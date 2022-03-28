Daily Horoscope, 28 March 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April You are advised to control your emotions. Avoid taking any important decisions today. Today will be a mixed day for you from the point of view of work. If you are a businessman, then you may have to work hard to restart your stuck business plan. You are also likely to spend a lot of money. On the other hand, employed people are advised to do their work very carefully in the office today. On the strength of your hard work and leadership ability, you get appreciation from your boss. Your financial condition will be fine. To stay healthy, you have to keep your immunity strong. Along with eating healthy, including exercise in your daily routine. Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 19

Lucky Time: 4:20 pm to 8:20 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May The situation in married life looks unfavourable. Today you may have a big fight with your life partner. If you allow the matter to escalate, then the peace of your house may be disturbed. Do not let others interfere too much in your personal matters. You understand your own good and bad. Today can prove to be a better day for you from the point of view of work. Employed people will get the support of higher officials. Businessmen are advised to check unnecessary expenses. The more you focus on saving, the better it will be for you. Avoid excessive chilli and spicy food, otherwise, a chronic disease related to the stomach may emerge. Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 13

Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Office environment will be very good. You will complete all your work very fast. Higher officials will also be very impressed with your hard work. The people working related to real estate can get big financial benefits today. On the other hand, businessmen engaged in the medicine industry are also likely to get results as expected today. Today will not be a good day for you in the matter of love. There may be a dispute with the partner. It will be better that you stay away from quarrels, otherwise the tension between you may increase. You may suddenly meet an old friend in the second part of the day. Any good memory of you will be refreshed once again. Avoid worrying too much about health. Lucky Colour: Light Green

Lucky Number: 36

Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 8:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Businessmen can get rid of any old court case. Soon your work will speed up. You may also get a chance to connect with some new customers. The time of change is going on for the employed people. You can get good results of your hard work. However, you are advised to take all your decisions very wisely. Today will be a very expensive day in terms of money. There may be unnecessary expenses. Today your worry about money seems to be increasing a bit. To keep the ambience of your home calm, it would be better if you do not bring outside tension at home. Today you may get hurt in your hands or feet. Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Time: 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August The situation in romantic life will be full of ups and downs. You need to take care of each other's feelings. Do not do anything that will create distance in your relationship. If you are married then try to understand your spouse. Along with work, it will be better if you take time for them as well. You are advised to be more cautious in terms of money. Avoid spending too much on luxury. Apart from this, you are also advised to avoid taking loans. Talking about your work, you are advised to behave properly in front of your boss in the office. Avoid getting furious otherwise today you will create trouble for yourself. You may have problems related to back or waist. Avoid working continuously while sitting. Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 36

Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 2:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September In the office, you can be given an opportunity to work on a big project. This is a very good opportunity to prove yourself, so you must take advantage of it. On the other hand, some new avenues can open for businessmen today. Your business will boom. People working in foreign companies can get a chance to work with big clients. Today will be a good day for you from the financial point of view. If you are planning to buy a new vehicle etc., then soon your plan will go ahead. Spouse's health will improve. However, it would be better if you keep them away from stress. If you have cervical spondylitis then do not be too careless. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number: 16

Lucky Time: 4:20 am to 1:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today a big challenge can arise for businessmen. However, instead of worrying about such problems, you need to face them firmly. It will be better if you take even the smallest decision very wisely today. Avoid joking too much with your colleagues in the office. There is a possibility of a dispute in matters. Such things can tarnish your image in the workplace. Your financial condition can improve. Your income will increase. Today is going to be a very romantic day with your life partner. You can also go for a long drive or shopping with your beloved. Your health is going to be average. Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November An old family debt can trouble you today. You will feel a lot of pressure. In such a situation, you are advised to be patient. There will be volatility in business. However, keep working hard on your part, soon you will see an improvement in the situation. The day of the employed people will be normal. You will also get the support of your seniors along with your colleagues in the office. The ambience of your house will remain calm. You will get the blessings of your parents. Your spouse may demand to spend more time with you. You better not disappoint them. There are signs of deterioration in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today you are advised to keep your valuables safe otherwise there are chances of them getting stolen, especially if you are travelling then you need to take more care of your things. Situations in your personal life will be pleasant. There will be love and unity among the members of your house. You will get emotional support from your parents. You will get the support of your spouse in fulfilling domestic responsibilities. Today your beloved will be in a very good mood. In the second part of the day, there is a possibility of getting money for you. Your financial endeavour may be successful. If you are planning to sell any old property then avoid rushing. To improve your health, you should avoid taking stress, as well as you need to avoid putting too much work pressure on yourself. Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 9:15 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January If you do business and want to start some new work, then this time is favourable to carry forward your plan. On the other hand, seeing your confidence in the office, your boss can be very impressed. Soon you can also make progress. The people doing government jobs can get the desired transfer. Conditions are likely to remain unfavourable in your personal life. There is a possibility of suffering from the in-law's side. You will feel very weak emotionally. Your financial condition will be good. If you take your financial decisions after thinking like this, then soon all your financial troubles can end. If you are suffering from a migraine then today your problem may increase. Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Number: 14

Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today, you are advised to strictly follow the traffic rules while using the vehicle. A little carelessness can prove to be harmful to you. Businessmen are advised to avoid long journeys. If you make travel plans, it will be a waste of your time and money. Employed people are advised to do their work with full hard work and dedication in the office. Give up laziness and use your time wisely. The ambience of your home will be good. Your relationship with your siblings will be strong. Today your spouse can do something special for you. The love between you will deepen. If you are trying to increase your income, then you have to accelerate your efforts. Lucky Colour: Dark red

Lucky Day: 23

Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 9:15 pm