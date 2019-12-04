Career & Education Horoscope 2020 Predictions

Aries: 21 March - 19 April In terms of career, the year 2020 is likely to be very good. If you are thinking of changing your current job, this year you may get a high position in a good company. However, you have to work very hard to achieve success. In the field of education too, you will get satisfactory results this year. If you are trying for higher education, this year your desire to go abroad may get fulfilled.

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May The year is very important in terms of career. A big change in your career may come, but there is nothing to worry about as the result will be in your favour. There is a strong possibility that your transfer will take place somewhere far away. If you want to start your own business, you are likely to get success. There may be some ups and downs in the middle of the year, but keep working hard. The year will be good for students. Many times you will lose your focus in studies but you will be able to overcome all obstacles.

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June For individuals of this sign, the year 2020 will be challenging in terms of career. If you are an employee, this year you will not be able to get the expected results even after a lot of effort. Work with courage and patience and keep working hard. The middle of the year will prove to be very good for the businessmen in the partnership. The year is going to be mixed for students. If you want to achieve success, you need to work harder. You are very likely to get admission in the college of your choice.

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Some of the important tasks which were left incomplete last year are likely to be completed this year with good returns. Also, you may start any new work. There is a strong possibility for employees to get transferred to their desired location. Traders may have to make several trips which will be very beneficial for them. The year will be very important for the students. If you are preparing for any competitive exam, study diligently and concentrate only on your goal. You need to work very hard.

Leo: 23 July - 22 August In terms of career, 2020 seems to bring the best for you. The beginning of the year will be very good. Along with the promotion, your income is also likely to increase. Your performance will be greatly appreciated and unemployed may also get a job. The year will be very profitable for traders. You will get many good opportunities and your business will also grow. A new task may also start this year. The year will be very auspicious for the students. Success in all your efforts will boost your confidence.

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September The year is going to be great for you. Your career will progress and some new changes may arrive. You may also join a new company with a good position and a good salary. This year, there are chances of your transfer. Just keep trying and give your best. The year will be fine for traders as good returns are possible. You may also try your luck in new businesses. If you work according to the right plans, you are likely to get success. The year will be very auspicious for the students. If you have completed your studies, you may also get a good job this year.

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Librans will have to work very hard this year to move forward. At the beginning of the year, you may get more workload. Just remember that these are paths of your progress. If you work wisely, you will surely succeed. For businessmen who want to start a new business, it is advised to avoid it as they may not get the expected results. Mixed results for students is on the cards. You will be filled with laziness. If you work hard by focusing on your goal, you can overcome all obstacles and achieve success.

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November The year will be good in terms of a career. Your hard work is likely to give you expected results in the future. At the beginning of the year, you may also start a new work. Jobseekers may face some difficulties and feel that they are not getting results according to their hard work. You may also remain unsatisfied with your current job. The year is likely to be good for traders, although they may have to take some risks. Students will have a wonderful year. There are chances of getting good success in the technology sector.

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December The year 2020 will be good for you in terms of career. You will get good results both in job and business. You may get to work on some new projects for which you may have to travel abroad. Overall, you will make amazing progress this year. Traders will also get many opportunities to make a profit. You will be able to earn enough money as well as your business will also expand. Luck will support you and all your wishes will be fulfilled. The year is going to be mixed for students. The beginning of the year will be good, but from the middle to the end you may face many difficulties.

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January The career of Capricorns will progress this year but only at a slow pace. There is a strong possibility of getting a good job for unemployed individuals. You may also have to take many official trips this year which will keep you busy. You may remain disappointed for not getting the expected results of your hard work. Don't worry and keep moving forward will full confidence and courage. If you do business, it is good for you to take your decisions thoughtfully. You are advised to avoid taking risks in business. The year will be good for the students as they may get very good marks in the exam.

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February The year will not be special in terms of career. Ups and downs will remain. It would be better to make every decision very carefully. Avoid hurrying if you are planning to change your job. In the office, you may face some adverse situations that may force you to quit your job. In such a situation, you have to work very wisely. Avoid investing in new business as you may have to face a loss. The year is also not favourable for students. There may be many obstacles in your education.