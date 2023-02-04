Daily Horoscope, 04 February 2023: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: March 21 - April 19 If you are going to make an important purchase today, then you have to keep your budget in mind. Do not spend more than necessary without thinking. You may have a rift with a family member. In such a situation, you are advised to present your side with a calm mind. Avoid anger and haste. Today you will have to complete all your tasks fast in the office. If any of your work remains incomplete, then you will have to face the anger of your boss. Businessmen will get decent profits. Your health will be somewhat weak today. Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number: 26

Lucky Time: 6:05 pm to 8:45 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today you may have to travel long distances in connection with work. Your journey is going to be very tiring. If you are thinking of changing the job then today you can get a good opportunity. Your financial condition will be better than usual. Today you can also take an important financial decision. There will be good coordination in the relationship with your spouse. Today your dear will be in a very good mood. There can be problems related to your health. Don't be negligent in any way. Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 19

Lucky Time: 3 pm to 9:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June If for some days you are feeling overloaded with work, then you need a break. With this, you can make a good comeback again. Also, you will feel better. There is a strong possibility of improvement in the economic situation. However, you need to be more cautious in terms of finances. The ambience of your house will be calm. Will get the support of parents. Your relationship with your elder brother will be even stronger. There can be a problem related to the eyes. If you use a laptop or computer for a long time, then take good care of your eyes. Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 1:20 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July There can be an argument with your spouse on a small matter. Uncontrolled anger of your beloved can disturb the peace of your home today. Your financial condition will be fine. Try to keep a good rapport with your seniors in the office. Anger and arrogance can affect your work. Along with this, your image will also be spoiled. If you are about to make a big deal related to business, then there may be obstacles in your way. To stay healthy, you have to stay away from anger and stress. Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Time: 7:50 am to 8:18 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today there will be an unknown concern in your mind. Along with this, you will also feel negativity. Try to make a fresh start by forgetting the old things. If possible, share your mind with someone close. Today will be a mixed result in terms of money. Your income will be good. However, the list of expenses may increase slightly. There may be an obstacle in some of your important work in the office. However, soon your problem will be solved. If you have recently started a new business, then today is going to be auspicious for you. Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 12:55 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today the beginning of the day will be very good. You will be very energetic and upbeat. Your boss can be very impressed by seeing your hard work and enthusiasm in the office. Soon you will get proper benefit of it. Businessmen can get great relief today. You will get a good chance to make profit. The ambience of your house will be cheerful. You will spend a lot of fun time with children. Your health will be fine. Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Time: 12:00 noon to 2:30 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October The people working in the stock market will have to be careful today. Do not take any decision in haste today. Working professionals are expected to have a normal day. Distance can increase in the relationship with your spouse. You will feel very weak emotionally today. Today is going to be full of ups and downs in terms of finances. As far as your health is concerned, you are advised to avoid excessive consumption of tea and coffee. Apart from this, make a habit of eating on time. Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 29

Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 1:20 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today is going to be very special for you. If you are unmarried and looking for your desired life partner, today you can get a good marriage proposal for you. Your financial condition will be fine. If you want to buy any valuable item, then today is not a good day for it. Avoid sharing secret things related to yourself with colleagues in the office, otherwise, you may get into trouble. Businessmen are advised to avoid violating government rules. The day will be average in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 40

Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 5:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today is going to be a very auspicious day on the work front. Working professionals can make great progress. On the other hand, if you are thinking of taking your business forward, today you will get a good opportunity. The economic side will remain strong. There can be any benefit related to land and house. There will be happiness and peace in your married life. Your spouse's loving behaviour will make you feel special. Your health will be fine. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 8:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January There will be strength in the financial situation. Your financial endeavour can be successful. There is a strong possibility of unemployed people getting the desired job. Today is going to be a very important day for businessmen. Suddenly you may get a good opportunity. Today you will spend a very romantic time with your spouse. You can also get a beautiful gift from your beloved. There is a strong possibility of improvement in health. Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 12

Lucky Time: 8:30 am to 12:50 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February In any court case, the decision can come in your favour. Today you will get great relief. You can be given some new responsibilities in the office. In such a situation, you have to give your best. Businessmen may have to face an adverse situation today. You may get caught in a legal tangle. Your financial condition will be fine. However, it would be better if you do not spend lavishly. In terms of health, the day is going to be mixed. Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Time: 1:55 pm to 6:50 pm