Daily Horoscope, 09 December 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today is going to be a very fun day. The ambience of your house will be very good due to the arrival of a guest and today you will have a lot of fun. From the point of view of work, the day is expected to be mixed. If you do a job then the loss is possible due to your small negligence. Today you may have to face the anger of your boss. On the other hand, businessmen will have to work hard to earn profit. Your financial condition will be better than normal. Your budget will be balanced. As far as your health is concerned, you may have some stomach-related problems. Lucky Colour: Light Pink

Lucky Number: 12

Lucky Time: 12:40 pm to 6:10 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Businessmen can get good results today. Your plan may gain momentum and you will get a good opportunity to make a profit. Working professionals can get some good news in the office. If your promotion has been stuck for some reason for a long time, then today your wish can be fulfilled. All this is the result of your hard work. You may have differences from your spouse. The wrong behaviour of your beloved can make you sad today. You are advised to control your emotions. Your financial condition will be normal as far as your health is concerned then you may complain of fatigue and insomnia. Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Time: 2:30 pm to 7:40 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June You are advised to behave very balanced in the workplace. Your wrong behaviour can increase your problems. You may have an argument with higher officials. It will be better if you try to keep your side in peace. Today is going to be a very lucky day for businessmen. You can get good success with less effort. If you are working hard to complete stalled work, then today your hard work seems to be successful. Conditions will be pleasant in your personal life. If you live in a joint family, today you can take some important decisions. In the matter of money, the heart is going to be expensive. If we talk about your health then today you will feel better. Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 11:30 am

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Conditions in your personal life are going to be full of ups and downs. It will be better if you do not take any important decision in haste, otherwise, it can have a bad effect on your relationship. Today is going to be a good day for you in terms of money. If you want to buy any valuable item then this time is not appropriate. Today you will be very worried about the work. Apart from this, you can also feel a lot of pressure. It is better that you stay away from negative thoughts. You work hard with full positivity. If we talk about your health, today there are signs of deterioration in your health. Don't be negligent at all. Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 33

Lucky Time: 8:20 am to 3:05 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August After a long time, today you can get enough time for yourself. Today you will spend a good time with your family members. You can also take part in some grand events. Today can prove to be better for you in terms of money. You can get money. Apart from this, today you can also do some important work related to money. You will be very serious about work. Be it job or business, some positive changes are possible. The relationship with your spouse will be intense. In adverse circumstances, you will get the support of your beloved. Today you can also get some beneficial advice from your beloved. As far as your health is concerned, then you should include yoga and meditation in your daily routine. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number: 20

Lucky Time: 4:00 am to 11:30 am

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today is expected to be a challenging day for businessmen. There may be an obstacle in some of your important work and you may suffer financial loss. Today you can be very disappointed. However, you need to have faith in yourself and your hard work. Things will definitely turn in your favor when the right time comes. Working professionals need to strictly follow the rules of the office. If you make even a small mistake, then you can suffer a huge loss. Your financial condition will be normal. Spend wisely today. Conditions will be pleasant in your personal life. You will get the blessings of your parents. The matter of health will be weak. Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 3:20 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today will be a very good day with your life partner. You will get full support of your beloved in everyday tasks. You will feel good after spending quality time with each other after a long time. Talking about the work, you will be able to win the trust of your spouse on the basis of your good performance in the office. Soon you can get its proper result. Businessmen will get good profits. Especially if you do business in partnership then today is going to be very important for you. Your financial condition will be good. As far as your health is concerned, today will be a fine day. Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Number: 21

Lucky Time: 5:20 pm to 8:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November You should try to keep your behaviour good with the younger members of your house. Avoid being overly strict. Your concern about your father's health can be deep. If possible, spend more time with them today. Today is going to be very expensive for you in terms of money. Your budget may be unbalanced. You need to rein in your rising expenses. Talking about work, there can be a big progress for working professionals. You will get a high position, as well as your income can also increase. If businessmen have been working hard for a long time to complete any stalled tasks, then today you can get results according to your hard work. Talking about your health, your problems can increase due to the emergence of an old disease. Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 12:00 am

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December If you are a businessman and about to start a new work, then take your important decisions carefully. If you use your intelligence, you can get the expected results. Today is expected to be a challenging day for working professionals. If you are not getting good results despite hard work, then you should be patient. Don't do anything in haste that you will regret in future. There are signs of improvement in the economic situation. However, avoid wasting your hard-earned money on unnecessary things. The ambience of your house will be normal. As far as your health is concerned, you should avoid eating oily or spicy food. Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Time: 12:30 pm to 6:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January In the office, you are advised to make complete focus on your work. If you are negligent today, then you can make a big mistake. You may have to suffer the wrong result of this. Long journey is being made for businessmen. Your journey is going to be very beneficial. Your personal life will be happy. Today you can organize a small party at home. Today is going to be a memorable day with your loved ones. The day will be expensive in terms of money. Suddenly, there can be a big expenditure. As far as your health is concerned, you may have throat related problems. Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Time: 1:55 pm to 6:50 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today is giving auspicious signs for businessmen. You can get a good chance to make profit. If you will be successful in capitalizing on this opportunity, then there can be a big jump in your financial condition. Working professionals may have to work very hard in the office. The burden of responsibilities may be more today, but your hard work will not go in vain. You can get good results soon. Your financial condition will remain strong. Today you can get a new source of income. There will be harmony in the relationship with your spouse. The love between you will be even deeper. As far as your health is concerned, today you will enjoy good health. Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Number: 21

Lucky Time: 2:30 pm to 7:20 pm