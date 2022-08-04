Daily Horoscope, 04 August 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Aries (March 20 to April 18): Your self-confidence will help you achieve success on this day. Rather, with this, you will also be able to solve those issues, which have been stuck for a long time. Investments made in the past can get you big profits today. If you have to take any important decision today, then definitely take advice from your parents. Today will prove to be a good day for those who are still single because today you can meet your loved one. On the other hand, married people will enjoy romantic moments with their spouses. Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 28

Lucky Time: 11:00 am to 1:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today can be a day full of troubles for you. Today you will try hard to save money, but sudden expenses can spoil your plan. Today any misunderstanding can affect your personal or professional life, so take special care while communicating. Jobseekers are advised to avoid office gossip, otherwise, it may spoil your image. On the other hand, those doing business today may have to travel suddenly in connection with work. And this journey can give you less benefit and more mental stress. To maintain harmony in love life during this tiring day, it is better to maintain silence, otherwise, in anger, wrong words may come out of your mouth. Which can reduce the sweetness of your relationship. Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number:20

Lucky Time: 9:40 am to 12:25 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today you will be able to solve financial problems with the help of your friends. This day is not good for starting a new work, so do not take any such risk on this day. This day will be normal for married people. At the same time, those who are committed in a relationship with someone, their rift with their partner may increase. So control your tongue. Today, problems related to children can also increase your stress. Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number:22

Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today is going to be a very lucky day for you. In which you are likely to get money stuck for a long time, which will improve your financial condition. Apart from this, you can also hear some good news today. This day will be full of romance for your love life. In which you will get a chance to spend quality time with your spouse. New partnership in business will be auspicious today. In terms of health too, your day will pass without any problems. Rather you will enjoy a healthy life today. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number:11

Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 1:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today will be a normal day for you. The beginning of the day will be positive for you. But due to the influence of inauspicious planets in the middle of the afternoon, some such incident can happen, which will spoil your mood. If you are thinking of starting a new project today, then definitely take expert advice. For the good of health, you have to keep a distance from fried food items. Otherwise, stomach-related problems will spoil your day. Today is the day to work on future plans, so forget all the stress and focus only on your future. Today is an auspicious day for love life. In which you will have a good understanding with your partner. Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number:12

Lucky Time: 1:55 pm to 7:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today will be a good day for you. Expenses will increase, but the source of income will remain. This day will be a little weak for your love life. In which you may have a rift with your beloved and your beloved may be angry with you. However, today will be a very good day in the office. Pending projects will be completed, due to which you will feel relief. Today there is a possibility of visiting any of your religious places or relatives. Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Time: 12:20 pm to 4:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today will be an average day for you. In which you would like to spend most of your time with your beloved. Your partner will understand your feelings and your relationship will become stronger than ever. Today will be a mixed day in professional life. But do not get into any kind of controversy today. Today you can get some good news or business proposal from abroad. For good health, a little rest and a nutritious diet will go a long way in keeping your energy level up. Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 10:20 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today will be a normal day for you. If you have a plan to go on a trip today, then postpone it, because this journey can become a problem for you. Rather, try to spend this day with family members. This day will be normal regarding financial matters. Which will cost more. Today your health will remain strong. In which you will get freedom from chronic diseases. Today you will get the support of parents in everything. Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Time: 4:35 pm to 7:20 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today is going to be a good day for you. You will take full care of the needs of the younger members of your family. And will also help them when needed. Today's journey will prove to be very enjoyable for you. Today you can meet your old friends. At the same time, coming in the life of a special person will make today a better day. This day will also be favorable for married life, there will be a loving conversation between you and your partner. You may get a chance to participate in a religious program. Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number:36

Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 2:55 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today will be a good day for you. If any kind of mental stress is bothering you, then it will go away today, which will make you feel relieved. You will be able to save money well, which will make your financial situation strong. Health may remain weak today, on which special attention will be required. Results will be mixed in married life. It will be necessary to maintain good behaviour with your life partner, otherwise, the relationship between you may deteriorate. There will be a success in court works. Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 30

Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today will prove to be an auspicious day for you. The expenses which were increasing in the past for a long time, today there will be some reduction in them. You will feel stronger mentally as well. Your decision-making ability will be better today than ever before. You may feel connected to religious programs. This day will be better for married life and in which you will walk in better harmony with your spouse. Lovers can get to hear some good news today. The behaviour of family members will also be good with you today and this day will be for achieving some achievement in the office. Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Number: 35

Lucky Time: 7:15 am to 2:00 pm