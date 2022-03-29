Just In
Daily Horoscope, 29 March 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
Read about your daily horoscope and find out about the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. Here you will get all the information about love, life, work, education and lots more. Knowing about your lucky colour, number and day will help you deal with your challenges and take charge of your life. Let's see what's in store for you.
Aries: 21 March - 19 April
If you are ooking for a new job, today is going to be a very important day for you. There are strong chances of getting the job you want. If your business has been fluctuating for a long time, then today can prove to be a better day for you. You can expect good profits. Along with this, your business can also increase. There is also a strong possibility of getting a new business proposal today. Today will be a good day for you from the financial point of view. Your deposit may increase. Talking about personal life, estrangement with your spouse is possible. There will be fierceness in the nature of your beloved. They can hurt your feelings due to anger. Talking about your health, take some time out of your busy routine and do exercise.
Lucky Colour: Cream
Lucky Number: 24
Lucky Time: 2:05 pm to 4:00 pm
Taurus: 20 April - 20 May
Today is going to be a very romantic day for you. Your relationship with your lifepartner will be strong. Today you can get a chance to spend extra time with each other. On the other hand, if you are having estrangement with your life partner, today the bitterness between you will end and you will get emotional support from your beloved. Today is going to be a little expensive in terms of money. You are likely to spend a lot of money on home repairs etc. Talking about your work, due to pending work in the office, the mood of the boss may get spoiled. Today your boss can also treat you very strictly. Businessmen will have to do unnecessary running today. You should be careful in the matters of court cases. Your health may deteriorate due to irregular routines.
Lucky Colour: Blue
Lucky Number:18
Lucky Time: 10:10 am to 3:05 pm
Gemini: 21 May - 20 June
You are advised to be careful in terms of health. Suddenly a chronic disease may emerge. Due to poor health, there may be obstacles in your day-to-day plans. Talking about your work, the employed people should try to keep a good rapport with your seniors in the office. You can get good results for the hard work done in the past. It would be better if you act wisely and stay away from debate. Today is going to be a very profitable day for small businessmen. Today you are likely to get the expected results. You will get the blessings of your parents. You may also have an important discussion with your father today regarding any property related matter.
Lucky colour: Red
Lucky Number: 10
Lucky Time: 4:20 am to 12:45 pm
Cancer: 21 June - 22 July
There is a chance of promotion for the employed people. You may get a high position. Higher officials will be very impressed with your work. Apart from this, you may also get a new job offer today. If you do business related to foreign companies, then today is going to be very beneficial for you. You can be of great benefit. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. The feeling of love for each other will awaken. If you are single, then a marriage proposal may come for you today. However, in such cases, you are advised not to be too hasty. Your financial condition will be good. Today you can also buy some valuable items. In the matter of health, you are advised to be careful, especially if you have any problem related to the liver, then avoid disturbing the food.
Lucky Colour: Cream
Lucky Number:41
Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 12:55 pm
Leo: 23 July - 22 August
Conditions will be favorable for businessmen. Today some of your stalled work can be completed. Apart from this, there is a strong possibility of you getting financial benefits. If you do business in partnership, then you are likely to get double benefit of any big investment made in the past. Salaried people are advised to avoid weakness and laziness in the office. If you do such carelessness then your dream of progress will remain incomplete. Situations in your personal life will be full of ups and downs. Today, there can be a dispute in the house about something. In such a situation, you can feel a lot of pressure mentally. The day is going to be fine in terms of money. It would be better if you spend according to your budget. As far as your health is concerned, avoid fried and fried things.
Lucky Colour: White
Lucky Number:10
Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 9:15 pm
Virgo: 23 August - 22 September
Today is going to be a very special day for you. You are likely to get a love proposal. Today is going to be a very romantic day for married people of this zodiac. With your partner, you can go for a walk in a beautiful place. Apart from this, you can also get your favourite gift from your beloved. Today is going to be a very important day for you from the financial point of view. If you are trying to increase your income, then you are likely to get success. Talking about your work, the boss will be very happy with your performance in the office. Your stature will increase in the workplace. On the other hand, people associated with business can get mixed profits. If you are thinking of increasing your stock, then at this time you should take your decision very wisely. To stay healthy, you should stay away from stress, as well as take special care of your diet.
