Daily Horoscope, 30 November 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today will be very important for you. Be it job or business, some big and positive changes are possible. People doing jobs will get great respect in the office. It is possible that today your boss will also decide on your progress. If your job is temporary then it can be permanent. At the same time, the economic condition of businessmen can get strengthened. Suddenly you may get a big opportunity. Family life will be happy. The day is favourable for planning a small get-together. Financial condition will be good. Don't worry too much about money. The day will be fine in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Number: 19

Lucky Time: 12:20 pm to 6:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May If you have taken a loan or loan, then try to repay it as soon as possible, otherwise your difficulties may increase. It will be better if you do financial transactions in future thoughtfully. The ambience of the office will be good. Today you can get to learn something new. Coordination with higher officials will also be better. Businessmen are advised to take special care while making big deals. A slight mistake can cause harm. There can be differences between you and your spouse. You try to handle the matter wisely. Be alert about your health, otherwise, some serious illness may occur. Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 6:30 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June If you have been worried about money for a few days, then today your worry can go away. You can get a chance to earn money. If you work wisely, then all your problems can be solved. Working professionals are advised to avoid gossiping too much in the office, otherwise, you may get into trouble today. Their boss will keep a close watch on them. Businessmen should avoid taking a long journey today. Today's journey will only waste your time. To keep the ambience of the house good, you have to control your anger. Your angry nature can distance your loved ones from you. There can be health-related problems. Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Lucky Number: 23

Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 6:15 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July If you are a student then you are advised to concentrate fully on your studies. Avoid wasting your precious time on trifles here and there. If you want to do a job in a foreign company, then at this time even a little carelessness towards work can put you in trouble. You work hard and try to give your best. Today will be a better day than usual for businessmen. You will try your best to complete the stalled deal. It is possible that you will get successful soon. You may have ideological differences with a member of the household. You are advised to present your side calmly. Today is going to be normal for you in terms of health. Take special care of your food and drink. Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 13

Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:05 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today is going to be a very auspicious day for you from the point of view of work. If you do a job, then your boss in the office will be quite satisfied with your performance. You can also get some good work-related suggestions from them. Businessmen can get rid of any old legal matter. However, in future, you should avoid making such a mistake. Conditions will be favorable in family life. Your relationship with the members of the house will be strong. Today financial gain is possible from someone close. As far as your health is concerned, you may have problems like phlegm, cough, cold etc. Lucky Colour: Light Green

Lucky Number: 36

Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 8:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Conditions in married life will be negative. Differences with the spouse can be deep. Today your work can also be affected due to domestic tension. If you have been entrusted with some important work in the office, then do not be negligent in any way. Businessmen can get mixed profits. Today you are advised to avoid taking any risky decisions. In terms of money, the day is going to be fine. Talking about your health, your mental stress can increase. Worrying too much can prove harmful to your health. Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Time: 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October On the work front, today will be a good day for you. If you do a job and are facing any kind of problem in the office, then today your problem can end. After a long time today, you can return again. On the other hand, businessmen are advised to take investment-related decisions very wisely. Conditions in my personal life are likely to remain negative. Spouse's health will not be good today. Your loved one needs your emotional support at this time. Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 36

Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 2:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November If you are unmarried, today a marriage proposal can come for you. You can get the desired life partner. On the other hand, today is expected to be a challenging day for the married people of this zodiac. There can be bitterness in the relationship with the spouse. Avoid doubting your beloved about unnecessary things. The workload will be more on working professionals. On the other hand, today businessmen will be worried about money, the financial situation will be fine. You need to cut unnecessary expenses. Talking about your health, today your fatigue can increase. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number: 16

Lucky Time: 4:15 am to 10:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December If you have been given some important work in the office, then today you are advised to be extra careful, otherwise, due to your small carelessness, there can be a big loss. The matter can also come on your job. On the other hand, if you have completed your studies and are looking for a good job, today you can get a great opportunity. There is a possibility of profit for businessmen. You are very likely to get a big order. There will be happiness and peace in family life. Today you can get a chance to travel with your spouse. Your financial condition can improve. The day is going to be normal in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today is expected to be a difficult day for working professionals. The pressure of work in the office may increase slightly. Apart from this, the behavior of higher officials will also not be right towards you. In such a situation, today the idea of ​​changing the job may come in your mind. On the other hand, if businessmen are about to start a new work, then there may be an obstacle in your way. Conditions will be normal in family life. Along with work, you also need to find time for your loved ones. Your financial condition will be fine. As far as your health is concerned, patients of diabetes and asthma are advised to be careful. Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 7:30 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February There may be a major obstacle in the education of the students. Today there will be a decline in your confidence as well. Although this problem of yours is temporary, that is why you do not need to worry much. Stay positive and keep working hard. There can be a new turn in the career of working professionals. Today there is a strong possibility of getting a good opportunity in your hands. The economic problem of businessmen can be solved. There is a possibility of getting the stopped money. The ambience of your house will be calm. You will get the support of your parents. As far as your health is concerned, you need to take more care of your health in this changing season. Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 9:15 pm