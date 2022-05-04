Just In
- 11 hrs ago 8 Tips To Make A Patchy Beard Look Fuller
- 15 hrs ago Covid-19 Vaccination: SC Order States That 'No One Can Be Forced To Get Vaccinated:' 7 Main Points
- 16 hrs ago Met Gala 2022: Natasha Poonawalla In Sabyasachi Mukherjee's Unique Gilded Saree Steals The Show
- 17 hrs ago Holistic Ayurveda Management Of Asthma (Expert Article)
Don't Miss
- Movies Tiger Shroff Opens Up On The Prep He's Undertaking For His Next, Read On!
- Sports IPL 2022 Playoffs: Qualified Teams, Time Table, Live Streaming Info, Record at Venues
- News Indians have had no role in damaging the planet: PM Modi in Denmark
- Finance Multibagger Tata Steel Shares Announce 510% Dividend And 1:10 Stock Split
- Automobiles Volkswagen Taigun Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 60k - Gets More Standard Features
- Technology OnePlus Nord 3 Features Tipped After Alleged Spotting On Website; 150W Fast Charging Incoming?
- Travel Weekend Getaways From Ahmedabad
- Education TANCET Admit Card 2022 Released At tancet.annauniv.edu, Download Hall Ticket Here
Daily Horoscope, 04 May 2022: Check Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
Read about your daily horoscope and find out about the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. Here you will get all the information about love, life, work, education and lots more. Knowing about your lucky colour, number and day will help you deal with your challenges and take charge of your life. Let's see what's in store for you.
Aries: 21 March - 19 April
Today is going to be a controversial day for you in love related matters. There is a possibility of deterioration in harmony with the partner. It would be better if you do not take any decision by coming to the words of others. You have to trust each other. Married people of this zodiac need to spend enough time with each other to maintain happiness in their married life. From the financial point of view, today is going to be very expensive for you. The list of expenses seems to be increasing. Today you may also have to take a loan. The day is going to be normal on the work front. If you do a job, do not leave any work unfinished. On the other hand, businessmen are advised to avoid long journeys. Health can improve.
Lucky Colour: Orange
Lucky Number: 14
Lucky Time: 8:30 am to 6:00 pm
Taurus: 20 April - 20 May
Today is likely to be a challenging day for the students. There may be some major obstacles in your education. You will not feel much in your studies today. You are advised to include meditation in your daily routine. Situations in your personal life will be pleasant. You will get the blessings of your parents. If you are unmarried, then today your marriage can be discussed in your home, as well as a good marriage proposal can also come to you. Today is going to be a very busy day for the working people. Today you will feel very tired due to the high workload. At the same time, there is a strong possibility of improvement in the economic condition of businessmen. Be cautious about your health. Focus on strengthening your immunity.
Lucky Colour: Dark Red
Lucky Number: 28
Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 3:30 pm
Gemini: 21 May - 20 June
Businessmen can make good financial gains today. If you do work related to foreign companies, then your business can increase. The people doing the job can get great respect in the office today. Your art of being able to work easily even in adverse conditions will greatly impress your seniors. All this is the result of your hard work. People doing government jobs can get rid of any big problem today. You will be able to focus properly on your work. To keep the atmosphere of your home cheerful, you can plan to go for a walk with your family members. However, you need to avoid overspending without thinking. If you have any problem related to the liver, then avoid disturbing the food.
Lucky Colour: Brown
Lucky Number: 22
Lucky Time: 7:30 am to 3:40 pm
Cancer: 21 June - 22 July
Your mental anxiety seems to be increasing, due to which you may also have insomnia today. If you have any problems then openly share your mind with your loved ones. Maybe your problem can be solved. Talking about work, if you are dreaming of going abroad and doing a job, then you need to work hard for this. Small businessmen are likely to get the expected results. You can get good benefits from government schemes. From the financial point of view, today will not be a good day for you. There are signs of loss of money. In the second half of the day, you are likely to have a dispute with your spouse. In such a situation, you will feel very weak emotionally.
Lucky Colour: Yellow
Lucky Number: 28
Lucky Time: 12:30 pm to 6:15 pm
Leo: 23 July - 22 August
If you are a student and you are preparing to take part in any competitive examination, then you are advised to give full focus on your studies and writing. The auspicious position of the planets can give you good success. Today is going to be a very important day for the unemployed people of this zodiac. You can get good employment opportunities. If you want to start your own small business and financial problems are coming your way, then today your problem can end. Soon your plan will go ahead. The ambience of your home will be fine. Treat elders with respect. If possible, try to spend more time with your spouse today. This can reduce the distance between you. If you spend according to your budget then there will be no problem. Today you may go through some kind of physical pain.
Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow
Lucky Number: 8
Lucky Time: 5:15 pm to 9:20 pm
Virgo: 23 August - 22 September
Businessmen will feel disappointed today. Despite the hard struggle, your confidence may decline due to not getting good profits. In such a situation, you are advised to act very patiently. Don't take any decision in haste. The people doing the job may have to face the anger of your boss in the office. Today many negative thoughts will come to your mind, you may also make up your mind to leave the job. Avoid repeating small mistakes and try to improve your performance. The day will be fine in terms of money. Do not spend excessively on domestic amenities. The sudden deteriorating health of a family member can increase your stress.
