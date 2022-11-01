Daily Horoscope, 01 November 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today your full attention will be on your family life. After a long time, today you will be able to spend a very good time with your loved ones. You will have a lot of fun, especially with children. Today can prove to be a better day for you from the point of view of work. All your work will be completed according to your plan. You are likely to get the results as expected. If you are trying for a government job then today you can get some good news. Your financial condition will be good. Your relationship with your spouse will strengthen. You will get their support in adversity. Today is going to be a normal day for you in terms of health. Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Time: 12:00 noon to 9:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May If you have any pending work in the office for a long time, then try to complete it as soon as possible, otherwise your boss can take strict action against you. It can also have a bad effect on your progress. There is a possibility of financial loss due to the stuck of any deal of the people related to business. In such a situation, you should avoid rushing. The ambience of the house will remain calm. You will get the support of your parents. Today some good news can be received from the younger brother or sister. The day is likely to be mixed in terms of money. As far as your health is concerned, you may have some bone-related problems. You better not be too careless. Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number:35

Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 8:45 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today will be a good start to the day. You will be very positive and you will take all your decisions very wisely. Be it a job or business, some good changes can happen today. Working professionalswill get the support of your boss in the office. Today they can also notice your hard work. At the same time, avenues will open for the traders to move forward. All the obstacles coming into your work can be removed. From a financial point of view, today can prove to be a better day for you. There will be a cut in the list of expenses and today you will be able to focus more on savings. If you talk about your health, then you may have some skin-related problems. Take extra care of cleanliness. Also, avoid using any skin care product without thinking. Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 12

Lucky Time: 6:20 pm to 8:20 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today is going to be a very romantic day in terms of love. Your closeness with your partner may increase. You will spend a wonderful time with each other. If you are thinking of giving a gift to your partner, then today is the right day. Your financial condition will be good. Your accumulated capital may increase. You are likely to get the stalled money. Talking about work, you need to avoid criticizing colleagues in the office. It will be better if you focus on your work. Businessmen can get a solution to the financial problem. You can get help from someone close. You need to take your business decisions very wisely. Your health will be weak today. There may be a sudden decline in health. Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number:24

Lucky Time: 12:00 noon to 3:45 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August If any property-related issue is bothering you, then today can bring some new challenges for you. In such a situation, you are advised to avoid doing any work in a hurry. The ambience of your office will be very hot. Today, the workload is likely to be high, as well as your attitude towards them will not be good towards you. In such a situation, you are advised to behave very balanced. Businessmen are likely to get good profits today. Especially, if you do property-related work then you can get big profit. The day will be expensive in terms of money. Household expenses may increase. As far as your health is concerned, today you may have some stomach-related problems. Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 20

Lucky Time: 7:15 am to 2:05 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Your career will move in a new direction. You may get successful in your endeavours. If you do a job then today you will have your promotion letter in your hand. Along with this, your income can also increase. Businessmen can get proper results of their hard work. Your work may increase. There will be better harmony in the relationship with your spouse. Today the closeness between you can increase. You may also go for a walk to your favourite place. The day is going to be average in terms of money. You are advised to keep a proper account of your expenses. The day can prove to be better in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number:11

Lucky Time: 4:20 am to 12:00 noon

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today is a very good sign for you on the work front. You may get successful in your endeavours. If you do a job then you will get good opportunities. Better and try your best to capitalize on this opportunity. Businessmen can get a chance to connect with big customers today. The day can prove to be better in terms of money. Your financial troubles may go away. The ambience of your home will be fine. Try to maintain a good relationship with your spouse. Treat each other with love and respect. As far as your health is concerned, do not make the mistake of ignoring health, otherwise you may have to repent in future. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today is going to be a very important day for the students of this zodiac. If you have given any exam recently, then you can get tremendous success. All this is the result of your hard work. Keep working hard like this. Your financial condition will be fine. However, you will have to avoid spending without thinking. Especially avoid spending your hard earned money just for fun. You may have an argument with your spouse. However, soon everything will be back to normal between you. You are advised to control your anger. If you talk about your health, then if you have recently had an operation or you have had surgery, then you are advised to pay more attention to rest. Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 12

Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 7:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December There may be a problem related to work. Mentally today you will feel a lot of pressure, as well as you may have to face a lot of difficulties in taking your decisions. In such a situation, you should take advice from your close ones. Haste can prove to be harmful to you. Today is going to be very expensive in terms of money. Suddenly there can be a big expenditure. Your budget is likely to be unbalanced. The ambience of the house will not be good today. You may have differences with some family members. You are advised to keep yourself calm. Stay away from quarrels. Your health will be weak. You may feel very tired today. Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 38

Lucky Time: 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today is giving a very good sign for you in terms of money. There is a possibility of a big jump in your financial condition. A new source of income can be obtained. Soon you can get rid of all the troubles. Today you will be very lucky in the matter of love. You will get a chance to spend more time with your partner. Today your partner can also propose to you for marriage. Working professionals are advised to avoid gossiping much in the office. It would be better if you focus on your work and try to complete the unfinished tasks as soon as possible. Traders will get mixed results today. The day is not good for taking any important business decision. Today you will enjoy good health. You will feel very refreshed. Lucky Colour: Light Pink

Lucky Number: 21

Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 1:30 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February If you are a student then you are advised to give full focus on your studies. A little carelessness can ruin your dream of a beautiful future. If you are preparing for any competitive exam then you are advised to work hard. Your financial condition will be better than usual. However, you need to spend only keeping your budget in mind. There will be good harmony in the relationship with your spouse. Today your loved ones can do something special for you. This will keep love and enthusiasm in your married life. It would be better if you also try to do something wonderful for your beloved. You may have to travel suddenly in the second part of the day. This journey of yours may be related to work. It will be better that along with work, you should also take care of your health. Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 19

Lucky Time: 4:15 am to 1:00 pm