Daily Horoscope, 03 May 2022: Check Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today is going to be a very busy day for you. In such a situation, it would be better if you make plans for your day in advance. With this, you will be saved from haste and panic. Working professionals will get the support of their boss in the office. However, today the burden of responsibilities on you is going to be more. If you do your work with a calm mind, then you will definitely get success. Businessmen will have to be careful with their opponents. Today there may be a big obstacle in your important work. The day is going to be mixed in terms of money. Things will be normal in your personal life. If we talk about your health, then you will feel very tired due to excessive running. In such a situation, you have to take out enough time for yourself, otherwise, your increasing fatigue can spoil your health. Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 8:15 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Many types of thoughts can come to mind today. Avoid wasting your precious time thinking about unnecessary things. This time is very important for you, so understand its importance. There will be more competition in the office. In such a situation, you are advised to work hard. Try to maintain a good rapport with your co-workers as well. People engaged in the real estate business can make good gains today. Any of your stalled deals can be completed. Try to maintain a good relationship with your spouse. Avoid doubting your beloved over small things. Your financial condition will be fine. As far as your health is concerned, you may complain of back or back pain. Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Time: 2:15 pm to 9:10 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today is not a good day for you in terms of health. An old disease can trouble you. In such a case, negligence can prove to be costly. Talking about work, people doing jobs are advised to avoid talking too much or joking around in the office. Today a small matter can turn into a mountain of mustard, which can spoil your image. There is a strong possibility of getting results as expected for businessmen today, especially if your work is of gold and silver, then today will be very beneficial for you. Conditions will be favourable in your personal life. If you have been planning to meet an acquaintance for a long time, then today you can meet him. Your habit of spending without thinking can land you in trouble. In the matter of money, take decisions wisely. Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 31

Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today is going to be a very lucky day for the people doing their jobs. You can be given a chance to work on the project of your choice. This is a very golden opportunity for you. There is a strong possibility of getting proper results from your hard work soon. The people working related to finance are advised to avoid taking risky decisions, otherwise, there may be loss in place of profit. Situations in your personal life will be pleasant. Will get the support of your parents. Today you may have an argument with your life partner. Better avoid using wrong words in anger. Your financial condition can improve. To stay healthy, you are advised to include yoga in your daily routine. Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Time: 7:45 am to 10:25 am

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today the day will not start well. You are likely to have an argument with a friend. In such a situation, you are advised to control your anger. It will be better for you if you keep your side calmly. The wrong attitude of your seniors in the office can trouble you. They may not be too happy with your performance today. You try to give your best. You will definitely get success. Businessmen can get mixed profits today. If you are going to take an important decision today, then you need to work very carefully. You have to avoid doing any illegal work. Your financial condition will be normal. If you have a complaint of high blood pressure, then suddenly your health may deteriorate today. Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

Lucky Number: 14

Lucky Time: 4:05 pm to 9:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September The people doing work related to hotels or restaurants can get big financial benefits today. On the other hand, the people doing business related to electronics will also get good profits. You are likely to get a big order. There will be some upheaval in your personal life. Your relationship with the younger members of your home may deteriorate. You better treat them with love. Anger can make things worse. Today can prove to be a better day for you in terms of money. Your accumulated capital will increase. To secure your future, today you can take some important person's decision. Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 20

Lucky Time: 8:40 am to 12:30 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October You are advised to avoid overconfidence in the office. Don't make the mistake of treating coworkers as less than yourself. Your overconfidence can embarrass you. On the other hand, businessmen will have to be careful in financial matters. If you are going to do some big work related to money then your financial loss is possible. The ambience of your home will be fine. You will get the support of the elders of your house. Your spouse's rude behaviour can make you unhappy. The bitterness between you will have a bad effect on your children too. It would be better for you to understand this and try to eliminate the distance between you as soon as possible. Talking about your money, you should focus more on your savings. If you spend wisely, then you will get rid of financial problems as soon as possible. Your health will not be good. Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 7:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November If you are associated with your ancestral business then you are advised not to ignore the advice of your elders. One wrong step taken in haste can create problems for you. In the office, you are advised to pay full attention to your work, as well as you have to pay attention to the activities happening around you, otherwise, you may become a victim of politics. Today is going to be an expensive day in terms of money. Suddenly, there is a possibility of some big expenditure. Your father's health will remain weak. At this time they need to focus more on rest. If you have a complaint of migraine, do not be careless in the slightest. Lucky Colour: Dark Pink

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 2:30 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today, while using a vehicle, strictly follow the traffic rules, otherwise, accidents can happen. Today can bring a great opportunity for you in terms of money. There is a strong possibility of a big jump in your financial condition. Today is likely to be a mixed day for you on the work front. If you do a job, then you may have a rift with your seniors in the office. If they spot faults in your actions, you should accept your mistakes instead of taking them to heart. Businessmen are advised to avoid investing, especially since today is not a good day to make big investments. Things will be normal in your personal life. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number: 38

Lucky Time: 7:55 am to 10:30 am

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January If you are worried about something for a few days, then today your worries can go away. You can get rid of some big trouble. After a long time, you will be able to focus properly on your work. Be it a job or business, you will take all your decisions very wisely. There is a possibility of advancement of the working professionals. Your hard work seems to be paying off. At the same time, the financial problems of businessmen will be solved. If you do work related to toys, cosmetics, gift items etc. then today will be very beneficial for you. Today is going to be a special day with your life partner. You can also go for a long drive or have a candlelight dinner with your beloved. Your health will improve and you will feel better now. Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 19

Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 4:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Businessmen are advised not to do any new work today. Your financial loss is possible. If you do business in partnership then today you are advised to avoid disputes. Your partnership may also break. Today will be a normal day for the people doing their jobs. You will get the support of your seniors in the office, as well as the coordination with your colleagues, which can be better. Increasing domestic responsibilities can make you feel very burdensome today. You do not need to worry much, because you will get the full support of your loved ones. Today, profit on the side of your mother or father is also possible. If you are planning to buy a new property, avoid taking such decisions in haste. Today you may have some stomach related problem. Avoid eating outside food. Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 1:20 pm