Lucky Colour: Pink
Lucky Number: 6
Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 8:15 pm
Libra: 23 September - 22 October
From the financial point of view, today will not be a good day for you. You will be very upset due to the sudden increase in expenses. However, you do not need to worry too much about money. Your problem will be solved in due time. Talking about your work, in the office, you are advised to complete all your work on time by sacrificing lethargy and laziness. The more active you are, the better it is for you. On the other hand, if businessmen are going to make a new deal today, then use your words very carefully. Your slippery tongue can become the cause of your loss. Things will be normal in your personal life. If you have a heart-related disease, then do not do any kind of carelessness.
Lucky Colour: Maroon
Lucky Number: 31
Lucky Time: 10:30 am to 4:50 pm
Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November
Your child will bring some happy news. They can achieve some great achievements in the field of education. You will feel very proud of them today. The day is going to be very good in terms of money. There will be an increase in amenities, as well as you can get a good chance of earning money. Iron businessmen are advised to be careful today, otherwise, you may get into legal trouble and you may suffer a big loss. On the other hand, the people who work in food grains are likely to get the expected results. You may have an important meeting with your boss in the office today and he will give great importance to your suggestions. If your health is not good for a few days, then you are advised to take food on time, as well as keep taking your medicines as per the advice of the doctor.
Lucky Colour: Dark Blue
Lucky Number: 10
Lucky Time: 4:30 pm to 9:05 pm
Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December
Today is going to be a challenging day for you from the point of view of work. If you are a businessman then today you may have to face some difficulties in taking your important decisions. On the other hand, people doing jobs are advised to avoid ignoring the suggestions of their seniors, otherwise, the matter may come to your job in the future. The ambience of your home will not be good today. There is a possibility of a dispute in your home regarding money. In such a situation, you are advised to work with your senses, not with enthusiasm, otherwise, there may be bitterness in your relationship. To stay healthy, you have to avoid more fried, roasted and spicy food.
Lucky Colour: Red
Lucky Number: 21
Lucky Time: 8:30 am to 3:00 pm
Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January
Today will be a very auspicious day for businessmen. You may get a good chance. Your financial position will be strengthened. The people doing the job are advised to work hard to get a promotion. If your seniors entrust you with any work, then you should keep track of time and avoid making mistakes. There will be happiness in your personal life. Your spiritual program can be organized at home. Today relatives will keep coming and going. The day is going to be expensive in terms of money, but your good stars will not allow any kind of problem. Sweetness will increase in your relationship with your spouse. Your beloved will be in a very romantic mood. If you have a complaint of pyorrhea, then take full care of cleaning your teeth on your own.
Lucky Colour: Purple
Lucky Number: 2
Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 1:30 pm
Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February
The ambience of your office will be very good and today you will feel a different pleasure in working. You can see a big improvement in your performance. Businessmen will make good progress. Your financial condition will strengthen, as well as today you can also decide to take your business forward. Today will be a good day for you from the financial point of view. Today you can do a lot of shopping for your loved ones. In the second part of the day, you will get a chance to take a small trip with your spouse. Your journey will be very enjoyable and memorable. If you are facing any skin related problem, then consult a doctor immediately.
Lucky Colour: Blue
Lucky Number: 12
Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 12:55 pm
Pisces: 19 February - 20 March
Elderly members are advised to be more cautious about their health. Conditions will be fine in your personal life. Along with work, you also need to pay attention to your personal life, especially you should also take care of the happiness of your spouse. Apart from this, you have to try to spend enough time with the children. The day is going to be expensive in terms of money. Today your budget may be unbalanced. Anxiety-related to money seems to be deepening. Talking about work, your lateness in the office can put you in trouble. Today your boss' mood can be bad. Any work being done by businessmen is likely to get stuck in the middle.
Lucky Colour: Saffron
Lucky Number: 20
Lucky Time: 9:20 am to 3:00 pm
Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.
- horoscopeDaily Horoscope, 03 May 2022: Check Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
- horoscopeDaily Horoscope, 02 May 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
- horoscopeWeekly Horoscope, 01 May To 07 May 2022, Check This Week Horoscope Prediction For All Zodiac Signs
- horoscopeDaily Horoscope, 01 May 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
- horoscopeMonthly Horoscope May 2022: Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
- zodiac signsMercury Retrograde In Taurus On 10 May: Impact On Zodiac Signs And Remedies
- horoscopeDaily Horoscope, 30 April 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
- horoscopeDaily Horoscope, 29 April 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
- zodiac signsSaturn Transit In Aquarius On 29 April 2022: Impact Of Zodiac Signs And Remedies
- horoscopeDaily Horoscope, 28 April 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
- horoscopeDaily Horoscope, 27 April 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
- horoscopeDaily Horoscope, 26 April 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs