Daily Horoscope, 04 May 2022: Check Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today is going to be a controversial day for you in love related matters. There is a possibility of deterioration in harmony with the partner. It would be better if you do not take any decision by coming to the words of others. You have to trust each other. Married people of this zodiac need to spend enough time with each other to maintain happiness in their married life. From the financial point of view, today is going to be very expensive for you. The list of expenses seems to be increasing. Today you may also have to take a loan. The day is going to be normal on the work front. If you do a job, do not leave any work unfinished. On the other hand, businessmen are advised to avoid long journeys. Health can improve. Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 14

Lucky Time: 8:30 am to 6:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today is likely to be a challenging day for the students. There may be some major obstacles in your education. You will not feel much in your studies today. You are advised to include meditation in your daily routine. Situations in your personal life will be pleasant. You will get the blessings of your parents. If you are unmarried, then today your marriage can be discussed in your home, as well as a good marriage proposal can also come to you. Today is going to be a very busy day for the working people. Today you will feel very tired due to the high workload. At the same time, there is a strong possibility of improvement in the economic condition of businessmen. Be cautious about your health. Focus on strengthening your immunity. Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Lucky Number: 28

Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 3:30 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Businessmen can make good financial gains today. If you do work related to foreign companies, then your business can increase. The people doing the job can get great respect in the office today. Your art of being able to work easily even in adverse conditions will greatly impress your seniors. All this is the result of your hard work. People doing government jobs can get rid of any big problem today. You will be able to focus properly on your work. To keep the atmosphere of your home cheerful, you can plan to go for a walk with your family members. However, you need to avoid overspending without thinking. If you have any problem related to the liver, then avoid disturbing the food. Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Time: 7:30 am to 3:40 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Your mental anxiety seems to be increasing, due to which you may also have insomnia today. If you have any problems then openly share your mind with your loved ones. Maybe your problem can be solved. Talking about work, if you are dreaming of going abroad and doing a job, then you need to work hard for this. Small businessmen are likely to get the expected results. You can get good benefits from government schemes. From the financial point of view, today will not be a good day for you. There are signs of loss of money. In the second half of the day, you are likely to have a dispute with your spouse. In such a situation, you will feel very weak emotionally. Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 28

Lucky Time: 12:30 pm to 6:15 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August If you are a student and you are preparing to take part in any competitive examination, then you are advised to give full focus on your studies and writing. The auspicious position of the planets can give you good success. Today is going to be a very important day for the unemployed people of this zodiac. You can get good employment opportunities. If you want to start your own small business and financial problems are coming your way, then today your problem can end. Soon your plan will go ahead. The ambience of your home will be fine. Treat elders with respect. If possible, try to spend more time with your spouse today. This can reduce the distance between you. If you spend according to your budget then there will be no problem. Today you may go through some kind of physical pain. Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Time: 5:15 pm to 9:20 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Businessmen will feel disappointed today. Despite the hard struggle, your confidence may decline due to not getting good profits. In such a situation, you are advised to act very patiently. Don't take any decision in haste. The people doing the job may have to face the anger of your boss in the office. Today many negative thoughts will come to your mind, you may also make up your mind to leave the job. Avoid repeating small mistakes and try to improve your performance. The day will be fine in terms of money. Do not spend excessively on domestic amenities. The sudden deteriorating health of a family member can increase your stress. Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 8:15 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October From the financial point of view, today will not be a good day for you. You will be very upset due to the sudden increase in expenses. However, you do not need to worry too much about money. Your problem will be solved in due time. Talking about your work, in the office, you are advised to complete all your work on time by sacrificing lethargy and laziness. The more active you are, the better it is for you. On the other hand, if businessmen are going to make a new deal today, then use your words very carefully. Your slippery tongue can become the cause of your loss. Things will be normal in your personal life. If you have a heart-related disease, then do not do any kind of carelessness. Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number: 31

Lucky Time: 10:30 am to 4:50 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Your child will bring some happy news. They can achieve some great achievements in the field of education. You will feel very proud of them today. The day is going to be very good in terms of money. There will be an increase in amenities, as well as you can get a good chance of earning money. Iron businessmen are advised to be careful today, otherwise, you may get into legal trouble and you may suffer a big loss. On the other hand, the people who work in food grains are likely to get the expected results. You may have an important meeting with your boss in the office today and he will give great importance to your suggestions. If your health is not good for a few days, then you are advised to take food on time, as well as keep taking your medicines as per the advice of the doctor. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Time: 4:30 pm to 9:05 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today is going to be a challenging day for you from the point of view of work. If you are a businessman then today you may have to face some difficulties in taking your important decisions. On the other hand, people doing jobs are advised to avoid ignoring the suggestions of their seniors, otherwise, the matter may come to your job in the future. The ambience of your home will not be good today. There is a possibility of a dispute in your home regarding money. In such a situation, you are advised to work with your senses, not with enthusiasm, otherwise, there may be bitterness in your relationship. To stay healthy, you have to avoid more fried, roasted and spicy food. Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 21

Lucky Time: 8:30 am to 3:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today will be a very auspicious day for businessmen. You may get a good chance. Your financial position will be strengthened. The people doing the job are advised to work hard to get a promotion. If your seniors entrust you with any work, then you should keep track of time and avoid making mistakes. There will be happiness in your personal life. Your spiritual program can be organized at home. Today relatives will keep coming and going. The day is going to be expensive in terms of money, but your good stars will not allow any kind of problem. Sweetness will increase in your relationship with your spouse. Your beloved will be in a very romantic mood. If you have a complaint of pyorrhea, then take full care of cleaning your teeth on your own. Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 1:30 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February The ambience of your office will be very good and today you will feel a different pleasure in working. You can see a big improvement in your performance. Businessmen will make good progress. Your financial condition will strengthen, as well as today you can also decide to take your business forward. Today will be a good day for you from the financial point of view. Today you can do a lot of shopping for your loved ones. In the second part of the day, you will get a chance to take a small trip with your spouse. Your journey will be very enjoyable and memorable. If you are facing any skin related problem, then consult a doctor immediately. Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 12

Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 12:55 pm