Daily Horoscope, 06 December 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April If you have been entrusted with any responsibility in the office, then try to complete it at the right time. Negligence can increase your problems. Today will not be anything special for you in terms of money. If your money has been stuck for a long time, then you may be very disappointed because of it. However, you need to pay attention to your speech. Your slipped tongue can cause you a huge loss. Conditions will be pleasant in your personal life. The elders of your house will get guidance. As far as your health is concerned, today you may have problems like fatigue, headache etc. Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 20

Lucky Time: 7:15 am to 2:05 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. Will get the support of the members of the house. Today, with the help of your father, some of your spoiled work can be done. The day is going to be expensive in terms of money. There can be unnecessary expenses and your budget is likely to be unbalanced. It is better that you do not do such negligence. The day is good on the work front. Today all your work will be completed smoothly. If you do a job, then you will get the company of your seniors. Today you can also get a chance to learn something new. Today will not be a good day for you from the point of view of health. If your health is not going well for a few days, then avoid negligence and consult a good doctor immediately. Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 24

Lucky Time: 12:00 noon to 3:45 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Personal life problems can dominate your work today. You will not feel much like working in the office. Today you will feel negativity. You are advised to control yourself. Do not waste your precious time thinking unnecessarily. Try to take your decisions with a calm mind. People doing business in partnership will have to try to keep good coordination with the partner. Arrogance and confrontation can lead to loss. The day is going to be average in terms of money. If we talk about your health, then you are advised to avoid consuming too much tea and coffee. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Time: 7:30 am to 2:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today is going to be a very important day for businessmen. The stalled deal can be completed. Today you can also get the support of some experienced people. The workload of working professionals will be less. Today you will feel much better. You may also have an important discussion with your boss today. There are signs of improvement in the financial condition. There are chances of profit related to property. Apart from this, today you can also get an opportunity to earn money. There will be harmony in the relationship with your spouse. You will be able to spend enough time with each other today. If we talk about your health, then you will have to change your eating and drinking habits, otherwise, some chronic diseases related to the stomach may emerge. Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 34

Lucky Time: 8:55 am to 2:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August If you are a student and have recently participated in any competition, you can get good news today. You are very likely to get great success. Today will prove to be better for you in terms of money. Today you will be able to pay more attention to savings. You can get money in the second part of the day. The ambience of your office will be very good. Today you will be able to complete all the work on time. Boss can notice your hard work. This is a transitional period for businessmen. If you are thinking of investing then the time is right. Conditions will be pleasant in your personal life. The home environment is going to be very good today. You will feel much better as far as your health is concerned. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Time: 4:00 am to 2:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Financial condition will be good. However, you are advised to avoid doing loan and lending transactions. Take your financial decisions wisely. Talking about work, do not talk too much here and there with colleagues in the office, otherwise, a small matter can become a mountain of mustard today. Along with it is bad, it will affect your work as well. Businessmen can get decent profits. Today you are advised to be very careful. Do not trust anyone blindly, otherwise, you may be cheated. Try to keep your relationship good with your spouse. Make your loved one feel how special they are to you. There can be a health-related problem. Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 26

Lucky Time: 12:00 noon to 6:30 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today is giving a very good indication for working professionals. Your performance in the office will be commendable and you can get good results from it. On the other hand, there will be progress for businessmen. There is a strong possibility of getting a good opportunity in your hands today. The day is going to be good in terms of money. There can be an increase in your accumulated capital. If you keep taking your decisions after thinking in this way, then soon all your problems will go away. There can be an argument with life partner on a small matter. You have to control your anger. As far as your health is concerned, there can be a sudden decline in health. Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 34

Lucky Time: 8:55 am to 2:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today is going to be a good day for you. You will be able to spend a good time with friends. You can also make some new friends. You are advised to avoid joking too much at the workplace, otherwise your boss may get angry with you. Along with this, it can also have a bad effect on your progress. Businessmen are advised to avoid long journeys today. Avoid starting any new work today. Your concern about the health of your spouse will increase. The financial condition is going to be fine. As far as your health is concerned, today you will not feel well due to increasing mental stress. Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 8:05 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today is going to be a very good day with your family members. Today you can get an opportunity to have a lot of fun with your younger siblings. It is possible that today you can also buy gifts etc. for them. Talking about work, if any of your work is incomplete in the office, then try to complete it today. Negligence is not good. On the other hand, businessmen are advised to avoid doing any transaction related to money in haste. In the second part of the day, you may get an opportunity to meet some of your relatives. Your financial condition will be fine. If we talk about your health, then you are advised to take good care of your eyes. Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 26

Lucky Time: 12 noon to 6:30 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Relationship with your family members can improve. Today you will try to reduce the bitterness between you through conversation. In terms of money, the day is expected to be fine. If you are planning to make any big expenditure then you have to avoid it. Talking about work, do not ignore the words of high officials in the office. If they give you work-related suggestions, then you should look into them. Apart from this, you should also keep a good rapport with your colleagues. Businessmen may get a good opportunity. Especially if you deal in furniture, cosmetics, food items, medicines etc. your business can grow. In terms of health, the day will be full of ups and downs. Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 24

Lucky Time: 11:45 am to 8:30 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February If you are a businessman, then you are advised to avoid violating government rules, otherwise you may suffer a big loss. Working professionals need to take more care of time. If your boss has entrusted you with an important responsibility, then try to complete your work on time, otherwise, this responsibility can be taken back from you. Today is giving a very good indication in terms of money. You can get a new source of income. Apart from this, you will also get the stopped money. There will be happiness in your personal life. There can be the entry of a new member in the house. As far as your health is concerned, today no major problem is visible. Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 21

Lucky Time: 2:55 pm to 8:05 pm