will be better if you work wisely instead of getting entangled. The day will be fine in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 29 Lucky Time: 5:05 am to 1:10 am