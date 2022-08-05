Daily Horoscope, 05 August 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today can prove to be a better day for you from the point of view of work. If you do a job, then any obstacle coming to your important work will be removed and your work will be completed. You are likely to benefit from it soon. The time of progress is coming for the businessmen. If you take any big business decision today, then you are likely to get good results. Things seem to be normalizing in your personal life. The ambience of your home will improve. You need to take care of your speech and behaviour. Your financial condition will be good. As far as your health is concerned, you may have problems related to your feet. Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Time: 7:20 am to 3:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today you may suddenly meet an old friend. After a long time, today you will get an opportunity to have a lot of fun. Talking about your work, working professionals will get the support of your seniors in the office. Today you can also get an opportunity to learn something new. If you are thinking of doing any new course etc. for your promotion, then this time is appropriate for that. Businessmen are advised to avoid taking any risk today otherwise they may get into trouble. The ambience of the house will remain calm. There can be a big improvement in the health of your father. The day will be expensive in terms of money. It won't be a big problem though. If you talk about your health, then you need to stay away from unnecessary worries. Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Number:28

Lucky Time: 12:00 noon to 4:30 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June If you are thinking of making a big investment, then you need to act wisely in such matters. Avoid investing in the advice of others. The ambience of your home will not be good. Today your boss' mood is likely to be very bad. In such a situation, a small mistake can cost you heavily. You may have an argument with your spouse. In anger, you are advised to avoid using wrong words, otherwise, things may get worse instead of becoming. You must be careful in terms of money. If you want to get rid of your debts, then you have to make your decisions very carefully. Apart from this, you also need to cut down on your expenses. To improve your health, you have to stay away from bad eating habits. Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Time: 4:00 am to 12:20 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July If you are involved in your family business, then today is giving a very good sign for you. You can get tremendous financial benefits, as well as the advice of your elders will prove to be very beneficial for you. Working professionals can suddenly get some good news in the office. Today your hard work seems to be paying off. Your financial condition will be good. If you have lent to someone then today you can get your money back. There will be better harmony in the relationship with your family members. The loving behaviour of your spouse will make you feel special. Today your beloved will be in a very good mood. Talking about your health, keep a distance from alcohol and cigarettes. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 5:20 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Anxiety related to money can be removed. Today your financial endeavour is likely to be successful. Natives doing property-related work can get great relief. There is a strong possibility that any of your stalled deals will be completed. The time of change is going on for working professionals. Try to give your best, soon the doors of progress will open for you. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. Today your parents will be very happy with you. You can get some good and important advice from the father. If you have asthma, your health may deteriorate due to the change in weather. You better keep calm. Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number:2

Lucky Time: 11:30 am to 3:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September If you are a student, then today is going to be a very lucky day for you. You can get great success in the field of education. Your financial condition will be normal. You must avoid borrowing and borrow for the sake of a hobby. Situations in your personal life will be pleasant. If you live in a joint family, there will be unity among your family members. Today will be a mixed day for you from the point of view of work. If you do a job, then try to complete the pending tasks as soon as possible. At the same time, businessmen are advised to avoid being negligent in financial matters. Your health will be fine. However, you need to avoid using your mobile too much. Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Number:12

Lucky Time: 6:30 pm to 8:15 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October If any concern related to your life partner is troubling you, then soon this problem of yours can be overcome. Stay positive and have faith in God. You need to avoid worrying too much. If you are thinking of starting a small business, then today your plan can move forward. You will get full support from yourself and your friends. On the other hand, employed people may have to work very hard today. You may be assigned additional tasks in the office. In such a situation, you need to avoid being too inattentive. The day is likely to be expensive in terms of money. Due to the sudden deteriorating health of a member of the household, you can spend a lot of money on doctors and medicines. If we talk about your health, then today you will feel very tired. Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number:16

Lucky Time: 11:00 am to 12:25 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today is going to be a very fun day with your family members. You may get a chance to travel with your family members. You can also go for movie watching, shopping or picnic. There is a possibility of advancement of working professionals. You can get your promotion letter, as well as you will have some new and big rights. The economic condition of businessmen will be strengthened. You are likely to get double the benefits of investments made in the past. If you are having estrangement with your spouse, then you must forget all the resentment and try to reduce the sourness between you. Do not take any kind of carelessness regarding health. Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 10:00 am

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December After a long time, today you will get enough time for yourself. You can also go for a walk with friends or for shopping etc. If you are dreaming of going abroad and doing a job, then soon this dream of yours can come true. Today you can get some important news. Businessmen are advised to stay away from disputes. Such things can also affect your work. The ambience of the house will remain calm. Profit is possible from your mother's side. There are signs of improvement in the economic situation. However, don't make the mistake of getting over-excited and spending more than your budget. Your health will be fine. Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Time: 2:30 pm to 6:40 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January You will be more inclined towards worship. Today you can also get any pooja, havan etc. done at home. Apart from this, you can also get a chance to visit any religious place. There will be happiness in your personal life. Today there is a possibility of getting good news from your family member. The mind will be happy and you will spend a very good time with your loved ones. Talking about your work, the income of working professionals can increase. If you want to do a government job then you need to work hard. Today is likely to be a mixed day for businessmen. Today you are advised to use the vehicle very carefully, especially you must be careful while driving at night. Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 34

Lucky Time: 9:50 am to 2:25 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February The beginning of the day will not be good, but gradually the situation will improve. By evening your problem may be solved. Today is going to be a busy day on the work front. You may have to deal with many tasks at the same time in the office. Today the mood of your boss will also not be good. In such a case, negligence can prove to be costly. Businessmen are advised to avoid taking any important decision today, especially if you want to invest in the stock market, then you must invest your money wisely. Your spouse may have health problems. Take full care of their health. As far as your health is concerned, you may have some problems related to the mouth. Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 14

Lucky Time: 2:20 pm to 4:30 pm