Daily Horoscope, 10 December 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April You are advised to be very careful at the office. Use your words very thoughtfully, especially while talking to female colleagues, otherwise, you may get into trouble. Today is going to be a very important day for businessmen. You may get a good opportunity. Soon big changes will be seen in your business. You will be very lucky in terms of money. You can get good money with less effort. The relationship with the spouse will be intense. Today you will spend a very romantic time with each other. As far as your health is concerned, there can be a sudden decline in health today. Don't be careless at all. Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Number: 28

Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 11:00 am

Taurus (April 19 to May 19): Today your concern regarding work may increase a bit. Getting stuck in the middle of some of your ongoing work can cause you a lot of loss. You better be patient. You will definitely be compensated for this loss when the right time comes. If you want to quit your job and start your own business, in such a case you are advised to avoid haste. Conditions are looking unfavourable in your personal life. Due to a sudden deterioration in the health of a family member, you may have to visit doctors and hospitals. The day will be expensive in terms of money. There can be unnecessary expenses. As far as your health is concerned, mental stress can increase, which will affect your physical health as well. Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 12

Lucky Time: 12:00 noon to 3:00 pm

Gemini (May 20 to June 20): Your interest in religious works will increase and today you can take part in such programs. You may also get a chance to help the needy. Your financial condition will improve. There can be a big benefit related to property. If you are associated with your ancestral business, then do not take any important money in haste. It will be better if you take your decision only after consulting your elders. There will be an increase in the confidence of employed people. You can get great respect in the office. There will be better coordination in the relationship with the spouse. You will be able to spend a good time with each other today. You may also go for a walk at your favourite place. In terms of health, the day is going to be average. Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm

Cancer (June 21 to July 21): Today is going to be full of ups and downs for you. You may have to undertake an unwanted journey. This journey of yours is going to be very tiring. There will be some upheaval in your personal life. Tension can increase in relationships. In such a situation, you are advised to act very wisely. If you do a job and despite hard work, you are not progressing, then you are advised to make efforts in the right direction. You better pay attention to this. Businessmen can get decent profits. You are advised to avoid taking any risky decisions. Your financial condition will be better than normal. As far as your health is concerned, the matter of health will be weak. Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Time: 6:15 pm to 9:00 pm

Leo (July 22 to August 21): Your married life will be happy. Today is going to be a very special day with your spouse. All the bitterness between you can end today. Your financial condition will be fine. However, the day is not appropriate for making any big expenditure. If you take your financial decisions in a hurry, then you can get into trouble. Do not do any kind of negligence regarding the work in the office. If your boss has assigned you a task, try to complete it carefully. Today will be a very challenging day for businessmen. Can cost you a lot of money. Apart from this, you will have to work very hard to complete the stalled work. Be more cautious about your health. Take care of yourself especially if you already have a problem. Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 30

Lucky Time: 4:30 pm to 9:00 pm

Virgo (August 22 to September 21): There will be unnecessary confusion in the mind. You will not feel well mentally today. It is better that you stay away from negative thoughts. If the higher officials give you some suggestions in the office, then do not ignore their words. Businessmen are advised to avoid taking shortcuts to make quick profits, otherwise you may be in trouble. Financial condition will be good. All the work related to money will be completed smoothly today. Today you will spend a very good time with your parents. You can also share your mind. You need to get enough rest to stay healthy. Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Time: 12:00 noon to 9:00 pm

Libra (September 22 to October 22): The economic side will be strong and amenities will increase. Today you can also buy something valuable for yourself. Talking about the work, due to the high workload in the office, you may have to face a lot of problems. It is possible that today your mind may feel less in work. There is a strong possibility of a boom in the economic condition of businessmen. You can get good results of your hard work. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. Today you can get an opportunity to travel with some family members. As far as your health is concerned, today will be a better day. Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Time: 7:20 am to 3:00 pm

Scorpio (October 23 to November 20): Today the beginning of the day will be very good. You'll feel great. Today you can get enough time for yourself. It is possible that you go shopping or cinema for a walk with friends. Your financial condition will be good. However, it will not be right for you to spend openly. The more you pay attention to savings, the sooner your financial problems will be resolved. You can get success in work-related endeavours. Be it a job or business, today you will get good results. In the second part of the day, you may have arguments with your spouse. Although soon everything can be normal between you. Your health will be good. Today you will feel very refreshed. Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 12

Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 7:00 pm

Sagittarius (November 21 to December 20): Today you are advised to behave very balanced. You can get stress from your own or relatives. If you do not work wisely, then the matter can increase a lot. Your concern about money will be deep. Failure of your financial endeavor can be very frustrating. However, you need to have faith in yourself. Soon things will be seen turning in your favoUr. On the work front, the day is going to be busy. Today you will work hard to complete your pending tasks. It is possible that you will get success. Health can improve. Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 16

Lucky Time: 7:15 am to 2:05 pm

Capricorn (December 21 to January 19): The ambience at home will be very positive and you will get the affection and support of your near and dear ones. Talking about work, working professionals will get the company of their boss in the office. Today you will complete all your work with full energy and enthusiasm. Businessmen may have to take some important decisions today. You can also make changes in your business plans. Today is going to be full of ups and downs for you in terms of money. Your income will be good, but due to non-receipt of stagnant money, your anxiety may increase. As far as your health is concerned, due to change in weather, health can deteriorate. Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Time: 7:45 am to 12:00 noon

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18): Take your important decisions on your own, do not depend too much on others. It would not be right to rely excessively on colleagues in the office. Avoid doing secret things related to yourself here and there. Businessmen can get mixed results today. If you are about to start a new work, there may be some obstacles today, but you need to remain positive. Conditions are looking unfavourable in your personal life. Today you can have an argument with your brother or sister. You are advised to control your anger. Your financial condition will be fine. If we talk about your health, then you may have a problem with a toothache. Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number: 14

Lucky Time: 4:20 am to 12:00 noon