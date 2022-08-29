Daily Horoscope, 29 August 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Whether it is a job or a businessman, you can get good results. All your work will be completed according to your plan, today is going to be a very lucky day for you in terms of money. Your income may increase. Also, you can get rid of old debt. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. Today will be a very good day with your spouse. There will be an outpouring of happiness in your married life. Avoid worrying too much about health. Be positive and take time for yourself too. Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number:38

Lucky Time: 8:25 am to 2:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today is going to be full of ups and downs for you. You may be worried about something big. The troubles of personal life will also be seen dominating your work. Any important work of working professionals will remain incomplete today. Boss's anger may increase due to your mistake. Businessmen will have to face many difficulties due to stalled money. There can be a distance in the relationship with the family members. Too much carelessness towards health is not good for you, especially if you have any kidney-related disease, then you should be careful. Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Time: 6:05 pm to 9:30 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June If you had recently started your new business, you are advised to pay more attention to promotion. If you are trying for a government job then you can get success soon. The atmosphere of the house will be cheerful. You will get full support of your loved ones. From an economic point of view, today will be a better day for you than usual. You should try to increase your income as soon as possible. Today is going to be a mixed day for you in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number:31

Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July If you are having estrangement with your family members then you need to take initiative. It would be better if you try to remove all the bitterness and keep your relationship with your loved ones good. You have to maintain transparency in your relationship with your spouse. If you have any questions in your mind then openly share them with your loved one. Talking about love, today you will get a chance to meet your partner. The love between you will deepen even more. Your financial condition will be good. Today will be a mixed day from the point of view of work. Today you may have to work very hard. However, there is a strong possibility of you getting the fruits of your hard work in the coming days. To stay healthy, you have to stay away from stress. Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Time: 11:00 am to 8:05 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today you are advised to use the vehicle very carefully. A little carelessness can lead to a major accident. Today is going to be a very busy day for working professionals. There is a possibility of deterioration in coordination with higher officials. The worries related to the money of businessmen may deepen. If you have taken a loan etc. then today you will feel a lot of pressure. Situations in your personal life will be pleasant. You will get the blessings of elders. Your relationship with your spouse will strengthen. Talking about health, you will have to face problems due to increasing mental stress. Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Time: 5:20 am to 5:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Working professionals are advised to be careful. Too much carelessness towards work can create problems for you. Businessmen are advised to avoid any major changes at this time. If you do business in partnership, then during this time you may have to take some important decisions. Today can prove to be a better day on the economic front. The atmosphere of the house will remain calm. Relationships with your brothers will be strong. Health matters will be fine. Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 3:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October If you are looking for a job, then today you may be called for an interview from a big company. Pay full attention to your preparations. Today is giving good signs for businessmen. You can get rid of money-related worries. Any of your stalled work can be started again. Situations in your personal life will be pleasant. There can be a discussion of your marriage in the house today. Your financial condition will improve. Your financial endeavour may be successful. As far as your health is concerned, you should include yoga in your daily routine. Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number:14

Lucky Time: 6:15 pm to 8:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today is going to be a very expensive day for you on the financial front. It is better that you try to get out of debt as soon as possible. Talking about work, this week is going to be good for working professionals. During this time your financial condition will strengthen, as well as you can connect with customers. At the same time, working professionals will make a huge progress. If for some reason your promotion is stuck, then you are likely to get good news. With the attainment of a higher position, you may also get new responsibilities. Do not be too careless about your health, especially if you have any stomach-related disease, then take full care in your diet. Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 30

Lucky Time: 4:10 am to 3:50 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today is going to be a very auspicious day for you from the point of view of work. You can give tough competition to your colleagues. With this, your honor and respect will increase. The work being done by the people related to business is likely to get stuck in the middle. However, soon your problem will be solved and you will also get financial benefits. There are signs of improvement in the financial situation. You will get a chance to spend enough time with your spouse. You will spend a wonderful time with each other. It is advised to avoid consuming any medicine without thinking. This can have a bad effect on your health. Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number:8

Lucky Time: 12:55 pm to 7:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today will be an auspicious day for businessmen. You may get a chance to make a profit. However, don't make the mistake of ignoring small gains for big profits. If you do a government job then you can get a promotion. The income of the people doing private jobs is also expected to increase. The ambience of your home will be good. Today will be a mixed day in terms of money. To stay healthy, you are advised to eat on time and you should also do light exercise daily. Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 19

Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February You will be very sad today because of your habit of putting small things in your heart. It would be better if you try to change this habit of yours. Your spouse may face health problems. Today will be a very expensive day for you in terms of money. There may be unnecessary expenses. If you prepare your budget in advance then it will be good for you. Talking about work, the people doing the job can get a good opportunity. The financial condition of businessmen will strengthen. You are likely to make money. If you have bad habits like cigarettes and alcohol, then try to get rid of them as soon as possible. Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number:12

Lucky Time: 4:00 am to 2:00 pm