Lucky colour: Pink
Lucky Number:19
Lucky Time: 11:00 am to 3:30 pm
Libra: 23 September - 22 October
Along with hard work, you need to work smartly at the workplace. If you want to win the trust of higher officials then you have to be ready to take on new responsibilities. If you are entrusted with a big work today, then try to complete it fast. Apart from this, walking according to the advice of higher officials will also prove beneficial for you. Today is going to be a very auspicious day for the people doing business in partnership. Your business will increase and today you can make tremendous financial gains. The people who are engaged in work related to hotel or restaurant, stock market, iron etc. have strong chances of getting results as expected today. Conditions will be favorable in your personal life. Today is likely to be a normal day for you in terms of health.
Lucky Colour: Yellow
Lucky Number:4
Lucky Time: 11 am to 2:45 pm
Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November
To improve your financial condition, you need to put a stop to your increasing expenses. Apart from this, today you are advised to avoid doing any financial transactions. Today can prove to be a better day for you from the point of view of work. The position of employed people will be strong. Your boss can review your work in the office. Today you will also get many compliments from him. Today you will appear full of confidence. At the same time, the economic condition of businessmen will be strengthened. Businessmen working abroad will go ahead. Try to maintain a good relationship with the elders of the house. Your wrong attitude can hurt their heart. If you have a heart-related disease, then today you are advised to control your anger and anger.
Lucky Colour: Brown
Lucky Number: 15
Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm
Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December
Today can prove to be a better day for you in terms of health. You can get rid of any chronic disease, especially if you are suffering from any ear related problem, then today your problem can be overcome. If you are unemployed and looking for a job for a long time but I am not getting the job you want, then today your struggle and hard work can be successful. Businessmen can get big relief today. All the obstacles coming in your work will be removed. You cannot take any risky decision. Conditions will be favorable in your personal life. Financial gains from your father are possible today. You may also have some discussion with your spouse today on future plans.
Lucky colour: Orange
Lucky Number: 39
Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 2:25 pm
Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January
There may be difficulties in your married life. Today, differences with your spouse may deepen. You are advised to avoid misbehaving with your beloved otherwise you will only feel regret later. You have to be careful in terms of money. To earn money quickly, you should avoid adopting the wrong path, otherwise, there may be a loss. Talking about your work, today is going to be a very busy day for the employed people. The pressure of higher officials in the office will remain on you. If you have been given a new responsibility, you may have to push hard to prove yourself. On the other hand, businessmen are advised to avoid any kind of change at this time. Your health will improve and you will feel a little better.
Lucky Colour: Blue
Lucky Number: 30
Lucky Time: 4:55 am to 11:00 am
Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February
Conditions in your personal life are likely to remain negative. Try to listen calmly and understand what your elders say. Unnecessary conflict will increase bitterness in your relationship. Today the health of your spouse will be somewhat weak. In such a situation, try to spend more time with your beloved. Talking about your work, the boss low mood in the office will be very hot. Today, you should avoid being negligent towards work. Businessmen may have to travel a short distance. This journey of yours will prove to be very beneficial. You can get big financial benefits. If you are going to make a big deal, then you will be able to impress everyone with your understanding and sweet speech. You have to be serious towards health.
Lucky Colour: Brown
Lucky Number: 12
Lucky Time: 12:00 noon to 8:45 pm
Pisces: 19 February - 20 March
Today is likely to be a challenging day for businessmen. You will not get the proper result in spite of hard struggle. This can make you very disappointed. Today you are advised to avoid taking any important decision. On the other hand, the employed people are advised to avoid taking the evils of colleagues in the office or finding out the shortcomings in the work done by them. By this you will tarnish your own image. Your personal life will be happy. Today a religious program can be organized at home. Mentally you will feel very good. You can get success in the ongoing efforts regarding money. There is a strong possibility of increasing your income. Your health will be fine.
Lucky colour: Orange
Lucky Number: 22
Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 1:30 pm
Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.
