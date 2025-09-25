English Edition
Get Updates
Get notified on trends, wellness, and lifestyle stories just for you!

Latest Updates

Daily Horoscope, Sep 25, 2025: Libra to Pisces; Astrological Prediction for all Zodiac Signs

By

Horoscope Today September 25, 2025, Thursday: Today’s cosmic energies promise a day full of potential. The stars align to bring clarity, connection, and growth. Embrace the opportunities ahead with an open heart and mind.

Daily Horoscope Today,September 25, 2025

Aries Horoscope (March 21 - April 19)

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Horoscope

Daily Energy: A wave of enthusiasm pushes you to try something new today.

Love and Relationships: Passionate encounters spark joy; open your heart.

Career and Money: Bold choices could pay off—seize the day.

Health and Vitality: Maintain balance; focus on mental well-being.

Taurus Horoscope (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Horoscope

Daily Energy: Steadfast energy keeps you grounded and focused.

Love and Relationships: Connection deepens; express affection.

Career and Money: Slow and steady wins the race. Stay patient.

Health and Vitality: Find calm through meditation or nature walks.

Gemini Horoscope (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Horoscope

Daily Energy: Curiosity leads to exciting discoveries.

Love and Relationships: Communication is key; share your thoughts.

Career and Money: Adaptability brings progress. Be flexible.

Health and Vitality: Stay active to channel nervous energy positively.

Cancer Horoscope (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Horoscope

Daily Energy: Emotions run deep, offering insight and introspection.

Love and Relationships: Nurture loved ones; build harmonious bonds.

Career and Money: Trust your instincts in financial matters.

Health and Vitality: Emotional wellness is crucial; practise self-care.

Leo Horoscope (July 23 - August 22)

Leo (July 23 - August 22) Horoscope

Daily Energy: Radiant confidence attracts positive attention.

Love and Relationships: Romantic prospects shine brightly. Step into the spotlight.

Career and Money: Leadership opportunities beckon; take charge.

Health and Vitality: Keep moving with energising workouts.

Virgo Horoscope (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo (August 23 - September 22) Horoscope

Daily Energy: Precision and clarity guide your actions today.

Love and Relationships: Small gestures strengthen your bonds.

Career and Money: Attention to detail boosts success at work.

Health and Vitality: Cleanse and rejuvenate with healthy choices.

Libra Horoscope (September 23 - October 22)

Libra (September 23 - October 22) Horoscope

Daily Energy: Harmony and balance bring peace.

Love and Relationships: Build bridges through compromise and empathy.

Career and Money: Collaboration leads to fruitful outcomes.

Health and Vitality: Achieve balance; nurture both mind and body.

Scorpio Horoscope (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) Horoscope

Daily Energy: Intense energy propels transformation.

Love and Relationships: Dive deep to unlock powerful connections.

Career and Money: Strategic moves lead to long-term benefits.

Health and Vitality: Transform yourself with focused efforts.

Sagittarius Horoscope (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) Horoscope

Daily Energy: Adventurous spirit invites exploration.

Love and Relationships: Exciting encounters expand your horizons.

Career and Money: Embrace challenges; growth lies in learning.

Health and Vitality: Stay fit with outdoor adventures.

Capricorn Horoscope (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) Horoscope

Daily Energy: Ambition fuels progress, step by step.

Love and Relationships: Stability is key, offering comfort and security.

Career and Money: Hard work sets the stage for success.

Health and Vitality: Prioritise structure in your wellness regime.

Aquarius Horoscope (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18) Horoscope

Daily Energy: Innovation thrives; embrace new ideas.

Love and Relationships: Freedom and excitement come naturally in relationships.

Career and Money: Genius solutions turn challenges into opportunities.

Health and Vitality: Explore holistic therapies to enhance your well-being.

Pisces Horoscope (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces (February 19 - March 20) Horoscope

Daily Energy: Imagination and intuition guide your way.

Love and Relationships: Deep emotional bonds offer joy and comfort.

Career and Money: Creative projects benefit from your vision.

Health and Vitality: Meditation rejuvenates; nurture your soul.

Let each moment inspire you today. With an open mind and heart, celebrate the journey and embrace the beauty of growth.

Disclaimer: The benefits of gemstones mentioned in this article are based on traditional beliefs and astrological practices. Results may vary from person to person. We recommend consulting a certified astrologer or gem expert before wearing any gemstone for astrological purposes. This content is intended for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional advice.

Comments

More From Boldsky
Prev
Next
Article Published On: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 5:12 [IST]
 
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block
X
Close
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out