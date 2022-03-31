Daily Horoscope, 31 March 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April In the case of love, the situation looks unfavourable. Today, there can be a rift with the partner over a small matter. Try to understand each other, as well as keep your trust strong. Talking about work, the salaried people can get promotions. Today the boss will be very pleased with you in the office. At the same time, there are signs of improvement in the economic condition of the people associated with the business. Today, you can get financial benefits by completing some of your stalled important work. Father's health may suddenly deteriorate in the second half of the day. In such a situation, your stress can become something. Today a lot of money can also be spent on doctors and medicines. As far as your health is concerned, avoid worrying too much. Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Time: 12:20 pm to 4:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May If you are unemployed then today you can get the job you want. On the other hand, if you want to start looking for a new job by changing your current job, then today is a favorable day for it. You may also benefit from your old contacts. The people associated with business may have to run in vain today. Avoid taking your important business decisions at the behest of others, especially in terms of money, you have to be very careful at this time. Situations in your personal life will be full of ups and downs. Ideological differences are possible with some members of your household. If you want to preserve your relationship, then in such a situation you have to act very wisely. Your financial condition will be normal. To maintain your fitness you have to pay more attention to your lifestyle. Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number:12

Lucky Time: 1:55 pm to 7:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Businessmen are advised to take their business decisions very carefully today. Avoid doing any illegal work otherwise, you can get into big trouble. Today is a favourable day to consult your lawyer in the matter of court cases. You need to pay attention to the activities of your colleagues in the office. Some jealous co-workers may try to tarnish your image by spreading wrong things about you. Today can prove to be a better day for you in terms of money. You will get a good opportunity to earn money. Conditions will be favorable in your personal life. If you have migraine, then today your problem may increase a bit. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number:11

Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 1:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July You may have to face some big challenge in the office. Today you will not feel much in work, as well as the boss will also treat you strictly. If you have any kind of dilemma or any problem in your mind, then you should openly talk to the higher officials, otherwise your problems may increase. People working related to transport can get results as expected today. On the other hand, today is also likely to be profitable for the people who work in gold and silver. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. Today you can get a chance to visit a religious place with family members. If you want to get rid of your debts as soon as possible, then first of all you have to control your expenses. Apart from this, you also try to increase your income. The day is going to be average in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number:22

Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August If you work in a foreign company, then today is likely to be a difficult day for you. However, at this time you are advised to act with courage. Do not take any such decision in haste which you will have to regret in future. The financial condition of the people associated with business may get strengthened. There is a strong possibility of placing a big order in your hands. The ambience of your house will remain calm. Today you will spend a wonderful time with your parents. Financial benefits are also possible from the father's side. There will be better harmony in the relationship with your spouse. Today you can also share your mind with your beloved. As far as your health is concerned, today you will get enough time for yourself and you will be able to focus on rest. Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number:20

Lucky Time: 9:40 am to 12:25 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September The people working related to finance are advised to avoid taking any important decision in haste today, otherwise you may suffer a big loss. At the same time, today is going to be a very important day for people associated with media and art. You can achieve some great achievements. Guidance will be received from the elders of your house. Today some of your big troubles can come to an end. Your financial condition will be fine. If you spend according to your budget, then today there will be no big problem. The ambience of your house will be very good today. Today will be a fun day with loved ones. There will be softness in the behaviour of your spouse. Your loved ones may demand to spend more time with you. You too forget your resentment and start a new one. If you are having any problem related to eyes for some time, then consult a good doctor immediately. Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 28

Lucky Time: 11:00 am to 1:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today is going to be a very lucky day for the people doing import-export work. You can make huge financial gains. Along with this, any of your stalled business plans can be started again. On the other hand, today will not be a good day for the employed people. There will be a feeling of dissatisfaction in the mind. Many negative thoughts can come in your mind regarding your job. You need to avoid wasting your precious time on unnecessary things. Work hard and stay positive. The day will give mixed results in terms of money. Today you can repay a small loan. Conditions in your personal life are looking unfavourable. You may have a dispute with a member of your household. Talking about health, your weakness seems to be increasing. Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number:14

Lucky Time: 6:15 pm to 8:35 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November You can get a good opportunity to show your talent in the workplace. Today the boss can entrust you with a big project. It is possible that you will be given the opportunity to lead this project. This can be a very golden opportunity for you, so try to give your best. Avenues will open for retail traders to move forward. Your business will increase. If you take any business decision today, then you are likely to get good results. The ambience of your house will be cheerful. Today some guests may come home. However, you need to avoid spending more than your budget to impress others, otherwise, you may face a financial crisis. To stay away from lethargy and laziness, do light exercise daily. Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Time: 12:00 noon to 6:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December The problems of businessmen seem to be increasing. Today some of your important work may get stuck in the middle. Also you may suffer financial loss. In such a situation, you are advised to act with courage instead of panic. When the right time comes, this problem of yours will definitely end. Salaried people are advised to avoid arrogance or confrontation with the boss in the office. Your misbehavior can have a bad effect on your image as well as your career. You better keep this in mind. Today is going to be an expensive day in terms of money. However, there doesn't seem to be any major problem. There will be harmony in the relationship with your spouse. Today will be a good day for you in terms of health. You will feel very fresh. Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number:4

Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 2:30 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January If you have recently started a new business or you are about to start any new work, then you should do a thorough market research. Apart from focusing on promotion, you also have to take care of the likes and dislikes of customers. Today the workload will be more on the people doing government jobs. If you do your work with full hard work and dedication, then you can make a big progress. Situations in your personal life are likely to remain tense. You may have differences with siblings. You may also have to face criticism today due to your angry nature. The day is going to be average in terms of money. As far as your health is concerned, you have to avoid junk food. Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 23

Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today will be a very good day for the students. If you have given any competitive exam recently, then you can get great success. Your career will move in the right direction. On the other hand, if you have completed your studies and you are looking for a job, then today you may get an interview from a big company. It will be better if you do not let any kind of shortcoming in your preparations. Today will be a profitable day for small businessmen. Today you can make good financial gains. There is a chance of a small trip with your spouse. These moments spent with your beloved will be very memorable for you. If you already have a disease, do not ignore the advice of a doctor. Lucky Colour: Cream

Aquarius Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Time: 7:15 am to 2:00 pm