Daily Horoscope, 02 May 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Your boss can review your work in the office, so focus on work today and avoid making small mistakes. If you are working in a high position, then you can also get some big responsibility. The economic condition of the people associated with business can improve. Today you can get rid of money related worries. There will be happiness in your personal life. A new member may enter the house. Today is going to be a very romantic day in the matter of love. Your relationship with your life partner will be strong. Your financial condition will be fine. If we talk about your health, then taking too much stress can prove to be harmful for your health. Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Time: 6:25 am to 12:00 noon

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May You may have ideological differences with the members of the household. Avoid arguments and try to maintain a good relationship with your loved ones. Today is going to be a very busy day for you on the work front. The list of pending works in your office can increase. Today your seniors will be unhappy with you. On the other hand, businessmen need to avoid blindly trusting anyone in terms of money, otherwise you may suffer a big financial loss. In the second half of the day, suddenly there can be a big problem. Mentally, you will not feel well today, as well as your physical fatigue may increase. In such a situation, you are advised to take full care of your health. Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June You will feel very weak emotionally today. Wrong behavior of loved ones can hurt your heart. If there is a distance in the relationship, then try to resolve such issues through dialogue, as well as you are advised to take care of your behavior. Talking about your work, working professionals need to improve their performance to strengthen their position in the office. You work hard. Your hard work will definitely be successful when the right time comes. On the other hand, businessmen are advised to avoid overconfidence. The day will be fine in terms of money. Avoid lending without thinking today. Talking about health, you may have some problem related to urine. Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 26

Lucky Time: 12:00 noon to 6:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July There are signs of an increase in your income. All this is the result of your hard work. You can also do some important work related to money. Talking about your work, working professionals will get the support of your seniors. Your performance may also improve. On the other hand, people doing business will get good profits today, especially small businessmen, there is a strong possibility of getting results as expected. Today there will be movement of customers throughout the day. Situations in your personal life will be pleasant. The health of your parents will be good. Your relationship with elder brother will be strong. As far as your health is concerned, you need to be alert about seasonal diseases. Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Number: 45

Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 3:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August People doing jobs can get a good chance to show their talent. Your bosses can notice your hard work in the office and you can get a big promotion soon. On the other hand, people doing government jobs are advised not to take any kind of carelessness towards work today, otherwise your image may get spoiled. Also, there is a danger of losing your job. Businessmen can get decent profits. The ambience of the house will remain calm. Try to keep your relationship with your father strong. There will be happiness from your child. Today will be a good day for you in terms of money. If you talk about your health, then avoid waking up late at night, otherwise your health may decline. Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 14

Lucky Time: 5:25 pm to 9:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Any concern related to children can haunt you. Your child needs your guidance at this time. It would be better if you take some time out of your busy routine for them too. Today, the sum of a long journey related to work is being made, especially if you are a businessman, then today you may have to run a lot. Working professionals are advised to avoid finding faults of their colleagues in the office, as well as avoid doing their evils. The mind will be very happy to get some good news in the second part of the day. Your financial condition will remain strong. There will be no big problem today. If you talk about your health, then you should avoid stale food. Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 16

Lucky Time: 4:00 am to 2:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today is giving good signs for businessmen. If your money is stuck somewhere for a long time, then today you can get it. Do not do financial transactions in haste in future. Working professionals will get the support of your seniors in the office. You will feel positivity and you will do your work diligently. Situations in personal life are looking unfavourable. Differences with your spouse may deepen. The fiery nature of your beloved can increase the distance between you. The day will be fine in terms of money. If we talk about your health, then your increasing mental stress can become the reason for the decline in your health. If you do not take care in time, then it can be very difficult. Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 36

Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November It would be better if you do not leave any work incomplete in the office today. If any of your work remains incomplete today, it will affect your progress. Businessmen are advised to avoid disputes today, otherwise you may get caught in a legal affair. Conditions will be favourable in your personal life. There will be support from your parents. You can get full support of your spouse in fulfilling domestic responsibilities. From an economic point of view, today can prove to be a better day for you. If you spend wisely then it will be good for you. If you have any problem related to your liver then today your problem may increase. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number: 44

Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December If you are a businessman and you are not getting the results as expected, then you are advised to make some necessary changes in the way you do business. Also you need to make some new strategies. The time of change is going on for working professionals. You can get the desired transfer, as well as your promotion. Today is going to be a little expensive in terms of money. The habit of spending without thinking can land you in trouble. If you want to get rid of your debts as soon as possible, then curb unnecessary expenses. If your health is not going well for some time, then instead of increasing your disease, you should consult a doctor. Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 7:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January If businessmen are about to start a new work, it is not good to be too hasty in such matters. Take your decision only after taking proper advice. The people doing an online business can get good results today. Your work will increase. Employed people can get great respect in the office. On the strength of your good performance, today you will be able to win the trust of your seniors. Today is going to be a very important day for you from the financial point of view. There can be a big advantage related to property. Your relationship with your father will be strong. Today is going to be a very special day for married people. If you have a thyroid problem then you should not be careless in any way. Keep taking your medicines on time. Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Time: 6:45 pm to 10:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today will be a very good start of the day. You will feel much better and you will also feel a sense of positivity. There will be emotional support from the members of the household. Strengthen your trust in your spouse. Due to your habit of doubting unnecessarily, discord in your married life may increase. The day will be fine in terms of money. However, you are advised to avoid making any big expenditure. Talking about work, if you have a habit of reaching office late every day, then this habit of yours can overwhelm you. You better keep this in mind. Businessmen can get a good opportunity to invest. Avoid working late at night. You also need to take care of your health. Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Number: 35

Lucky Time: 7:15 am to 2:00 pm