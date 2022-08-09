Daily Horoscope, 09 August 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today is going to be a very pleasant day for you. You will be very lucky in terms of money. Stalled money can be received, as well as there is a strong possibility of getting a new source of income. There is a strong possibility of a big jump in your financial condition soon. Talking about work, working professionals can get great respect in the office. Today your boss will be very impressed with you. At the same time, businessmen will get an opportunity to earn a profit. Your image in the market can be very strong. All this is the result of your right decisions. The ambience of your home will remain calm and you will get parental support. If we talk about your health, today you will feel better. Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 2:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May You will get great relief today by resolving the dispute related to ancestral property. Today you will be very strong mentally. If you do business then today you may get some disappointment due to not getting the profit as expected. However, you are advised to avoid getting too upset. Your problem will definitely be solved in due time. Working professionals will get the support of your seniors in the office. Today many of your difficult tasks can be completed easily. Sweetness will increase in your relationship with your spouse. The love between you will deepen. Your financial condition will be good. Do not be carelessness regarding your health. If you have not got your routine checkup done for a long time, then this day is suitable for it. Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number:12

Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 2:20 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today is going to be a very important day for the working professionals. You can make big progress, as well as you can get some new rights. Today you will feel positivity and you will be full of confidence. Businessmen may have to face some challenges. However, your problem will be resolved soon. The ambience of your home will be very good. Today puja recitation, havan, kirtan etc. can be organized in the house. Your parents will be very happy with you. If you are unmarried, then today there can be discussion of your marriage in the house. The ongoing efforts regarding money can be successful. There will be a big improvement in your financial condition. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Time: 6:15 am to 12:00 noon

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today is going to be full of ups and downs for you. You are advised to avoid resorting to lies. To hide any of your points, you should not lie at all, otherwise, you can get into trouble. Your rapport with a family member may deteriorate. There may be a dispute between you. Talking about your work, working professionals may have to face a lot of difficulties in focusing on their work in the office. Forget all your worries and concentrate on your work. Today is likely to be a very profitable day for small businessmen. Today there will be movement of customers throughout the day. Your financial condition will be normal. As far as your health is concerned, today your health is likely to be weak. Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Number:18

Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 8:55 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Starting off the day will be very good. The mind will remain calm and you may also feel a sense of positivity. With the help of the elders of the house, any of your big problems can be solved. The ambience of your office will be very good. You will get the support of your boss. You will complete all your work diligently. You may also get some additional responsibilities. Travel is on the cards for businessmen. Your journey is going to be very special. Today was a wonderful day with your life partner. You can go for a walk with your beloved at your favourite place. The day is likely to be expensive in terms of money. Avoid incurring unnecessary expenses. You are advised to change your eating habits to improve your health. Apart from this, you take the help of yoga. Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 20

Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 1:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September You are advised to be patient in adverse situations. One wrong step taken in haste can land you in trouble. Be it at home or workplace, you must keep this in mind today. From an economic point of view, today can prove to be a better day for you. Expenses will be less and you will be able to focus on your savings. Working professionals are advised to complete all their work in the office fast. If any of your work remains incomplete then it will have a bad effect on your progress. Businessmen are advised to avoid disputes. If your money is stalled somewhere for a long time, then you should try to solve the matter peacefully. The day is going to be mixed in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 8:15 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October You will get full support of luck today. If you do a job and have been working hard for promotion for a long time, then today you can get your promotion letter in the office. On the other hand, the people who are trying for a government job can also get success. You are likely to get the job you want. The people doing business in partnership will get rid of any big trouble today. Your work will speed up. Your financial condition will be good. However, there is a possibility of some big expenditure today. The ambience of your home will remain calm. Try to keep your relationship with your family members good, especially it will be beneficial for you to follow the advice of elders of the house. Talking about your health, you may have some problem related to mouth, throat or ear. Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 29

Lucky Time: 8:55 am to 2:30 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today will be a very good day with your family members. Today you will have a lot of fun with your loved ones. If your relationship with a family member is not going well for some time, then today everything can be normal. There are signs of improvement in the economic situation. Stalled money can be recovered. Working professionals may have to work very hard in the office today. The burden of pending works is likely to increase. Apart from this, today your boss can also entrust you with a new assignment. Businessmen will get decent profits. Do not forget to ignore even small health-related problems. Along with work, your health is equally important to you. Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 12:00 noon

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December If you are unemployed and looking for employment for a long time, then today you are likely to get success. You are advised to work hard with full positivity. Soon you will achieve your goal. If you have been given any big and important work in the office, then do not be in any hurry to do it. If you make a mistake then today there can be a big loss, as well as your job can also be in danger. The economic condition of businessmen will be strengthened. Your work which has been stopped due to lack of money can be completed. Your financial condition will be normal. If you talk about your health, then you are advised to avoid outside food. Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January You are advised to be careful with your enemies. They may conspire against you. If you are not alert then big trouble can arise for you, if we talk about work, then the workload in the office will be more. However, all your work will be completed without any hindrance. Do your work diligently with full positivity. Businessmen can get a chance to make new deals. There will be some big changes in your work. Your financial condition will be better than usual. Today you can also make some important purchases. There will be good harmony in the relationship with your spouse. Your mutual understanding will be better. There is a possibility of a decline in health. You are advised to take extra care of your food and drink. Apart from this, you must also stay away from unnecessary worries. Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Time: 4:00 am to 11:00 am

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February If you are not able to concentrate properly on your family life due to the increased workload for some time, then today can prove to be a better day for you. You will be able to take out time for your loved ones out of your busy routine. You can help your spouse in everyday tasks. Apart from this, children can also help them in their studies. If you are planning to change your job then soon you may get a good opportunity. The time of change is going on for businessmen. You can get good results of your hard work. Talking about your money, you are advised to spend only keeping your income in mind. Today will be a better day for you in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 30

Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm