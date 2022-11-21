Daily Horoscope, 21 November 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April From the point of view of work, today can prove to be better for you. Be it a job or business, all your work will be completed according to your plan. Apart from this, you can also get proper results from your hard work. Today is giving a very good sign for people who are dreaming of going abroad and getting a job. There are signs of improvement in the financial condition. Today you can also take some important financial decisions. There will be tension in your personal life. Today you may have ideological differences with your father. It will be better if you work peacefully instead of getting angry. As far as your health is concerned, today you will be troubled by pain in some part of the body. Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 14

Lucky Time: 7:55 am to 2:55 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Use your words very carefully. Today your bitter tongue can distance your loved ones from you. While talking today, take special care of this thing. Your position at the workplace will be strong. With the strength of your hard work and self-confidence, you can achieve good success today. Businessmen can get good profits, especially if you do business in partnership then today is going to be a profitable day. Your financial condition will be good. As far as your health is concerned, avoid staying hungry for long otherwise you may have problems like gas, acidity etc. Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Time: 12:15 pm to 7:45 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June If a legal matter has been troubling you for a long time, today is a very good day to consult a lawyer. There is a strong possibility that soon this problem of yours may go away. The day is going to be expensive in terms of money. Today there can be an increase in expenses due to which your stress can also increase. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. If you are unmarried, today your marriage can be discussed at home. You are likely to get success in work-related endeavours, especially if you are trying for a government job, then today is going to be a very important day. Be alert about your health. Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 26

Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July If you feel bad about any member of your house, then try to present your side in peace. Anger and arrogance can spoil the conversation instead of making it. Your spouse's health is likely to remain weak. If possible, try to spend more time with your beloved today. There are signs of improvement in the economic situation. If you are trying to increase your income, then today you can get some good news. On the work front, the day is going to be average. Today the burden of responsibilities is likely to be less on you. In such a situation, you can also get enough time for yourself. As far as your health is concerned, today you can feel better. Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Time: 8:40 am to 3:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August If you are planning to start your own business along with the job, then your plan can move forward today. You can get the support of your close ones. Today is a very good day for big businessmen. Any of your stuck work can start again today. Today you will be very lucky in terms of money. You can get good money with less effort. However, it will be better if you try to use your money properly. Your personal life will be happy. You will get emotional support from your family members, especially today you can share your mind with your siblings. As far as your health is concerned, you may have ear related problems. Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Number: 16

Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 7:40 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September The mind will be happy and happiness and prosperity will increase today. Today you will be very positive and energetic. If you do a job, then you will be able to complete all your work twice as fast. Your boss will be very happy with you and soon you can get proper results of your hard work. There is a strong possibility of getting a big order in the hands of businessmen. Your business can gain momentum. Today is a good day to take important business decisions. There can be an outpouring of happiness in your married life. Today, the loving behavior of your spouse will make you feel special. You will feel very lucky to have such a partner. Today will be a day of mixed results in terms of health. Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 21

Lucky Time: 6:30 pm to 9:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today you will get mixed results on the work front. If you want to get promoted then you have to give your best. Avoid wasting your precious time in unnecessary things and focus on your important tasks. Businessmen need to be careful today. Avoid taking your important business decisions on the advice of others. Financial condition will be good. Today you can also make some important purchases. The ambience of your house will be fine. You should try to keep your relationship strong with your loved ones. If possible, take some time out of your busy routine and spend it with your family today. This can also reduce the distance between you. The day will be fine in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Businessmen are advised to stay away from the debate today, otherwise you may suffer heavy losses. In such a situation, you need to act very wisely. Avoid finding fault with colleagues in the office and you are also advised to avoid speaking ill of them, otherwise today you may be in trouble. Your boss can take strict steps against you. Do not be in any hurry regarding money. If you want to strengthen your financial side, then cut your expenses. Apart from this, take full caution in transactions as well. Will get the support of parents. Today the mood of your spouse will not be good. If you want to do something special for your beloved then today is the right day. Your health will remain weak. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Lucky Number: 28

Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 9:15 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December If your boss finds fault in the work done by you in the office, then you need to avoid talking too much, otherwise, your difficulties may increase. People doing government jobs are advised not to do any work in haste today. If you are negligent, a heavy loss is possible, and you may suffer the wrong result. The hard work of businessmen will be successful. Today you are expected to get a lot of profit. Apart from this, today you will also be able to repay any old loan. Conditions will be pleasant in your personal life. The elders of your house will be very happy with you. As far as your health is concerned, do not ignore even a small problem. Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Time: 4:30 am to 3:30 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January The ambience at home will be very good. You will have a lot of fun with your loved ones. It is possible that today you may also have pooja, havan etc. organized at home. You can get an opportunity to meet friends and relatives. Today you will also be able to pay attention to your social life. Avoid worrying excessively about money. Your problem will definitely be solved when the right time comes. Talking about work, if your boss has assigned you any task in the office, then try to complete it carefully. Even a small mistake can cost you dearly. Businessmen may have to work hard to earn profit. There will also be obstacles in the easily completed work. Your health-related matter will be weak. You may have problems like a cold, fever, cough, etc. Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 31

Lucky Time: 7:15 am to 2:20 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Relationship with your life partner can improve. Today your dear one can extend his hand towards you with love. It will be better that you forget all the resentment and make a fresh start. Your financial worries can haunt you. Today you may have to face a financial crisis. If you are thinking of taking a loan or borrowing, then take your decision carefully. Talking about work, despite hard work in the office, if you are not getting the expected results, then you are advised to work with patience. Don't take any decision in haste that you will regret later. Businessmen may get an opportunity to strike a big deal today. Today your health may decline due to changes in weather. Take special care of food to increase your immunity. Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Number: 30

Lucky Time: 5:45 am to 12:35 pm