Daily Horoscope, 26 February 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today is going to be a very busy day for you, due to which you will be under a lot of stress. Whether it is a job or business, you may have to run more. There will be financial problems in the path of businessmen. Today some of your work is likely to get stuck in the middle. Today is going to be very important for you in terms of money. If you have taken any financial decision recently, then today you can get good results. Your spouse's health may improve. Today your loved ones will feel better. In the second part of the day, you will get an opportunity to visit a religious place. As far as your health is concerned, work fatigue and the pressure of household responsibilities can affect your health. Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 36

Lucky Timings: 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Businessmen are advised to avoid long journeys. This journey of yours will be very tiring, as well as your precious time may also be wasted. People working in the stock market need to take their financial decisions wisely. Today is likely to be a challenging day for the employed people. You will feel less in work. It is possible that today some of your important work will remain incomplete. Today is likely to be a mixed day for you in terms of money. There is a possibility of getting money for you, but there is a strong possibility of increase in expenses. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. You will get emotional support from family members. Today is not a good day for you in terms of health. There may be a sudden decline in health. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Timings: 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June If you are employed and you are feeling that your hard work is not getting proper results then you need not worry much. Soon your hard work may pay off. You stay positive and keep moving forward. Businessmen are advised to be cautious in money related matters. Avoid taking important decisions on the advice of others. If you are planning to invest then do not be in any hurry. Situations in your personal life will be tense. There can be quarrels in the house. Your financial condition will be normal. If you are going to make a big expenditure then today you are advised to avoid it. Talking about your health, if you have arthritis, be careful today. Lucky colour: Dark Yellow

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Timings: 7:00 am to 7:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today is going to be a very auspicious day for you on the work front. On the strength of your hard work and dedication, today you will be able to complete all your work on time. At the same time, higher officials can also appreciate your hard work. Today you will find yourself full of confidence. There can be a positive change in the work of businessmen, especially small businessmen can get rid of money related worries today. The ambience of your home will be cheerful. Today is going to be a very fun day with loved ones. You will get the support of brothers and sisters. Today your spouse can give you some good news. Talking about your health, staying up late at night can prove to be harmful to your health. Lucky colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Timings: 6:45 pm to 10:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today is going to be a very important day for the people who are pursuing their studies related to medical, management, law etc. Any obstacle coming in your education will be removed, as well as you can get success in your endeavours. Your financial condition will be good. However, you are advised to avoid spending extra money on hobbies. The more you focus on saving, the more secure your future will be. Talking about work, the day of the employed people is going to be normal. At the same time, businessmen can also get decent profits. There may be sudden arrival of some guests in the house. It is possible that there may be some obstacle in your plans for the whole day. Today is going to be an average day for you in terms of health. You need to start your day with light exercise. Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Number: 35

Lucky Timings: 7:15 am to 2:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September If you are a businessman and recently you have started some new work, then today is likely to be somewhat disappointing for you. If you do not get the expected results, your anxiety can increase a lot. However, there are ups and downs in business like this. You are advised to avoid haste. The employed people need to take special care of their speech in the office. Don't get too excited and say something that will cause trouble for yourself. You are advised to behave politely with everyone to keep the ambience of the house cheerful. Today, due to your habit of getting angry about small things, the ambience of your house may deteriorate a bit. Financially, today will prove to be a better day for you. Today you will be able to focus more on savings. Talking about your health, you may feel very tired. Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 30

Lucky Timings: 1:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today the day will start very well, but if you do not act wisely then your day may get wasted in useless things. If for a long time you are not getting a chance to spend enough time with your family members, then today you need to take some time out from your busy routine. The more time you spend with loved ones, the sweeter your relationship will grow. Also it will get stronger. Today is going to be a very auspicious day for you in terms of money. Your hard work will pay off and your income may increase. Talking about work, whether it is a job or business, you are advised to work hard at this time. Don't let negative thoughts overwhelm you. To be physically strong you have to be mentally strong too. Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number:8

Lucky Timings: 9:00 am to 12:00 noon

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Businessmen are advised not to be careless in money related matters. Keep a check on unnecessary expenses, otherwise your problems may increase in the coming days. If you do a government job, then today is going to be a very auspicious day for you. Your seniors in the office will be very pleased with you. However, you also need to stay away from some jealous coworkers. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. The health of the parents will be good. Today with your life partner you can get a chance to travel to some romantic place. Talking about love, because of your habit of putting small things on your heart, you may have an argument with your partner today. You need to avoid such things. Talking about your health, you are advised to avoid cold things. Lucky colour: Red

Lucky Number:19

Lucky Timings: 10:00 am to 2:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Unemployed people of this zodiac can get some good news today. If you have recently given an interview in a company, then today you can get a positive answer. On the other hand, if you are not satisfied with your current job and are thinking of changing jobs, then you can get a good opportunity. Businessmen may have to travel long distances. This journey of yours will prove to be very beneficial. Soon your business will grow twice as fast. There may be a dispute with your spouse. If you do not agree with the decision of your beloved, then present your side calmly and wisely. You are advised to avoid quarrels. Today is going to be an expensive day in terms of money. To be healthy, you have to stay away from spicy food. Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Number:22

Lucky Timings: 4:00 pm to 8:55 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today you may have to face an odd situation, but you will be able to handle it with your understanding. Today is going to be a normal day for businessmen. Do not take any hasty decision today for big profits, otherwise, there may be loss instead of profit. The workload will be more on the people doing private jobs. The hot mood of your boss can also bother you. Apart from this, there may also be estrangement with colleagues. In such a situation, it can be a little difficult for you to focus on work. The day is going to be average in terms of money. Due to being busy with work, you may not get a chance to focus on your personal life today. However, harmony will remain in the relationship. Be careful regarding your health. You may have a serious stomach related problem. Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number:26

Lucky Timings: 8:55 am to 12:00 noon

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February There will be an increase in the pleasures of married life. Today you will be very happy due to the love and support of your life partner and you will also feel a sense of positivity. If you are unmarried, then a marriage proposal may come for you today. Talking about work, employed people are advised to avoid talking too much in the office. If any of your work remains incomplete, then you may have to face the wrong result for it. Businessmen will get an opportunity to make big deals. Soon your business will move in a new direction. If you do business in partnership then you are likely to get the expected results. Your financial condition will be good. Talking about your health, there is no major problem today. Lucky colour: Purple

Lucky Number:14

Lucky Timings: 5:10 pm to 9:50 pm