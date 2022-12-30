Daily Horoscope, 30 December 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: March 21 - April 19 Conditions will be favorable in your personal life. To make changes in the decoration of the house, you can also make necessary purchases today. Your spouse's mood will be very good and today you will be able to spend enough time with each other. Today all your work will be completed without any hindrance. If you are working in a government department, then you can get promoted. The people doing private jobs are also very likely to get good results from their hard work. The people doing business in a partnership may have to face a big challenge today. However, you will be able to overcome this difficulty. If we talk about your health, then you may have problems like a cold, cough etc. Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 29

Lucky Time: 3:30 pm to 7:15 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May The list of household expenses seems to be increasing. To avoid a financial crisis, do not do any kind of carelessness or haste in the matter of money. If you work in a foreign company, then you are advised to avoid doing even the slightest negligence. If you get additional responsibilities, try to fulfill them with full zeal and enthusiasm. Businessmen will get mixed profits. Today is not a good day to take any important business decision. Try to keep good coordination in the relationship with the members of the house. Do not bring outside tension at home. To stay healthy, you need to keep your immunity strong. Avoid making disturbances in food and drink. Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 16

Lucky Time: 6:45 pm to 8:30 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today is going to be a lucky day for you in terms of money. Your financial endeavour will be successful. People working related to property can get results as expected today. At the same time, retail traders are also expected to get good economic benefits today. People working in a software company can progress. Situations in your personal life are likely to be full of ups and downs. Any concern related to your younger brother or sister may bother you. You need to guide them at this time. If we talk about your health, then you may have some problems related to the liver. You must avoid negligence and consult a good doctor. Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 25

Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today is going to be a very good day on the family front. Today will be a very fun day with your loved ones. You can go sightseeing, picnic, shopping etc. If you are married then there can be a new and beautiful turn in your married life. There is a strong possibility of getting some good news from your life partner. If you do a job and there is an obstacle in your promotion for a long time, then today your problem will be solved. The economic condition of your businessmen will get strengthened. Today you can get an opportunity to do a big financial transaction. Your health will be good. Today you will feel much better mentally and physically. Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 11:00 am

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today is expected to be a mixed day from the economic point of view. Spend according to your income. People doing business in partnership can get good benefits, especially if you do business online then you can get big benefits. At the same time, the difficulties of working professionals seem to be increasing. Competition will be high in the office, as well as the workload is likely to increase on you. In such a situation, you are advised to stay positive. Have faith in your ability and try to give your best. You will definitely get the result as expected. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. As far as your health is concerned then you may have urine infection. Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Time: 4:55 pm to 7:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today is going to be a good day in terms of health. You will feel very good today due to improvement in health. However, you are advised not to be negligent. You eat on time, as well as you pay attention to rest. Working professionals can achieve good success on the strength of their hard work. Your salary is likely to increase. If you are a businessman, today you will get good profits, especially the work of people working in utensils, wood, toys, etc. will increase. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. You will get the love and support of your life partner. The day is going to be good in terms of money. There can be an increase of wealth. Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Time: 6:20 am to 12:00 noon

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today is expected to be a challenging day for you on the work front. You may face difficulties in taking your important decisions. It is possible that a great opportunity may slip out of your hands today. If you are a student then you can get tremendous success. If you want to go abroad for higher education, then soon your wish can be fulfilled. The pleasures of your married life will increase. To keep your relationship fresh, today you can also go on a romantic dinner date with your sweetheart. Your financial condition can improve. Today, chances of getting money are being made for you. If we talk about your health, then due to changes in weather, your health may decline. In such a situation, you are advised to take more care of yourself. Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today is indicating a very good day for the working professionals. You can get great success. You can get the result of hard work done in the past in the form of getting a high position, along with there is a strong possibility of increasing your income. Businessmen can get great relief. If there is any obstacle in your work, then today your problem will be solved. In the second part of the day, you are very likely to get monetary gains. Conditions in your personal life are likely to remain tense. You may have ideological differences with some family members. In such a situation, you are advised to present your stand wisely. Your financial condition will be normal. If we talk about your health, today you will enjoy good health. Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Time: 5:00 am to 12:00 noon

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December There is a possibility of some big benefit related to real estate. If any matter related to property is going on in the court for a long time, today the decision can come in your favour. Talking about work, working professionals are advised to avoid misbehaving with your seniors and colleagues in the office. Your fiery nature can land you in trouble today. On the other hand, if businessmen are about to do any new work, then you must take advice from your close ones. The ambience of your house will be bliss. Today you will be able to spend more time with your parents. Your elders can also guide you. The economic side will remain strong and today you can buy any valuable item. Do not make the mistake of ignoring any health-related problem. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 10:30 am

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today is going to be a very good day for businessmen. You can get freedom from any old debt. Today you will feel better mentally, as well as you will take all your business decisions very wisely. There can be a sudden transfer of working professionals. Apart from this, if you have recently joined a new job, then you are advised to work hard. You have to give your best to be in the good books of your boss. your personal life will be happy. You will get the support of your parents. Today the mood of your spouse will not be good. In such a situation, you should avoid discussing any controversial issue with your beloved. Negligence regarding health can prove costly. There are chances of a sudden decline in your health. Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Number: 29

Lucky Time: 3:45 pm to 8:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today some of your valuables may be stolen or lost, due to which you may suffer a big financial loss. You have to be careful. Your boss' hot temper can increase your problems at the workplace. You are advised to control yourself. Do not do any work in haste and panic, otherwise you may make many small mistakes. Businessmen are advised to take their important decisions keeping in mind their financial condition. The atmosphere of the house will be fine. However, due to a busy routine, today you will not be able to give enough time to your loved ones. This thing of yours may anger the children. You better try to persuade them with love. The day will be normal in terms of money. Avoid extravagance. If your health is not going well for some time, then instead of treating yourself, you should consult a doctor. Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Number: 12

Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 11:00 am