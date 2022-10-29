Daily Horoscope, 29 October 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today is a very good sign for you from the point of view of work. You will be able to win the hearts of your seniors on the strength of your good performance in the office. You can make big progress soon. Today is going to be a very lucky day for businessmen. You are likely to get great success with less effort. Today is likely to be a good day for you in terms of money. It would be better if you focus more on savings. Today is going to be a very special day with your life partner. Today your loved ones can do something different for you. Talking about health, today you will feel very energetic and positive. Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 24

Lucky Time: 3:05 pm to 6:45 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today is going to be a very busy day for you. You will not get the opportunity to spend enough time with your family members. Your words may annoy your children. It would be better to plan something great for them on the weekend. Talking about work, the behaviour of high officials in the office can disturb working professionals. Today they may treat you quite harshly. It would be better not to be too careless towards work. Today will be a mixed day for businessmen. Your financial condition will be good. However, you need to avoid spending without thinking. There are signs of deterioration in health. Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number:4

Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 5:45 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Businessmen can get big financial benefits today. There is a strong possibility of an increase in your work. Today you can also take some important business decisions. Working professionals will get the support of their boss in the office. Your career may move in a new direction. Keep working like this. Your financial condition will improve. The sum of money is being created for you. Any major problem in personal life can be solved. You will feel better mentally today. You will get the blessings of the elders of the house. Talking about health, you are advised to avoid excessive consumption of sweets. Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Number:21

Lucky Time: 11:00 am to 2:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July If there has been any misunderstanding with the life partner, then today is the right day to clear all the grievances. You need to be gentle in your behaviour. Talking about work, while talking to your seniors in the office, use your words wisely. You need to avoid anger and arrogance. Businessmen can get results according to their hard work today. Any stalled deal of yours may be confirmed. However, the burden of responsibilities is going to increase on you, so be prepared in advance. Your financial condition will be good. Talking about your health, you may feel very tired. At this time you are advised to focus on rest as well. Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Number: 12

Lucky Time: 6:15 pm to 9:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August There will be peace in household life. You will strike a balance between your personal and professional life. All your work in the office will be completed smoothly, as well as your boss will be very happy with your work. Businessmen may have to take a risky decision today. It is possible that you will get a proper result for your decision in future. Talking about money, today is going to be an expensive day. Today you can do a lot of shopping for your loved ones. However, don't go overboard with your budget by getting over-excited. As far as your health is concerned, today you will feel better, but you need to avoid carelessness. Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Lucky Number: 32

Lucky Time: 12:00 noon to 4:30 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September You may feel quite burdened today due to your workload and increasing domestic responsibilities. Apart from this, your stress can also increase. It is better that you try to keep your mind calm. In the office, you are advised to avoid ignoring the words of your seniors, otherwise, the loss will be yours. Today is likely to be a challenging day for businessmen. You may suffer financial loss. Your spouse will get support. Your emotional attachment to your beloved may increase. Today is going to be an average day in terms of money. As far as your health is concerned, do not make the mistake of ignoring your health. Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 12

Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 8:45 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October The auspicious position of the planets can give you great benefits today. Be it personal or professional life, you will get good results. First of all, let's talk about your work, the path of progress will open for working professionals. You may get a great opportunity. You better try your best to capitalize on this opportunity. At the same time, there is a strong possibility of solving any major problem of the people related to business. However, you need to be a little careful with your opponents. Worries related to money can be relieved. The sum of money is being created for you. There will be better harmony in the relationship with your spouse. Happiness can be obtained from the child's side. Today will be a very fun day with your children. If you have heart disease then you need to be more alert. Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 14

Lucky Time: 6:20 am to 3:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November After a long time, you may meet a close friend today. You will spend a wonderful time with each other. You may also get some good suggestions from your friend. Today you can be a part of an important meeting in the office. Boss will give great importance to your suggestions, which will increase your confidence. Today is likely to be a difficult day for businessmen. Any of your ongoing work may get stuck in the middle. You may have an argument with your spouse. It is better that you control your anger. Bitterness may increase between you. As far as your health is concerned, your health will be weak. Today you can spend a lot of money on doctors and medicines. Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 1:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today is likely to be a very romantic day in terms of love. Today you will get a chance to spend more time with your partner. If you are thinking of giving them a gift then today is the right day. Today is going to be a special day for married people. Your spouse will be in a very romantic mood. Any good memory of your married life can be refreshed once again. There are signs of improvement in the financial situation. It would be better to take your financial decisions very carefully in future. If you talk about your health, then today you may have some stomach-related problems. You are advised to avoid stale food. Apart from this, do not eat outside food either. Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 6:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today is going to be a very beneficial day for people doing online business. You can be of great benefit. If you are thinking of expanding your business then this time is favourable. Working professionals are advised to work harder. The harder you work, the better results you can get. Avoid laziness and carelessness. Today is going to be a normal day for you in terms of money. Don't make the mistake of spending more than you earn. If you want to secure your future, then you are advised to spend wisely. The ambience of the house will be cheerful. You will get the support of your loved ones. In terms of health, the day is likely to be fine. Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Time: 12:05 pm to 8:50 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February If you take any important decision, then definitely take advice from your elders. A hasty decision can land you in trouble. Businessmen are advised not to trust anyone blindly. Cheat can be happening to you. On the other hand, today's day is likely to be somewhat challenging for working professionals. Some jealous co-workers may create problems for you. You are advised to act very wisely. Try to maintain a good rapport with your spouse. You need to increase your faith in your beloved. Due to your habit of doubting unnecessarily, the happiness of your household life can be eclipsed. Your financial condition will be fine. If you talk about health, then you may have problems related to your waist. Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Number: 26

Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 10:50 am