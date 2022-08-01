Daily Horoscope, 01 August 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today can prove to be a better day for you from the point of view of work. If you do a job, then your work in the office will be appreciated. You may have a strong position among your colleagues. Businessmen can make small profits. If you are expecting big gains then you are advised to work harder. Conditions will be favourable in your personal life. Today puja recitation, havan etc. can be organized in the house. You will feel very good mentally today. The day is going to be expensive in terms of money. If we talk about your health, then today you will enjoy good health. Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 9:15 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Do not take any kind of carelessness regarding health, especially if you already have a disease, then do not make the mistake of ignoring it. You need to consult a doctor, also you should pay attention to rest. Today is going to be a very lucky day for you in terms of money. A new source of income can be obtained. Soon you will see a big improvement in your financial condition. Talking about your work, working professionals are advised to avoid conflicts with colleagues in the office. Avoid wasting your time on unnecessary things. Businessmen will get an opportunity to connect with big customers today. Your work will accelerate, as well as some positive changes are also expected. Lucky colour: Red

Lucky Number: 15

Good Time: 2:15 pm to 8:10 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today will not be a good day for you in terms of money. Your money may be spent on unnecessary things. You are advised to avoid making such mistakes. Talking about your work, if salaried people are dreaming of getting a high position, then you need to improve their performance. Businessmen are advised to avoid taking loans. Talking about your personal life, today you can be very disappointed due to a lack of support from your life partner. There are chances of bitterness in your relationship. You need to give each other a chance. Your health will be weak. You will feel very heavy today. Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number:31

Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today will give mixed results for you. If for some time you are feeling overworked, then you need to take time for yourself too. If possible, keep work aside and focus on rest or spend time with friends and family. Today is also a good day to focus on your interests. Conditions will be favorable in your personal life. There will be support from your parents. Today benefits from your mother are also possible. The loving behaviour of your spouse will make you feel special. Your love for each other will increase. Your financial condition will be fine. You need to focus more on savings. Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Time: 4:00 am to 10:25 am

Leo: 23 July - 22 August You are advised to be careful due to selfish luck. Today such people can take advantage of you. You need to take special care of your speech in the office. Your harsh words can spoil your image. You will have to try to maintain a good rapport with higher officials and colleagues. Today will be a better day than usual for you in terms of money. There may be minor disputes with the spouse. The health of the father is likely to decline. At this time they need to avoid carelessness. If you talk about your health, then today you will not feel well, as well as many negative thoughts can also come to your mind. Lucky colour: Dark Yellow

Lucky Number: 14

Lucky Time: 4:05 pm to 9:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September There is a situation of profit for businessmen. You are advised to complete all your work as per the plan. Stay away from haste and hustle. On the other hand, working professionals can get the desired transfer. Today is going to be a very important day for the people associated with education, media, fashion, etc. You can get some great success. Your personal life will be happy. Today you can get a chance to travel with your family members. However, you are advised to spend only keeping your budget in mind. Avoid spending too much money by getting over-excited. If you are having any problems for a few days, then you need to consult a doctor immediately. Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 20

Lucky Time: 8:40 am to 12:30 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Businessmen may get a new business proposal today. There is a strong possibility of a new turn in your work soon. At the same time, there may be disappointment in the hands of working professionals. If you are not getting the results according to your hard work, then you do not need to take much stress. Have faith in yourself and in God. You will definitely get the proper result of your hard work. Things will be normal in your personal life. You may not be able to spend much time with your family members due to being busy with work. There are signs of improvement in the financial situation. If we talk about your health, then you are advised to eat food on time and you should not worry unnecessarily. Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 7:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today is going to be a very lucky day for the students of this zodiac. Any obstacle coming into your education can be removed. You are likely to get a scholarship. Talking about your work, working professionals will have to understand the gestures of the boss in the office. If you keep repeating the same mistake again and again, you may lose your job. The people doing business in the partnership are advised to avoid disputes, otherwise, you may get caught in legal trouble, as well as you may suffer huge financial loss. You need to curb your temper tantrums to keep the ambience of the house cheerful. Today will be an average day for you on the economic front. As far as your health is concerned, you may have a headache problem. Lucky colour: Dark Pink

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 2:30 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today is going to be a very good day for businessmen. Any old investment can give expected results. Your financial condition will get stronger. On the other hand, working professionals are advised to avoid taking any decisions in haste, especially if you are planning to leave your job and do business, then you need to take advice from your close ones. Avoid confrontation with your spouse. Differences between you can spoil the ambience of your home. Today will be a good day for you in terms of money. If you talk about your health, then you may have problems related to the mouth or throat. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number: 38

Lucky Time: 7:55 am to 10:30 am

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January You are advised to stay away from bad habits like cigarettes and alcohol, otherwise, you may fall in the grip of some serious disease. Today is going to be a very good day for you in terms of money. You will acquire sudden wealth and therefore, you will be able to repay any old small loan. The ambience of your office will be very good. You will feel a different pleasure in working. Businessmen can get a good opportunity to invest. You are likely to get good results in the future. Your relationship with your spouse will be strong. May the love between you deepen even more. Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 19

Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 4:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February If you want to go abroad for a job, then there is a strong possibility of getting a good offer today. Soon all your dreams will come true. Businessmen are advised to be very careful while doing economic transactions, otherwise, there may be loss instead of profit. You need to strike a balance between your professional and personal life. Your careless attitude can make your loved ones unhappy. If possible, try to spend more time with your family members. The day will be normal in terms of money. If you spend wisely then it will be better for you. To get rid of health-related problems, you need to change your routine. Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 1:20 pm