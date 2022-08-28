Daily Horoscope, 28 August 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Businessmen can suddenly make big gains. Businessmen can also get a good opportunity to invest. The door of progress will open for your working professionals. You may be entrusted with an important task. If you are able to complete this work successfully then you can get a promotion. The day is going to be expensive in terms of money. There may be more expenses than income. If you do not cut your expenses in time, then you may face a big financial crisis. You will get the blessings of your parents. Today you are likely to get some great benefits from their advice. Health can improve. However, you are advised to take adequate rest. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Lucky Number: 31

Lucky Time: 2:45 pm to 9:30 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today the day will not start well. Anxiety related to work can haunt you. If despite hard work you are not getting the result as expected, then it means that you are not trying in the right direction. In a situation like this, you need to consult someone close to you. Tension is possible on the family front. You may have an argument with your brother or sister today. It is better that you do not do any such thing in anger that will cause a rift in your relationship. Your financial condition will be normal. As far as your health is concerned, you are advised to consume plenty of fresh fruits and green vegetables. Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Lucky Number: 25

Lucky Time: 7:20 am to 2:30 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June There may be a sudden transfer of working professionals. You will have to face some problems due to transferring to an unwanted place. Small businessmen are advised to avoid violating government rules otherwise they may get into trouble. Today will prove to be a better day for you in terms of money. You may get a chance to earn extra money. Conditions will be favourable in your personal life. You will get the support of your family members. If you are planning to do something great for your life partner, then today is the right day for him. Love and belonging will increase in your relationship. Avoid worrying too much about health. Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 34

Lucky Time: 4:00 am to 5:15 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today is going to be very lucky for you in terms of money. Suddenly you can get money. Apart from this, today you can also buy new clothes, jewellery, etc. for yourself. If you are planning to buy a new vehicle or property, then today your plans may move forward. The time of progress is going on for the people doing government jobs. There is a strong possibility of getting results according to your hard work. Businessmen can get rid of any old court case. Your spouse will be in a very romantic mood and may demand to spend more time with you. If you talk about your health, then you are advised to avoid outside food. Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number:4

Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 8:55 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Tension is likely to increase in married life. You may have a big fight with your spouse. The bitterness between you can spoil the ambience of the house. Apart from this, it will also affect the children. It would be better if you stay away from quarrels and respect each other. The day is going to be busy on the work front. Be it a job or business, today you may have to work very hard to complete your pending tasks. Your financial condition will be fine. You are advised to take your financial decisions very carefully. If you want to buy something valuable, then avoid rushing. Your health will be weak. Worrying too much is not good for your health. Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Time: 9:05 am to 12:00 noon

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September If you are going for a long work-related journey, then do not forget to keep your important documents with you, otherwise, your journey will be in vain. Businessmen is advised to avoid making any kind of haste in financial matters. You can be cheated. Your boss' mood will not be good in the office today. It would be better if you try to complete all your work on time. The ambience of the house will be cheerful. If you live away from your home, then you will get an opportunity to meet your loved ones. You will have a lot of fun today. The day is going to be expensive in terms of money, but there will be no major problem. If we talk about your health, today you will feel better. Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Lucky Number: 12

Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 1:30 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October The relationship with your family members will improve and today you will get an opportunity to have fun. Apart from this, you can also get a special gift from someone close. If you are married then a new turn can come in your married life. Your spouse can give you some good news. Talking about your work, the effort of working professionals seems to be successful. Your boss will appreciate your effort. Soon you will make great progress. Businessmen can get big orders. However, you also need to complete your pending tasks as soon as possible otherwise the pressure may increase on you. The day will be average in terms of money. If you have a migraine then you should be careful. Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 20

Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 3:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November People working in the office are advised to pay more attention to their work in the office. Avoid wasting your time on things here and there. Apart from this, do not trust your colleagues excessively, otherwise, you will get disappointed. Businessmen will get mixed profits. Situations in your personal life will be pleasant. You will get the support of your elder brother. Today is likely to be a good day for you on the financial front. Avoid earning money by taking the wrong path. If you talk about your health, then you need to be careful about seasonal diseases. Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Time: 12:30 pm to 6:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today is going to be a very good day for you on the work front. You will get success in the work done with confidence. Your position among colleagues will be strong and today you can also get praise from your boss. Businessmen will get a chance to deal with new customers. People working related to gold and silver can get the expected results. Try to give enough time to your spouse. Your loved ones may feel neglected. If possible, go to their favourite place to hang out with them today or buy a great gift for them. This will keep love and enthusiasm in your married life. Today is likely to be a normal day in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number:15

Lucky Time: 8:30 am to 2:30 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today will not be a good day for you. Your mental stress can increase, as well as you will not feel well physically. Worrying unnecessarily will not achieve anything. Stay positive and work hard. Soon things will be seen turning in your favour. Talking about the work, you may have to face the anger of your boss due to missing any important file of your working professionals. Apart from this, your work will also get hampered. Businessmen are advised not to be negligent in the matter of tax. With the love and support of your life partner, your courage will remain strong even in adverse circumstances. Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February If any desire has been suppressed in your mind for a long time, then today your wish can be fulfilled. You will be very positive and full of confidence. On the strength of your good performance in the office, you will be able to make a different identity for yourself. Your rivals will also appreciate your hard work today. Businessmen are likely to make tremendous financial gains, especially if your work is import-export, then you are likely to get a good opportunity. your personal life will be happy. Today you will be able to spend more time with your parents. You will also get their guidance. The financial side will be strong. Keeping in mind your fitness, you can make some changes in your routine. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number:10

Lucky Time: 12:00 noon to 6:30 pm