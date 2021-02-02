Daily Horoscope: 02 February 2021

Aries: 21 March - 19 April The workload will be less today and you will also get enough time for yourself. If you work, today you will be successful in completing your pending tasks in the office. Today is going to be a very fortunate day for the working people associated with the property. You can get big financial benefits. Conditions will be favorable in your personal life. Today will be a blissful day with your family members. Your financial benefit from your father is possible. Talking about health, there will be no major problem today. However you are advised to avoid negligence. Take adequate rest with meals on time. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May In case of money you are advised to be careful. Keep a check on your expenses and avoid taking more loans than necessary otherwise you may get in big trouble in the coming days. Talking about the work, your speed in the office today will be somewhat slow. You better avoid laziness and try to complete your important tasks carefully. A situation of profit is being created for businessmen. If you are dealing with dairy products then you can expect good benefits today. your personal life will be happy. You will get the blessings of the elders of the house. You can also go for a picnic at your favorite place today with your spouse. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Your physical health may be affected by your habit of taking stress on small matters. You will feel very weak mentally as well. You better avoid taking unnecessary stress. Today will be mixed results on the work front. If you are a big businessman then it is advisable to improve your rapport with your employees. In any case, avoid being furious otherwise the loss will be yours. Senior officers will look dissatisfied today with the performance of employed people. They may also remove many shortcomings in the work you do. In such a situation, you need to work hard on your part so that you can win their hearts. Stress is possible in a relationship with a mother. Lucky Colour: Dark Green Lucky Number: 36 Lucky Time: 1:45 pm to 8:30 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today is going to be very important for you on the work front, especially if you want to leave your job and start your own business then you can get good success today. If you take your decisions wisely, then you will definitely get results according to them. Your financial condition will be good. Today you can pay off your old debts. Your relationship with your spouse may deteriorate. Your beloved's spendthrift nature can create tension amid both of you. This fight is recommended to avoid fights. You better try to convince your sweetheart in peace and love. Talking about your health, today there can be any problem related to muscles. Avoid lifting heavyweights. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 17 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today will not be good for you in terms of health, especially if you have any liver problem, do not be negligent at all. You need to consult a doctor immediately. Talking about personal life, it is advisable to treat your family members politely. Your tough attitude can distance you from your loved ones. You will find curiosity in the life of your spouse. It is possible that for some reason they must be angry with you. Talking about work, your job may see some progress. You better work hard on your behalf and do not give your boss any chance to complain. At the same time, today will also be financially fortunate for people who work in import and export. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 12:30 pm to 6:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today is going to be a very important day for the students, especially if you are studying arts, then you can get good success today. Students preparing for competitive examinations are also advised to work hard. Your financial condition will be good. Household expenses are seen increasing somewhat today. You better spend according to your budget. When it comes to work, avoid talking to other colleagues around the office. There may be a debate today in things. If you are planning to start a new business, then you must also consider the negative aspects. Avoid making such decisions in haste. Your relationship with parents will be strong and you will get their blessings. Talking about health, more stress can cause problems like headaches and insomnia today. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 3:15 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today will prove to be a good result for you. If you work, then walk in the office according to the advice of your boss. You will definitely benefit well. If they entrust any important responsibility to you, then try to fulfill it with all hard work and honesty. You can have great progress. Iron businessmen today may get a chance to strike a big deal. Major improvement in your financial situation is possible. Wealth is being acquired. Talking about your personal life, try to keep your relationship with the elders at home strong. If possible, try to spend extra time with your family today. Talking about health, problems like colds, phlegm etc. can occur today. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 29 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 6:20 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November If you do a job, do not take any decision today by feeling over confident, especially if you are thinking of changing the job, then you are advised to avoid it. Today is going to be very auspicious for people who run businesses related to gold and silver. You can benefit tremendously. Your financial condition will be good.Today you can also spend big on something. Talking about personal life, any good news can be received from your spouse today. Your relationship with your beloved will be strong. Your mutual understanding will also be better. Today you will spend a very good time with your siblings. You may also go for a walk outside today. Your health will be good and you will feel very energetic. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 9:30 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today, in some cases you will be very disappointed due to not getting the results as expected. You may also feel quite annoyed. In such a situation, you are advised to control your speech and anger. Talking about the work, today you will work hard to complete your pending tasks in the office. You may also have to work overtime. If you do business, then close your eyes in the matter of money and do not trust anyone. People doing business related to wood can get a chance to do a big deal today. Talking about personal life, any concern related to your child can haunt you. Apart from this, you will also have to avoid important confrontation with the members of the house, otherwise there may be a big rift in your relationship. Talk about your health, avoid starving for long. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 31 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Avoid signing any document today without reading. Today is going to be very auspicious for people who do business in partnership. You can get good financial benefit. If your work is related to the stock market then on this day you will get the same result as expected. Those who do government jobs can get good results of their hard work. You are very likely to be promoted. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. If your relationship with your spouse has not been going well for some time, then the distance between you may be reduced on this day. It will be better to forget all your displeasure and treat your beloved with love. Your financial condition will be good.Today you will also be able to focus on savings. As far as your health is concerned, you are advised to keep your diet balanced. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Time: 12:00 noon to 7:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Those who are employed can get good results today. You are most likely to progress. Your salary may also increase with your partner. All this is the result of your hard work. Businessmen are advised to refrain from entering into any economic bargaining today. You may have to bear the loss. your personal life will be happy. You will get full support from the members of the house. A case related to ancestral property is expected to be resolved. On the other hand, you are advised to be more conscious about the health of the parents. Today will be somewhat expensive on the economic front. Today you can spend some money on things of comfort. Today is a possibility to be mixed in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 37 Lucky Time: 4:05 am to 1:00 pm