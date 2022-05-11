Daily Horoscope, 11 May 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April At the workplace, you are advised to be very careful, especially with colleagues, you should avoid arrogance and confrontation. Unnecessary anger can put you in trouble today. Use your time wisely and focus on your important tasks. Today can prove to be a better day for businessmen. Today you are likely to get good profits. Situations in your personal life will be pleasant. You will get the support of parents. If you want to do love marriage, then the day is favorable to talk about your relationship with your family members. You may get a positive answer. The day will be fine in terms of money. Avoid spending big. As far as your health is concerned, you have to avoid working continuously, otherwise your health may deteriorate. Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today is going to be a very busy day for you from the point of view of work. The pressure of your seniors in the office can increase a lot on you. Today, you may have to face their displeasure due to some important work getting stuck in the middle. Businessmen are advised not to do big financial transactions today. The ambience of your home will be good. Today is going to be a very fun day with siblings. You may also plan to travel. Your financial condition will be fine. If you spend wisely then there will be no big problem. Today the mood of your spouse will not be good. In such a situation, you should avoid discussing any controversial issue with them. Health can improve. You will feel a little better today. Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Time: 6:15 pm to 9:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today will be a very good day for businessmen, especially if you have made any big changes recently, then you are likely to get the expected results. If you do business in partnership, then your rapport with the partner will be better. The employed people will get the support of your seniors in the office. If any of your work has been stuck for a long time, then today it is likely to be completed. From the financial point of view, today can prove to be a better day for you. Suddenly you can get money. Today is going to be a very romantic day with your life partner. You will get full support of your partner. If you have the problem of arthritis, then today your problem seems to be increasing a bit. Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 30

Lucky Time: 4:30 pm to 11:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July The ambience of your home will be very good today. The mind will be very happy to get some good news from you. Today is going to be a very special day with loved ones. Your relationship with elder brother will be stronger and you will also get his guidance. If you are a student and are making any effort to get higher education, then you have a strong chance of getting success. Talking about your work, there is a strong possibility of increasing the income of the employed people. Businessmen may have to take a risky decision today. In the second part of the day, you will get a chance to meet a friend. Any old memory of you will be refreshed. If your health is not going well, then you should avoid taking medicines without consulting a doctor. Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Time: 12:00 noon to 9:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today is likely to be a mixed day for the people doing jobs. If you want to win the boss's heart then you need to improve your performance. Do even your smallest work carefully and with full hard work. Businessmen are advised to avoid making any new deals at this time. If you take your business decision without thinking then you can suffer huge losses. The ambience of your home will not be good today. There may be a decline in the health of your father, due to which your concern will increase. The day is going to be expensive in terms of money. Your good stars won't let that be a big problem though. If you have high blood pressure, then you are advised to avoid getting angry. Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Time: 7:20 am to 3:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today is giving very good signs for the people doing government jobs. You can get the desired transfer or you are likely to get promoted. On the other hand, people doing private jobs will have more workload. So try to give your best. If you refuse to work hard, then your dream of progress will remain incomplete. Iron businessmen can make huge financial gains. There is also a strong possibility of getting good profits in the hands of the people working related to oil. A small dispute with your spouse can take the form of a big quarrel. It is better that you work with your senses, not with enthusiasm. The day will be fine in terms of money. As far as your health is concerned, you are advised to avoid excessive consumption of tea and coffee. Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 12

Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 7:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October lt be a very good day for the unemployed people. If you have been looking for a job for a long time, then you are likely to get a good employment opportunity. On the other hand, people trying for a government job can also get some good news today. Businessmen can get a good opportunity to make investments. Your business will increase. Things seem to be normalizing in your personal life. Relationship with your family members can improve. There will also be some changes in the behavior of your spouse. It would be better that you also treat your beloved with love. Your financial condition will be good. As far as your health is concerned, you may have some stomach related problem. Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 16

Lucky Time: 7:15 am to 2:05 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Workload in the office will be more. In such a situation, you are advised to give up laziness and complete all your work. If any of your work remains unfinished today, then you may have to suffer the wrong result in the future. Businessmen will get mixed profits. Apart from this, you are also advised to be cautious in legal matters. From the financial point of view, today will be somewhat expensive for you. You are advised to spend according to your budget. Apart from this, if you are trying to increase your income, then you have to try harder. Your relationship with your parents will be strong. The matter of health will not be good. You will be troubled by pain in any part of the body. Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Time: 7:45 am to 12:00 noon

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today is likely to be a challenging day for the people doing business of medicines. Suddenly there could be a big problem. Your one mistake can spoil your image. The people doing the job will get the support of the boss in the office. You will be able to complete all your work diligently. The day will be good in terms of money. Today you can get wealth with the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi. If you make good use of your hard earned money, then soon all your financial problems will go away. Your personal life will be happy. Today you will be able to spend extra time with your life partner. Talking about health, today you may have a problem of toothache. Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number: 14

Lucky Time: 4:20 am to 12:00 noon

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today is likely to be a difficult day for the working people. You will not feel much in the work in the office and you may also have a rift with the boss. It would be better to control yourself now and do not do any such work about which you will have to regret in future. Businessmen will have to avoid taking anything important today. If you take any decision, then you should consult your close ones. If you take any decision, then definitely take advice from your close ones. Talking about personal life, then you will have to try to spend more time with your family members, the more you are with each other. The more time you spend, the stronger your relationship will be, you need to focus more on comfort to improve your head. Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 13

Lucky Time: 4:00 am to 12:45 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February On the work front, today you are likely to get the expected results. If you do business then there can be a big jump in your financial condition. However, you are advised to be careful with your opponents. The employed people will get the support of your seniors in the office. You have to maintain good rapport with your co-workers. Today is going to be an average day for you in terms of money. Avoid spending excessively on hobbies and pleasures. Situations in your personal life will be pleasant. Today, suddenly a close relative may come home. After a long time, today you will spend a very good time with your family members. If you have a complaint of arthritis, then today your problem may increase a bit. Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Time: 4:40 pm to 10:05 pm