Daily Horoscope, 22 November 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Too much stress can prove to be harmful to your health. Apart from this, it will also have a bad effect on your work. It will be better that you stay away from unnecessary worries. You are advised to include yoga and meditation in your daily routine, as well as make some changes in your eating and drinking habits. The ambience of your office will be very good. Today you can be given a chance to work on your favourite project. This can be a golden opportunity to get promoted. You better try to give your best. Businessmen will get results as expected. The ambience of your house will be calm. In adverse circumstances, you will get the support of your loved ones. Financial condition will be good. Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 12

Lucky Time: 6:20 pm to 8:20 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May If you have been feeling the pressure of work for a few days, try to spend more time with your family and/or friends today. This will make you feel better mentally, as well as you can make a fresh start. You can have an important discussion with your seniors in the office. Present your side with full confidence. Apart from this, if you have been entrusted with some important work, then you should avoid making even a small mistake. Businessmen may have to take some risky decisions. It is possible that you will get proper results in future. Today is going to be a good day in terms of money. As far as your health is concerned, you may have problems related to your waist or back. Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Time: 4:55 am to 9:30 am

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today is going to be a very busy day for you. You may not get a chance to spend much time with your family. However, along with work, your own is also very important for you. In such a situation, you need to strike a balance between your personal and professional life. Working professionals need to be careful about the politics going on in the office. Colleagues who are jealous of you can create a problem for you today. Businessmen will get decent profits. As far as your health is concerned, you may have any problem related to the eyes. Don't be careless. Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 21

Lucky Time: 4:30 pm to 10:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today is going to be a very special day for you. There can be a big change in your life. Today is giving a very good sign for you in terms of money. Your income may increase. All this is the result of your hard work. Talking about work, there can be progress for working professionals. Today in the office, your boss can give you some good news. If you are a businessman now and are thinking of expanding your business, then this time is favourable. You can get the result as expected. The day is going to be very romantic in terms of love. Today your partner can also propose you for marriage. Mentally you will be very strong. Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 35

Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 8:45 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August You are advised to control your anger. Be it home or workplace, take special care of this today, otherwise your image may get tarnished and you may have to face criticism. In terms of money, the day will be very expensive. Sudden big expenditure can make your budget unbalanced. Avoid such things in future, otherwise you may face financial crisis. Work load will be more on you in the office. In such a situation, you may feel very annoyed. Businessmen are advised to use their words very thoughtfully while dealing with big customers. If we talk about your health, there are chances of a sudden decline in your health. Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 9:15 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September If you have been entrusted with some big work in the office, do not talk about it here and there, otherwise you may be in trouble. If you are planning to change the job, then do not be in any kind of haste in such a case, otherwise, you may be at a loss. Today is going to be a very important day for businessmen. Especially the people working related to medicines, clothes, electronics, furniture etc. will get good profits today. If you are thinking of increasing your stock then the time is favourable. Conditions will be pleasant in your personal life. Today you may get an opportunity to take a short trip with your family members. The more time you spend with your loved ones, the stronger your relationships will be. Your financial condition will be better than normal. As far as your health is concerned, you should do yoga daily to keep yourself fresh. Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Time: 7:00 pm to 9:25 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today is going to be a very lucky day for working professionals. If you have been waiting for your promotion for a long time, then today your wish can be fulfilled. You will get a higher position, as well as you can get some new rights. Today will be a day of mixed results for businessmen. If you are about to start a new work, then you may have to face a big challenge. Financial condition will be good. Today you can shop fiercely. You can also get money in the second part of the day. The ambience of your house will be good. You will get the affection and support of loved ones, especially benefits that are possible from your mother's side. As far as your health is concerned, don't look at even a small problem. Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 13

Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today you may feel lethargic and lazy. You will not be interested in any work. You are advised to avoid such things because this time is very important for you. Avoid destroying things unnecessarily. If you are a working professional, then you are advised to work hard, otherwise, your dream of progress will remain unfulfilled. On the other hand, businessmen need to avoid taking on many responsibilities at the same time, otherwise, there may be a mess and you will suffer a big loss. There can be an improvement in the relationship with your spouse. Today you will get a chance to spend more time with your beloved. Your financial condition will be good. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number: 27

Lucky Time: 3:30 pm to 8:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December You are advised to avoid extravagant spending. If you keep spending like this with an open heart, then you may have to face many problems in the future. Focus on saving as much as you can. You can get success in work-related efforts. Be it job or business, today is giving a very good signal for you. There will be happiness in your personal life. Any auspicious program can be organized in your house. Your parents will be very happy with you and you will get their full support in your important decisions. If we talk about your health, then do not make the mistake of ignoring your health. You can achieve success in life only by being healthy. Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Time: 4 :00 am to 3:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January If there is tension in your married life, today you will try your best to end it. You can try to end the bitterness between you and your spouse by talking. It is possible that you will also get successful in this endeavour of yours. Today can prove to be better for you in terms of money. Your stalled money can be received. Apart from this, today you can also take an important in the financial decision. Talking about your work, in the office you are advised to give up work theft and laziness and pay attention to your work. If you continue to be negligent like this, then your job may be in danger. Businessmen are advised not to make any deal in haste. As far as your health is concerned, any seasonal disease can trouble you. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Lucky Number: 38

Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February If you are a student and are making any effort regarding higher education, then you are very likely to get success. All this is the result of your hard work. You keep working hard like this. Soon all your dreams will come true. Working professionals can get the desired transfer, and along with this, your income can also increase. If you do business in partnership, then today is expected to be very challenging for you. There can be a dispute with your life partner. Your partnership may also break. Your financial condition will be normal. Spend keeping your budget in mind. As far as your health is concerned, keep your distance from cigarettes and alcohol. Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 12

Lucky Time: 9:30 am to 2:55 pm